Anthony Mackie Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Will The Movie Feature Two Captain Americas?

Earlier today, the news broke that Chris Evans is set to make his MCU return for Avengers: Doomsday, and we now have confirmation that he'll be joined by the man he passed the mantle of Captain America to in Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie.

In Deadline's report on Evans' return, the site mentions that Sam Wilson will appear in Doomsday. This is not exactly a major surprise (it is an Avengers movie, after all), but it could create an interesting dynamic if Evans is indeed back as Steve Rogers.

On that note, Deadline believes that "Evans in the Captain America costume seems less likely. However, it wouldn’t be a shock if he reprises Steve Rogers."

The last time we saw Steve Rogers, he had handed his iconic shield over to his friend Sam Wilson after first deciding to remain in the past and live out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). We assume that, if Evans is playing the hero, that he will be a Multiversal variant, but that's not the only possibility.

Evans appeared as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Deadpool and Wolverine, and there have been rumors that he may not be quite done with his old Fantastic Four role. While it would be fun to see Storm interact with Rogers' old Earth's Mightiest Heroes teammates, we'd say the original Sentinel of Liberty is far more likely.

Plus, we would get to see Steve come face-to-face with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

