AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Doctor Doom, X-Men Details Leak; [SPOILER] Will Be Marketed As Main SPIDER-MAN 4 Villain

More possible details from a recent Disney Consumer Products presentation have surfaced, this time revealing Doctor Doom's connection to some classic X-Men baddies and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains.

By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Earlier this month, it was reported that Disney had shown a brief sizzle reel for Avengers: Doomsday and concept art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at a Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas. 

Reddit's Pomojema_The_Dreamer (who also writes for Star Wars News Net) has now shared more potential details from the event, supposedly from that original leaker. While this information can't be verified, it's gaining traction on social media, and there's nothing here that's too hard to believe.

Avengers: Doomsday reportedly begins in Wakanda, with Shuri, Namor, and M'Baku all donning new costumes. The Sentinels we've seen scattered in front of the X-Mansion are said to be under Doctor Doom's control, with the X-Men—joined by Deadpool, Gambit, Shang-Chi, and the Invisible Woman—forced to fight them. 

As previously reported, the mutant team's costumes are now comic-accurate rather than the unpopular black leather outfits used in Bryan Singer's movies. 

Taking this into account, it seems Earth-10005 is an amalgam of what we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine and the original X-Men movies, and likely the reality we visited at the end of The Marvels. Ultimately, it's probably better not to get too bogged down in trying to make sense of the Multiverse of it all (for all intents and purposes, though, it's meant to be the original "X-Men Universe").

The prospect of Doom having Sentinels under his control is exciting and has a basis in the comics, where he frequently controls an army of Doombots. The villain has even combined both types of killer robots while battling mutants. 

On the Spider-Man: Brand New Day front, Tarantula is now being touted as another villain we'll see in the movie next summer. Multiple characters have held the mantle, though the original version was Anton Miguel Rodriquez, a South American freedom fighter who later became his country's fascist version of Captain America as Tarantula. 

The timing of this part is a little coincidental (though it may be where Nexus Point News got its information from), but Savage Hulk is supposedly going to be positioned as the main antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing. 

If Marvel Studios does market this as a Spider-Man vs. Hulk movie, then it's going to be fascinating to see how the story plays out. However, by focusing on the Jade Giant, it may be what allows us to see a greater number of lesser-known, street-level villains like Scorpion, Boomerang, Tombstone, and Mister Negative step into the spotlight.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday is now scheduled for December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow on December 17, 2026.

