Captain America Actor Chris Evans Joins The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY...But Who Is He Playing?

The Wrap reveals that Chris Evans will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor, best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America, appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer as a Variant of Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Fantastic Four's Human Torch.

When we last saw him as Steve, it was in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame when he passed the shield to Sam Wilson.

Having travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place, Cap chose to remain in the past with Peggy Carter and got his happy ending. That meant coming back to the present as an old man and, while not confirmed, it's since been strongly hinted that the hero has died.

The Multiverse opens the door to many possibilities and all the trade has learned right now is, "Evans will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown."

When it comes to who he's playing, the possibilities are endless, though a Captain America Variant seems likely. Robert Downey Jr. will also return in Avengers: Doomsday, albeit as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Tom Holland is also expected to take on a lead role as Spider-Man.

Evans first played Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and worked with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors The Russo Brothers for the first time on 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He'd go on to racK up a long list of MCU appearances, even making a cameo appearance in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Last November, Evans was asked about the rumours he's gearing up to play Captain America and said, "You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me."

"I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!"

He added, "No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

Evans has often refused to close the door on playing Cap again and shared similar sentiments to these back a few months prior. "I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," he said. "But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened."

"And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.