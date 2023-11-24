AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Long-Range Box Office Tracking Points To $32M - $42M Debut

Box Office Pro has shared its long-range forecast for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it doesn't look like James Wan's DC Comics sequel will be making much of a splash when it arrives in theaters next month.

According to early predictions, Aquaman 2 looks set for a $32 million - $42 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. This would be lower than The Marvels' debut ($47M), which obviously doesn't bode well for the movie's theatrical run.

Right now, early ticket pre-sales are pacing 25% ahead of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and 62% behind Black Adam.

The first Aquaman was a surprise hit, taking in over $1 billion worldwide - but the same is true of Captain Marvel, and we're sure we don't need to remind you how its sequel is currently faring at the box office.

The Aquaman sequel will be the final movie of the "DCEU" era before the franchise is rebooted. Jason Momoa will most likely hang up the trident, but is said to be in talks to play a completely different character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, Lobo.

check out a new international poster featuring Momoa as the King of Atlantis.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 20.