As Benedict Cumberbatch Teases AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return, Rumors Swirl About Plans For "Evil Avengers"

As Benedict Cumberbatch Teases AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return, Rumors Swirl About Plans For &quot;Evil Avengers&quot;

Benedict Cumberbatch has teased his return as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday as last night's Chris Evans news has sent speculation into overdrive about plans for an "evil Avengers." Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Chris Evans has signed up to star in Avengers: Doomsday. With the Multiverse in play and the events of Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine still fresh in all our minds, we can't say with any real certainty who the actor will suit up as. 

There have long been rumblings about a Multiversal Masters of Evil in the next Avengers movie and scooper @MyTimeToShineH has taken to X to strongly hint that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Evans' character could team up as part of an "Evil Avengers."

Could we see Doom enlist more villainous Variants to help his cause? If so, we'd imagine Captain HYDRA is a very real possibility for Evans.

Adding further fuel to the fire, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared the cover of 2017's Avengers #6, a key chapter in the build-up to Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars

Apparently, that was pinned on a drawing board in Marvel Studios when we were still getting Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It shows the original Avengers being pitted against a new team, a hint perhaps at what's to come in the MCU a couple of years from now. 

Geb3-G7e-WMAAvl-Iz

In related news, Variety caught up with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch at the Red Sea Film Festival and learned more about his excitement to return as the former Sorcerer Supreme in Avengers: Doomsday

Calling the character a "complex man motivated by a need to control everything at any cost," the actor added, "I am interested in seeing where these costs take him. There is a lot more to play and it’s very exciting."

That was it for future talk, but Cumberbatch did reflect on what his MCU experience has been like thus far. "When they are really good, they capture the zeitgeist, speak to us and our culture. They are so much fun to do."

"[Marvel] will do a lot of location. They do a lot of real set builds and there’s a lot of 360 stuff to work with, despite a lot of [moments] where you go, 'I need to step outside because all I’ve seen is green and blue all day,'" he added before revealing he learned "how to have fun" by observing Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland's interactions on the set of Avengers: Infinity War

Looking back at his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cumberbatch added, "Watching Tom Holland off the success of the first ‘Spider-Man’ film was magic. I [realized] I gotta have fun. I can’t just turn up with the collar."

"The best stuff on those huge canvases, those things with a huge amount of responsibility and expectation from all these amazing, devoted fans, is to play and have fun and be free to keep it alive. [Otherwise] it becomes stale," he concluded. 

And, in one final MCU update, a new look at Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes on the set of Thunderbolts* has surfaced on social media today. It doesn't show much, but we'd figured you'd still like to check it out. 

Anthony Mackie Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Will The Movie Feature Two Captain Americas?
Related:

Anthony Mackie Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Will The Movie Feature Two Captain Americas?
Captain America Actor Chris Evans Joins The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY...But Who Is He Playing?
Recommended For You:

Captain America Actor Chris Evans Joins The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY...But Who Is He Playing?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/10/2024, 1:42 PM
It's obvious they'll all twirl their mustaches and play the villains. I guess it had to happen... I just want top notch movies, not some content to pass the time. Chris Evans needed this after 3 straight flops?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/10/2024, 1:43 PM
"Could" "supposedly" "reportedly" "rumordly" stupidity
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 1:48 PM
@bobevanz - I think it's cool tho. Chris Evans plays a great villain too. This should be a fun role for the returning avengers. Doesn't tarnish their legacy because they're variants. And we get to see more of them in action

If they do have MAESTRO then I'm not really sure how the good guys can win against God doom, cap hydra, and Maestro

It would require universes combine. Fox-men join forced with eternals and mcu new avengers and king Thanos to even try to stand a chance
From an action standpoint it could be really fun to see
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/10/2024, 1:50 PM
@Vigor - Great villain!

