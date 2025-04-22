Anthony Mackie Teases Start Of His AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Filming

Anthony Mackie snaps a picture of himself with a mysterious caption indicating his part in the next big MCU team up movie has begun.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 22, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Production for Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth Avengers film that will release Robert Downey Junior’s Doctor Doom on the team, started production in March of 2025. The film features a massive cast of actors that will appear, which you can review at the bottom of this page, and one of them just started their part in the process. 

Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America is on his way to the set of Avengers: Doomsday. In an Instagram story post, he snapped a picture of himself with an ominous caption that simply read, “And so it begins…” The actor was wearing a Power Puff Girls t-shirt with the classic cartoon characters on it, but the ominous part about his post was the filter he used. Fake blood splattered the image of himself possibly hinting at the darker tone of the film and the amount of violence that will be showcased in it. Check it out below.

A recent rumor regarding Avengers: Doomsday states that scenes are being filmed at the infamous X-Mansion and that the original X-Men that are being brought back for the film will be wearing comic accurate costumes, replacing the black leather of the 2000s era. While speaking to ScreenRant, Mackie commented on filming with the X-Men characters including his favorite character growing up. 

“Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men. I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school. When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it. [I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys. But my favorite is Nightcrawler. If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do.”

Mackie’s been in the news regarding Doomsday quite a bit over the past month or so. He’s talked about his character’s reaction to seeing Doom’s face, whether or not Nick Fury is in the movie, and more. He even teased the movie’s ending:

“You know what? I was really excited, man,” he told Collider. “It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting.”

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday currently includes the following actors:

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Are you excited for Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!

RUMOR: The X-Men Will Wear Comic-Accurate Costumes In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Will Return For SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reportedly Shows Wreckage Of A Crashed Spacecraft
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/22/2025, 11:43 AM
I'm going to guess 3.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/22/2025, 11:44 AM
Is it possible to hear off of literally ANY other cast member, regarding this film, please
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/22/2025, 11:45 AM
Hopefully Doom will complete Deadpool’s work and finish cleaning up the timeline including setting him back to being the Falcon and return Steve Rogers to his rightful place.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 11:47 AM
That shirt is pretty great lol…

Shout-out to the Rowdyruff Boys!!.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , can’t wait to see Sam as a leader even moreso now…

I like him as Cap so it would be nice to see that side of him aswell which we got a bit of in BNW!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 11:49 AM
Not the best cast member to promote this movie
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/22/2025, 11:50 AM
Hope it's a short shoot for him.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

