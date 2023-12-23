AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed And It's Tied As DCEU's Worst Movie Yet

Reviews for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom haven't been particularly kind (it now sits at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes with 140 verdicts counted), but now it's playing in theaters, regular movies and fans alike can chime in.

For those of you unaware, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Unfortunately for the Aquaman sequel, there's more bad news. With a "B" rating, it's now tied with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Flash as the worst DCEU movie in the eyes of moviegoers.

The other DCEU CinemaScores are Man of Steel (A-), Suicide Squad (B+), Wonder Woman (A), Justice League (B+), Aquaman (A-), Shazam! (A), Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (B+), Wonder Woman 1984 (B+), The Suicide Squad (B+), Black Adam (B+), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (B+), and Blue Beetle (B+).

Back to Rotten Tomatoes and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has netted a 78% Audience Score, though that's only based on 250+ Verified Ratings. None of this bodes well for word of mouth in the days of head and may well doom the movie's hopes to make a splash at the box office.

The grade is a B for #aquamanandthelostkingdom Did you see this film in theaters? Leave us a comment below and let us know! #cinemascore pic.twitter.com/j8KpLHPHZO — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) December 23, 2023

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.