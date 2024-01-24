AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Is Now Available On Digital - First 10 Minutes Released Online

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives on Digital platforms today, and just in case you skipped the movie in theaters and want a better idea of what to expect, the 10-minute opening sequence has been officially released online via Fandango.

James Wan's sequel begins with Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) taking out some bad guys who are holding hostages on a ship. We then see him attempting to balance his role as the King of Atlantis with his new life with Mera (Amber Heard) and their "Aqua Baby."

The preview concludes with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) preparing to take revenge on the hero.

Aquaman 2 didn't get off to the best start at the box office, but actually ended up performing pretty well (all things considered), and recently passed Black Adam to become the highest-grossing DC movie of last year.

This will most likely be Momoa's final time playing the character (though he might just return as Lobo), however, as the DCU relaunch gets underway with Superman: Legacy, which enters production this March.

The king of Atlantas is here! #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom is now available on Vudu. Check out this exclusive extended preview, and watch on Vudu at the link below👇https://t.co/1qhmMHRmKY pic.twitter.com/XR0UdDBZaM — Fandango (@Fandango) January 23, 2024

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Do you plan on watching Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Digital?