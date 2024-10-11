AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Production Details Revealed; Could We See Another Actor Play Doom After Robert Downey Jr.?

As previously reported, filming for Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday is expected to commence early next year, and we now have some production updates courtesy of insider Daniel Richtman.

According to the scooper, the actors playing the movie's main heroes will each film for about a month starting in March, while those with smaller supporting roles will shoot for a week or two. Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) will reportedly be on set the longest, filming for about three months. The entire production is expected to take around five months.

It's no surprise that Doom will have a major role, but this could indicate that previous rumors that the villain will actually be the main focus of the movie were accurate. This wouldn't necessarily mean that the other characters will be short-changed - after all, Thanos was arguably the main character in Avengers: Infinity War.

Richtman has also shared some Doom-related X posts, and while a lot of this seems to be speculation, he does mention that there's a slim chance another actor will step in to play a different variant of the character after RDJ exits the role.

As far as we know, Downey's version of Victor Von Doom will originate in the same universe as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which would potentially leave the door open for the Doctor Doom to make his MCU debut down the line.

That is the big issue with how they're handling Doom. Even if him and Reed will have a lot of interactions in Doomsday/SW, they are still making him the main antagonist of the multiverse saga and the the Avengers films and Galactus the villain for the F4 movie meaning Doom is now… https://t.co/EJ8gcqPBgC — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 10, 2024 There's a very small chance we'll get a second Doom afterwards. Feige sees RDJ as the main Doom. He claimed he cast RDJ to "Get Doom right" https://t.co/a7dnzhE2gX — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 10, 2024 He's not just set for two appearances. He'll be in Fantastic Four and potentially some other projects between Doomsday and Secret Wars. But yeah, once the saga wraps up, that'll likely be it for him. https://t.co/RNEqsiBjID — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 11, 2024

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.