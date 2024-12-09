Captain America Actor Chris Evans Joins The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY...But Who Is He Playing?

It’s been confirmed that Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine star Chris Evans has signed up to make his MCU return in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, but who will the actor play? Here’s what we know!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2024 06:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Wrap

The Wrap reveals that Chris Evans will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor, best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America, appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer as a Variant of Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Fantastic Four's Human Torch. 

When we last saw him as Steve, it was in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame when he passed the shield to Sam Wilson. 

Having travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place, Cap chose to remain in the past with Peggy Carter and got his happy ending. That meant coming back to the present as an old man and, while not confirmed, it's since been strongly hinted that the hero has died. 

The Multiverse opens the door to many possibilities and all the trade has learned right now is, "Evans will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown."

When it comes to who he's playing, the possibilities are endless, though a Captain America Variant seems likely. Robert Downey Jr. will also return in Avengers: Doomsday, albeit as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Tom Holland is also expected to take on a lead role as Spider-Man.

Evans first played Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and worked with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors The Russo Brothers for the first time on 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He'd go on to racK up a long list of MCU appearances, even making a cameo appearance in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming

Last November, Evans was asked about the rumours he's gearing up to play Captain America and said, "You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me."

"I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!"

He added, "No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

Evans has often refused to close the door on playing Cap again and shared similar sentiments to these back a few months prior. "I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," he said. "But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened."

"And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/9/2024, 6:25 PM
FLAME OUT!
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/9/2024, 7:23 PM
@Lisa89 - FLAME IN!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/9/2024, 7:46 PM
@TheWalkingCuban - BLAAAAAAST OFFFF!!!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 12/9/2024, 6:29 PM
Anyone notice how the Mark 1 helmet looks like a Dr. Doom's mask?
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/9/2024, 6:34 PM
@0bstreperous - his first appearance in history is literally like that
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 12/9/2024, 6:37 PM
@Mrtoke - yeah I know it'd be cool for the MCU to make the parallel
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/9/2024, 6:41 PM
@0bstreperous - oh, then that's been brought up before after RDJ's casting. We'll see if they'll roll with it
narrow290
narrow290 - 12/9/2024, 6:30 PM
He’s obviously Cap, right?
kg8817
kg8817 - 12/9/2024, 7:13 PM
@narrow290 - The Beyonder.
PC04
PC04 - 12/9/2024, 6:31 PM
Captain Hydra.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/9/2024, 6:36 PM
@PC04 - this is the direction I think they’re going.
kg8817
kg8817 - 12/9/2024, 7:13 PM
@PC04 - He’s gonna be The Beyonder.

In Secret Wars II, when The Beyonder wants to visit Earth he gives himself a human body identical to that of Steve Rogers.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/9/2024, 6:31 PM
Guess Red One made him reevaluate some things
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/9/2024, 6:39 PM
@MisterBones - interesting
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/9/2024, 7:00 PM
@MisterBones - I think this must've been in negotiations for a while before even that movie came out. I'd say as since it was official the Russo were doing Doomsday post Comic Con.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/9/2024, 6:32 PM
Evans will play Kang the Conquerer to really mind [frick] The Avengers and audiences along with Downey's Doom.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/9/2024, 6:32 PM
We're getting

Avengers: Doomsday just 1 1/2 years from now

I still think they need more set up
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/9/2024, 7:24 PM
@WakandaTech - The set up has been bad enough
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/9/2024, 6:33 PM
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/9/2024, 6:33 PM
What if he's another F4 villain like molecule man?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 6:39 PM
@MCUKnight11 - say what you want about the casting but that reveal and pop he got was crazy.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/9/2024, 6:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The reveal itself was cold. The implications...
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 6:48 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep

Still kinda mixed on it (my concerns are mainly for the future) but we’ll see what happens
kg8817
kg8817 - 12/9/2024, 7:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - He’s gonna be The Beyonder.

In Secret Wars II, when The Beyonder wants to visit Earth he gives himself a human body identical to that of Steve Rogers.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 12/9/2024, 6:33 PM
Magneto, of course....
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/9/2024, 6:34 PM
You could be really creative and have the og 6 come back as villainous variants.
User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/9/2024, 6:38 PM
@MCUKnight11 - lol "creative"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 6:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 - since RDJ is already Doom

Have the other 5 be his lieutenants

Captain Hydra , a Natasha that never defected the Red Room ,evil Robin version of Clint and Maestro
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/9/2024, 6:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/9/2024, 7:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that sounds pretty amazing. Have thor be the only one who remains worthy and was never corrupted
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/9/2024, 7:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I guess you could make Clint, Ronin again but give him the full mask with the white eyes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 7:23 PM
@Vigor - that could be cool

Maybe he’s leading a resistance against them

I was thinking too make him one of the lieutenants too but just didn’t want to make him Wvil Thor but your idea is better
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 6:35 PM
I mean , makes sense and was pretty much inevitable I feel since we will likely get some appearances of past MCU & Marvel cbm actors in this.

I hope it isn’t as MCU Steve since he had his ending which I liked (and I don’t think it will be) but since we are dealing with the multiverse , here’s my likely choices…

Gladiator Cap

User Comment Image

Soldier Supreme

User Comment Image

Hydra Cap

User Comment Image

I could see it being the last one since I think Evans would want to play someone different from the heroic version he has in the past and it could also give a meaningful arc for Sam & even Bucky.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/9/2024, 7:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Now I really wanna see Soldier Supreme.
AC1
AC1 - 12/9/2024, 7:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda hope he is MCU Steve but it's just that he's been pulled into the action from sometime between returning the Infinity Stones and returning as an old man to give Sam the shield. There's like 70 years of the character's life unaccounted for so I'd be more than fine with it just being the case that some of that time was spent helping with the events of Doomsday/Secret Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 7:25 PM
@AC1 - I guess

Personally that sounds fine but not that appealing to me personally

Also Evans has said that it would be a hard sell for him to return for that role so I think it has to be markedly different
GEEK
GEEK - 12/9/2024, 6:36 PM
Here's for sure Red Skull.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/9/2024, 6:37 PM
***OT***

***OT***

Jeremy Allen White is allegedly in play to voice Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta the Hutt
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/9/2024, 6:38 PM
We getting the evil variant band back together, y'all.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/9/2024, 6:38 PM
Old cap...head of re-formed SHIELD
