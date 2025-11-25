SPIDER-VERSE Studio Releases First Trailer For Steph Curry's GOAT And It Looks Absolutely Phenomenal

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world.

The movie follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionise the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"

The first teaser trailer for GOAT has been released (via Toonado.com), and despite this being about sports, not superheroes, you can quite easily see—in the best way possible—that this movie comes from the same studio behind the Spider-Verse movies.

Steph Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball history and introduces the sneak peek. As well as lending his voice to Lenny Williamson, a giraffe roarball player, he's serving as a producer on the movie.

Earlier this year, GOAT director Tyree Dillihay said it was "amazing" to be able to direct the sports icon. "I think I actually hold that title. I think I am the first director to actually direct Stephen Curry for voiceover. So yay. But Stephan, when we did our session, he said it himself, he’s coachable, not just on the court, but off the court, and probably just in life."

"So very willing and really good," the director added. "He’s going to surprise a lot of people, because he’s just as great in the booth as he is on the court."

The cast of GOAT includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll, and Jennifer Hudson.

Directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, GOAT is written by Aaron Buchsbaum & Teddy Riley and inspired by the book Funky Dunks by Chris Tougas.

The movie is produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Rodney Rothman, Adam Rosenberg, ​​​​​Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton, and executive produced by Rick Mischel and ​​​​​Fonda Snyder.

GOAT arrives in theaters on February 13, 2026.