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 1:51 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - that's exactly the role I was thinking of!
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/10/2024, 1:53 PM
@bobevanz - hmmm, I mean technically his last three projects are red one, deadpool and wolverine, and scott pilgrim takes off. I see one flop.
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 12/10/2024, 1:44 PM
The more I hear, the more I don’t care.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 1:45 PM
Starting... to get excited for DOOMSDAY
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 1:54 PM
@Vigor - me too atleast in regards to the possibilities

I still have somewhat mixed feelings about RDJ as Doom (moreso for the future implications) but I can’t deny that I’m excited to see how he inhabits the role aswell.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 1:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm cool with it if it's temporary. Just for this arc
I don't want him to be our longterm,next ten years DOOM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 2:00 PM
@Vigor - same

I just hope we get a new Doom at all post SW since I have a feeling we may not , atleast for awhile
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/10/2024, 1:48 PM
It would certainly get the general audience in the seats. I'm concerned about execution
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/10/2024, 1:49 PM
So the crime syndicate or Justice lords.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 1:56 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep and I’m a sucker for that trope so I love it

I always wondered though why they didn’t just do the Crime Syndicate in that show since The Justice Lords were created for that series but they are moreso a Justice League that went Rogue then criminals I guess.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/10/2024, 2:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The syndicate is just evil while the lords are more broken and misguided. The crew thought that would be more interesting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 2:04 PM
@MCUKnight11 - ahhh , makes sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 1:52 PM
It’s funny how apparently MTTSH is now reporting that Doom will be forming his own team of evil Avenger variants of people started to theorize that after the Evans report yesterday…

Bandwagon jumping much?.

I do think that would be cool though then I would have liked RDJ being Superior Iron Man moreso then Victor Von Doom with a new actor under that mask but oh well.

User Comment Image

You could have them be evil versions of the OG Avengers and this universe’s version of The Masters of Evil or have like Thor lead a resistance against them and God Doom.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 2:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - let tom cruise be superior iron man and let's watch him gold like a can of tuna when Doom puts him in his place

(OK tom cruise would never sign onto a film just to be decimated but it would be fun to see)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 2:03 PM
@Vigor - yeah but I think RDJ would have relished that

Perhaps you could have a Natasha that never left the Red Room , A Hawkeye that became a criminal instead of agent or perhaps went too far as Ronin.

Thor might be harder but perhaps do Lord of Earth Thor that wanted to take over.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 2:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - your image failed. But I know what you mean!
I think it's better that tbe living OG avengers continue the fight for 616 and the dead (cap, Tony, natasha) show up as evil variants

The idea of maestro gets my panties wet. Just may be too much for one film
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/10/2024, 1:53 PM
they gotta get you to start hating the old in order to start liking the new.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 2:01 PM
@harryba11zack - you're a cynical ass person lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/10/2024, 2:06 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 2:01 PM
Sebastian stan looks like John Connor and the terminator if they merged with AI
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/10/2024, 2:04 PM
I did enjoy the Hydra Cap books! They also helped me get through a dark time in my life, along with Civil War 2, Iron Doom, and Iron Heart. An Evil Avengers would be cool to see. However, DOOMSDAY and Secret Wars already feel like there's going to be A LOT. I hope there's a good balance between everything when we get the final products.
valdan
valdan - 12/10/2024, 2:06 PM
Should be a correction, Avengers #6 from 2017 is set after Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars, which was 2015. Jonathan Hickman's work ran pretty quick from 2012-2016 total but he also had his hands in creating Fantastic Four/Council of Reeds before that. Would love to see his Secret Warriors also come to life, but I think MCU is done with SHIELD/Nick Fury underground teams.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/10/2024, 2:06 PM
Wonder who could be other candidates.
Superior iron man and spider man
Maestro
Hydra cap
Supreme strange
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 2:13 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I think it should be variants of the 5 from the OG six.

Captain Hydra

Natasha that never defected from the Red Room

Evil Hawkeye who became a criminal or went too far as Ronin

Maestro

Lord of Earth Thor
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/10/2024, 2:09 PM
If they are evil, I will be rooting for them and be disappointed when they lose.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder