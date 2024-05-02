SAUSAGE PARTY: FOODTOPIA Sets Premiere Date With Unsurprisingly Crude First Poster

If watching animated food items getting it on tickles your funny bone, we have some good news: Prime Video's Sausage Party sequel series, Foodtopia, has announced a premiere date.

The "hole season" (see what they did there?), which will continue the adventure of the various sentient groceries we met in 2016's R-rated hit, will be available to stream of Prime from July 11.

We're still waiting on a trailer, but an unsurprisingly crude first poster has been released featuring the characters holding up a... yeah, this doesn't really need an explanation, does it?

Check out the artwork at the link below

The movie was just the appetizer. Sausage Party: Foodtopia episodes, served hot and ready July 11 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/U7QuoTrtV9 — ANNAPURNA (@AnnapurnaPics) May 1, 2024

The first movie proved to be surprisingly popular with critics, earning a very impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now,” said Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in a joint statement when the series was first announced.

“The original film was another irreverent comedy from the brilliant comedic minds of Seth and Evan. When Annapurna, Seth and Evan approached us to wholly reboot the project as a TV series we were thrilled to be a part of the collaboration and equally excited to have Prime Video as our partner,” added Sony Co-President Jason Clodfelter. “We look forward to the fanfare around Sausage Party: Foodtopia which promises to be a hit.”

Most of the original voice actors will return, with Seth Rogen as Frank, the sausage who set out to expose what was beyond the "Great Beyond"; Kristen Wiig as Brenda, a hot dog bun and Frank's love interest; Michael Cera as Barry, a deformed sausage and one of Frank's friends; David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul Lavash, a Middle Eastern lavash; and Edward Norton as Sammy Bagel Jr., a neurotic Jewish bagel. Joining them are newcomers Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.