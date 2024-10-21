AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - The Russos Reveal When Shooting Begins And Whether It Films Back-To-Back With SECRET WARS

The next two Avengers movies have evolved a lot since they were first announced, and Marvel Studios recently turned to the Russo Brothers to end the Multiverse Saga with Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Collider spoke to Joe and Anthony at New York Comic Con this weekend and got confirmation that Avengers: Doomsday will begin shooting next Spring (while it wasn't disclosed, an official start date has also been set).

However, unlike Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the two movies won't be shot back-to-back in such quick succession.

"It'll be similar, but we'll have a larger break in between the two movies than we did," Joe said. "I think it was four weeks maybe? Was it four weeks between Infinity War and Endgame?"

"I think it was a couple of weeks," Anthony responded. "But no, these are not as separated as you would normally separate two films of this scale, but they're more substantially separated [than Infinity War and Endgame] by a year or so."

As for how work is currently progressing on Avengers: Doomsday, a movie which will be led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Joe said: "We are right in the middle of the writing process."

"Stephen McFeely is writing the script," he added, confirming Christopher Markus won't be joining him this time. "We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together."

"It’s a little bit like getting back on a bike. We have a really codified process that we all work together through. It’s very complicated to iron out a story of this scale," the filmmaker acknowledged.

There weren't any major reveals beyond that, though the duo did confirm that both Doomsday and Secret Wars will be shot and released in IMAX.

Marvel Studios' original plan was for Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad. However, in place of a Multiversal War pitting his Variants against each other (leaving The Avengers caught in the middle), we're getting Downey as Victor Von Doom.

As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has become Avengers: Doomsday and that's left fans with a lot of questions. Chief among them is how Marvel Studios will so quickly establish a Victor Von Doom Variant as the MCU's new Thanos when he'll likely only appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene before Doomsday and Secret Wars roll around.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Stay tuned for updates.