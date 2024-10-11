AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Production Details Revealed; Could We See Another Actor Play Doom After Robert Downey Jr.?

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Production Details Revealed; Could We See Another Actor Play Doom After Robert Downey Jr.?

We have some production updates for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, including potential shoot dates and how long the actors are expected to film for...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 11, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As previously reported, filming for Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday is expected to commence early next year, and we now have some production updates courtesy of insider Daniel Richtman.

According to the scooper, the actors playing the movie's main heroes will each film for about a month starting in March, while those with smaller supporting roles will shoot for a week or two. Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) will reportedly be on set the longest, filming for about three months. The entire production is expected to take around five months.

It's no surprise that Doom will have a major role, but this could indicate that previous rumors that the villain will actually be the main focus of the movie were accurate. This wouldn't necessarily mean that the other characters will be short-changed - after all, Thanos was arguably the main character in Avengers: Infinity War

Richtman has also shared some Doom-related X posts, and while a lot of this seems to be speculation, he does mention that there's a slim chance another actor will step in to play a different variant of the character after RDJ exits the role.

As far as we know, Downey's version of Victor Von Doom will originate in the same universe as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which would potentially leave the door open for the Doctor Doom to make his MCU debut down the line.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Says Doom Will Have A More Important Relationship With [SPOILER] Than Reed Richards
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Says Doom Will Have A "More Important" Relationship With [SPOILER] Than Reed Richards
Hot Toys Reveals New DOCTOR DOOM Figure...And We Can Only Hope Robert Downey Jr. Looks This Terrifying!
Recommended For You:

Hot Toys Reveals New DOCTOR DOOM Figure...And We Can Only Hope Robert Downey Jr. Looks This Terrifying!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/11/2024, 11:27 AM
no, bc he shouldnt play him to begin with
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/11/2024, 11:27 AM
Of all the universes we could have been in we’re stuck in the one where RDJ got disney and marvel by the balls
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/11/2024, 11:30 AM
Think its would be great to see Doom as Doomsday's lead. It can pretty much be Time Runs Out from Doom's perspective. Could set him up with a small movie appearance and a post credit scene like they did with Thanos.

And I'm guessing there is room for other actors. This Doom is most likely not from the Sacred Timeline, so there's probably a different Doom lurking around.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/11/2024, 11:34 AM
@bkmeijer1 - doubt. Hell the fantastic four aren’t even from the sacred timeline
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/11/2024, 11:31 AM
Tom Holland could play Doom afterwards
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/11/2024, 11:32 AM
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/11/2024, 11:35 AM
Multiverse/Variant exhaustion aside, this whole project just seems like a snooze. What happened to Marvel? They use to have perfect casting (RDJ, Evans, Hemsworth, Bozeman, etc). Now we have RDJ horribly miscast in the crucial role of Doom, and are stuck with Jackman and the rest of the mediocre Fox X-Men for the foreseeable future.

Hard to even care about these films 🤷🏼‍♂️
Vigor
Vigor - 10/11/2024, 11:40 AM
@Izaizaiza - I'm very optimistic about mcu but yes for the reasons you stated, I've been feeling some worry

Unless they explain a really good reason or rdj knocks it out the park, it's odd to me they cast him as Doom.
What does give me faith is that it's the Russos and all eyes are on these films
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/11/2024, 11:45 AM
@Izaizaiza - creative bankruptcy
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/11/2024, 11:46 AM
@vectorsigma - SHUT YOUR MOUTH
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/11/2024, 11:47 AM
@Izaizaiza - But yes marvel sucks now sadly. Need a reboot.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 10/11/2024, 11:49 AM
@Izaizaiza - Reboot is the only option
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 10/11/2024, 11:36 AM
With reports that Reed and Doom will have a dynamic more akin to Tony and Thanos than the dynamic they have in the comics, plus the casting for both Reed and Doom - I'm astonished that Feige thinks he's getting this 'right.' I'm severely disappointed in this. I could be wrong, and this could all work out for the best. As a longtime Fantastic Four fan though, this just feels wrong on so many levels.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/11/2024, 11:37 AM
With all this news about Doom and Spiderman and stupid ass rumors left and right. All i can say to Fiege and the Russo's:

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/11/2024, 11:41 AM
After Secret Wars Marvel should take a year or maybe 2 years off

and start a new with a complete reboot

A new Iron Man, Steve Rodgers Cap and T'Challa Black Panther in the same Universe with the X-men
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/11/2024, 11:41 AM
Javier Bardem.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/11/2024, 11:44 AM
The Russos are overrated. Lets see them have a movie in the middle of superhero fatigue.

Jhoss Whedon will save the MCU. Unless he goes to the DCU
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/11/2024, 11:46 AM
@vectorsigma - Remember when you thought none of the actors were on set on dp and wolverine? Or you watch agatha all along just for internet points. Nobody should take your thoughts on filmaking seriously. RAGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHH
cubrn
cubrn - 10/11/2024, 11:48 AM
@TehJoker - They act like some sort of expert when they consistently strike out.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/11/2024, 11:52 AM
@TehJoker - "none of the actors were on set"

You get it all so wrong that i cant talk to you after this. Some reading comprehension is useful. Lolz.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 11:49 AM
I understand people’s hesitance or reluctance at Doom apparently not being a big part of the FF’s story as of yet but I feel even in the comics , he’s not just their enemy but one for the Marvel universe in general so it’s not odd that he could be the main villain of the Avengers films.

Say whatever you want about the previous FF Films , all 3-4 films had the FF vs Doom so audiences have seen it so to do something different with the character in the MCU ( atleast as of now) makes sense imo…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Granted you could say the same about Galactus and Silver Surfer being the apparent antagonists of FF:First Steps but they are changes there that are presenting them in a new way for the GA.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/11/2024, 11:54 AM
I thought after sitting with the idea of rdj for a while I thought I'd grow to enjoy it but man, this just feels like such a bad decision...
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 10/11/2024, 12:04 PM
I just wanted them to keep Kang long enough to do the proper Team origin of The Young Avengers with IronLad. So much story build thrown away. I for one don't want to wait 30+ years for them to be at the right point to tell this story again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 12:12 PM
@TheIronDuck -

yeah

I’m honestly more bummed about the apparent Kang pivot then the RDJ Doom casting

We’ll see if they address it not the Council but as of now , just seems like a needless dropped plotline
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 12:09 PM
Besides First Steps , what other projects do you think Downey’s Doom could be in?

Unless we get like a late addition post credit scene to like Ironheart or something , i think that would be it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder