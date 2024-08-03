RUMOR: Every MCU Project Released Between AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Have A Unique Twist

In the original Secret Wars comic book, The Beyonder took pieces from hundreds of worlds - including Earth - to create Battleworld, a planet used as his "arena" for an epic battle between countless Marvel heroes and villains.

In the 2015 version of the story, a series of Incursions destroyed the Multiverse and left only Earth-616 and the Ultimate Universe remaining. As those two worlds collided and exploded, Doctor Doom used the stolen powers of the Beyonders to create a new "Battleworld."

This version was a patchwork world made from remnants of destroyed realities and, when the Multiverse was eventually restored, Marvel Comics combined several timelines into one (bringing popular characters like Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen to Earth-616).

That's exactly how we anticipate Marvel Studios handling its own MCU reboot, this time with the intention being for the Fantastic Four and X-Men to make a permanent home on the next "Sacred Timeline."

Yesterday, we brought you word that Doctor Doom's plan in Avengers: Doomsday is to unify all universes in one place (Battleworld). Unsurprisingly, he intends to rule over it.

Now, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, this means, "Everything that comes out between Avengers 5 and 6 that isn't a prequel will be set on Battleworld. If Spider-Man 4 is Battleworld is would make for a VERY interesting Spidey movie."

The consequences of this are likely to be significant, even if there are only a couple of movies and TV shows released in that one year. However, it allows Marvel Studios to better establish Battleworld leading into Avengers: Secret Wars. You may recall this was also the plan when the ultimate Kang Variant was set to be revealed as The Beyonder.

Sony Pictures is supposedly eager for another Multiversal Spider-Man movie and, while we'd hoped for a street-level adventure, a Battleworld story could be the perfect opportunity to reunite the three Spider-Men.

"You’re the best damn fans in the world, and we’ve missed you," the Russo Brothers recently said of their MCU return. "When we made Avengers: Endgame we truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We had put all the passion, love and imagination that we had into the Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and then culminated it all with Endgame."

"All within a few years. We had spent everything we had creatively, and we left all our emotions on the floor. But in the time since, we began to feel that there was perhaps one story where we could find a new narrative path forward. It’s the reason we fell in love with comic books in the first place. That story is Secret Wars."

We cannot express how excited we are to dive back into this world, and explore such a deliciously complex character like Victor Von Doom," the filmmakers added. "And there is no better friend or collaborator to do that with, [than] THE great [Robert Downey Jr.]."

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section below.