AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan Art Unmasks Robert Downey Jr. As The MCU's Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios announced that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and a cool new piece of fan art unmasks the MCU's take on the villain.

By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 09:08 AM EST
The decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars continues to divide opinions. 

On the surface, Marvel Studios has simply cast an Oscar-winning actor as a villain he can almost certainly bring to life in a way that will make fans happy. The problem is, Downey brings a great deal of baggage with him; namely, the fact he spent upwards of a decade playing the MCU's Iron Man!

With the next Avengers movies set to end the Multiverse Saga, it's hard to escape the feeling Variants will come into play. Still, the Russos have repeatedly said Downey is playing Victor Von Doom, perhaps dispelling the notion of Doom being an alternate-reality version of Tony Stark.

Time will tell, but in the meantime, we have a very cool piece of fan art unmaking Doom as a scarred Downey. We'd expect and hope the MCU's take on the villain to be far more hideously scarred than this but Marvel Studios surely won't want to keep the actor's face hidden for too long (he is, after all, a proven box office draw for the studio). 

The solution to that, of course, will be for Doom to heal himself once he recreates the Multiverse in his image as Battleworld

Marvel Studios may have cast Downey because they legitimately believe he's the best possible actor to bring this villain to life on screen. They needed a heavy hitter to help them effectively move on from Kang and the actor fits the bill. 

He's said to be earning upwards of $100 million for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, only returning to the MCU under the proviso that the Russo Brothers helm these movies. 

"You’re the best damn fans in the world, and we’ve missed you," the Russo Brothers recently said of their MCU return. "When we made Avengers: Endgame we truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  We had put all the passion, love and imagination that we had into the Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and then culminated it all with Endgame."

"All within a few years. We had spent everything we had creatively, and we left all our emotions on the floor.  But in the time since, we began to feel that there was perhaps one story where we could find a new narrative path forward. It’s the reason we fell in love with comic books in the first place. That story is Secret Wars."

We cannot express how excited we are to dive back into this world, and explore such a deliciously complex character like Victor Von Doom," the filmmakers added. "And there is no better friend or collaborator to do that with, [than] THE great [Robert Downey Jr.]."

Check out this cool new Avengers: Doomsday fan art below. With the movie not set to be released until May 2026, it's likely to be a while before we see the real Doom...

BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/5/2024, 9:17 AM
WOW! Menacing.

But I see this.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2024, 9:23 AM
My pick for Doom:
User Comment Image


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Diego Klattenhoff
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 9:24 AM
The precedent for his scars is right there:

User Comment Image

Use it.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 8/5/2024, 9:26 AM
@DrReedRichards - they will
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 9:33 AM
@DrReedRichards - aren’t there some versions where he is hideously scarred and others where it’s just a tiny one but he’s so vain that he keeps the mask on?

User Comment Image

Anyway , I doubt he’s the same Tony (or perhaps not even a variant) but him having similar scars could work
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 9:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

There's this hideous disfiguration theory, the tiny scar but too much of an ego theory, the "wore mask too soon while still hot so now it's stuck" theory, you name it.

Personally, I don't think they're bringing RDJ back without making Doom at the very least Tony adjacent, so I can't see why they'd implement a whole other story behind this disfiguration.

We'll see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 9:46 AM
@DrReedRichards - yep , it’s all real wait and see right now.

I don’t see them not playing the emotional fallout for some of the characters like Bruce, Peter and Rhodey of having this new villain they are fighting have the face of their former friend or in Peter’s case , father figure/mentor.

I think he will be scarred but still recognizable enough
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2024, 9:49 AM
@DrReedRichards -
...interesting.

Perhaps, Ultron somehow reanimates and restores Tony as a defense protocol?

He is then integrated into Doombot tech?

I do like the idea of the scars continuation, based on the fatal wound.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 9:54 AM
@KennKathleen -

Making Doom an Ultron-bot would piss so many people off, myself included.

Sure, Doom has often had Doombots play his part and fool whatever team that the bot is actually him, but that's a whole other deal. In those stories, Doom still existed as a person and was shown as having outsmarted his oponents.

Nullifying his free will and turning him into a bot, though? Hard pass.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/5/2024, 10:06 AM
@DrReedRichards - I was always a fan of the 'tiny scar he couldn't handle so he put the hot mask on too soon' combo that allows for FF Annual 2 and then FF 200 where he goes mad (or madder) by seeing his face reflected 10000 times back at him.

But I'm just a [frick]ing nerd on the internet that is set in his ways - it really could be whatever the writer needs it to be - as long as it works - otherwise, do it my way. lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 10:16 AM
@Batmangina -

I think Books Of Doom had wisely kept it open to interpretation from what I recall, and Lee's original with the F4 leaned more toward the hot iron mask theory, while Hickman's latest from SW'15 looked a lot more like leprocy for some reason. But of all things F4, perhaps my favourite interpretation was in the WGH cartoon.

In one episode, you see Doom's face through the eyes of Annihilus, and it's appropriately messed up with the mouthpiece seemingly integrated on his actual face, like Vader's inhaler. But on another episode where he switches minds with Reed, after they switch back Reed straight up tells him "I've seen your face, Victor. I've seen what you look like. And I pity you".

That's how you hit a nerve on Doom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 10:18 AM
@DrReedRichards - agree don’t like the Doom bot idea

I’m cool with the scarring either where are you but I do like what it says about Doom. And his ego if it is a tiny scar.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 9:32 AM
This whole thing really sucked the excitement out of Doom in mcu for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 9:41 AM
Cool!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Still mixed on the choice more or less but have to get it over..

I just hope him & The Russo’s do Doom well which I think they will.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/5/2024, 9:50 AM
Umm... ok. Thanks?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2024, 10:01 AM
If RDJ had never been Tony Stark, he would be pretty damn perfect for Doctor Doom in a lot of ways. As long as he has some kind of European accent. Just a hint of it would be nice. That's something the previous Dooms lacked. And he was up for the role of Doom previously, they cast the Nip/Tuck guy over him. Seriously, RDJ would have been a better choice by a few country miles.

Doom is a complicated, narcissistic, misunderstood megalomaniac. There are traits of Stark in there already and RDJ plays them like no other. Part of the fun of Doom is his arrogance. He IS better than you and he knows it.

RDJ could play this in his sleep. He is better for the role than Cillian or Mads. Cillian would be a badass Doom but he would lack something quintessential that Downey brings, Mads would deliver a great performance too (maybe not quite as good as Cillian or RDJ) but he would be a fairly expected action movie supervillain. Perfectly serviceable, but maybe not the best Doom.

RDJ probably will be the best Doom. Possibly ever. Time will tell.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/5/2024, 10:08 AM
What does this say about the state of Hollywood that they have to use the same actor again?
I love Robert Downey Jr. but I think this is a

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 10:12 AM
Feige making this universe into a meme

