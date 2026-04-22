Avengers: Doomsday Composer Accidentally Reveals That Movie Will Visit [Spoiler]

Sometimes, leaks come from the strangest places. Today, it's Avengers: Doomsday composer Alan Silvestri who, in the midst of scoring the movie, has accidentally revealed that we'll visit an iconic Marvel location.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the musician shared a photo showing that Avengers: Doomsday will feature scenes in "Armor Room Doomstadt."

Doomstadt is Latveria's capital city, and its factoring into this movie is hardly surprising. However, this is the first time it's been confirmed and may debunk rumours that Doctor Doom's world was destroyed before he travelled to Earth-828.

There have been rumblings about Avengers: Doomsday's final battle taking place outside Doom's castle, and a scene in the Armor Room could showcase multiple armour designs and perhaps even Victor Von Doom's Doombots.

Remember, we still don't know why the villain had a completely different mask in The Fantastic Four: First Steps from the one seen in promo art for the next Avengers movies. Perhaps before setting off for Earth-616, Doom visits Marvel's First Family in an armour design that allows the Russo Brothers to pay homage to Jack Kirby.

As for Castle Doom, we recently got a possible first look at the location used to double for Doom's home.

In related news, insider @MyTimeToShineH has shared a familiar Doctor Doom rumour. "Robert Downey Jr. will keep playing Doctor Doom after Secret Wars," they write, "and not only that, but he will also return as Tony Stark."

Doom is being introduced in Avengers: Doomsday with only a single prior appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene. He's too big a character to use in two Avengers movies before moving on to the next big bad, and if Marvel Studios can convince Downey to stick around, it will be a big win for the MCU's next Saga.

Check out Silvestri's Avengers: Doomsday post below.

In the back of Alan Silvestri’s post on Instagram



“Armor Room Doomstadt”



HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/UkvMB9zytP — Raykx (@RayKcx) April 22, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.