AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reshoots Will Add Major Character Scenes, SECRET WARS Focuses on New Heroes

Reshoots for Avengers: Doomsday are expected to get underway imminently (work may already have begun), and we now have updates on both those and Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Avengers: Doomsday's additional photography will mostly add character-focused scenes. While much has been said about the movie not having an ending when cameras originally started rolling, the Russo Brothers have clearly mapped out its set pieces and biggest moments.

Over to Avengers: Secret Wars, and as expected, Richtman has said it will mostly focus on characters who didn't have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday.

This sounds somewhat similar to how the Russos handled Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Remember, it's previously been reported that Avengers: Secret Wars' leads will be Multiversal Variants who take the fight to God Emperor Doom.

In related news, @Cryptic4KQual has shared a suitably cryptic hint on X that seems to suggest Doctor Doom will use the Scarlet Witch's reality-altering powers to control "the very fabric of existence" in one of the upcoming blockbusters...

It's long been theorised that Doom might have rescued Wanda Maximoff from her fate on Mount Wundagore, echoing what we saw in Avengers: The Children's Crusade. In that, an amnesiac Scarlet Witch became Victor Von Doom's bride, though he wanted to use her powers for his own gain.

If Loki is filling in for the role played by The Beyonders in Secret Wars, then perhaps the Scarlet Witch is essentially the MCU's Molecule Man?

"[Marvel] set a bar for themselves every movie and they beat it every single movie," Gambit actor Channing Tatum revealed last October. "And I can tell you this: as I was reading [the script] I was like, 'How are they going to do this?! I don’t know how they’re going to do this.'"

"You’re just not ready. It’s gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears, like in the way I knew when Blade [Wesley Snipes] walks on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, people are going to physically lose their actual minds," he added. "It’s that, but maybe times 50. And just the story. I can’t divulge anything, but as a comic fan, you just aren’t ready."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.