AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Claims To Reveal More About Plans For Doctor Doom And The Scarlet Witch - SPOILERS

The latest Avengers: Doomsday rumour claims to reveal more about plans for Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch, including which version of Wanda Maximoff we'll see Elizabeth Olsen play. Check it out...

Last month, there were rumblings online about Avengers: Doomsday exploring a potential romance between Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. 

Now, Beyond The Trailer is also claiming that we'll see these two team up in the movie; the biggest new detail, though, is the fact Olsen is returning to play Earth-616's Wanda Maximoff, not a Variant. 

This means she survived the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it's easy enough to see how her rampage through the Multiverse - which ended with the destruction of every copy of the Darkhold - might put her on Doom's radar.

Fans rejected the notion of Wanda being a villain, so Doom is surely either manipulating the Scarlet Witch or taking advantage of her confused state. Whatever the case may be, these Avengers movies may end up setting the stage for her long-rumoured solo outing. 

The channel also claims Scarlet Witch and Wiccan movies are both under consideration at Marvel Studios, while Young Avengers is looking increasingly likely. As for Aubrey Plaza, she's now expected to play Death across multiple film and television projects.

With Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness on the hunt for Tommy after Agatha All Along, we'd bet on them being absent from Doomsday

In the comics, Avengers: The Children's Crusade saw Wiccan and Speed attempt to find their mother, the Scarlet Witch. In the wake of House of M, she'd lost her memory and was finally found living alongside Victor in Latveria's Castle Doom. 

They were very much in love and legitimately happy (the former Avenger had come to him for help; he never forced her to love him), but when Wanda regained her memories, it quickly became clear their relationship was - no pun intended - doomed. 

From there, it was revealed that Wanda is a Nexus Being, "a living focal point for Earth's mystical energies," and Doom's attempt to help her get the power she needed to resurrect her children is what really led to her going mad years earlier. 

In the present, Doom took the Scarlet Witch's reality-altering powers and refused to give them up even for her. Despite his promise to reshape the world, it didn't pan out for the villain, and we're sure you can see how this could be combined with what we saw in Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars series (where, using the powers of The Beyonders, he created a new Battleworld when the Multiverse was destroyed). 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 11/6/2024, 3:15 PM
Doomsday will be a loose adaptation of Children's Crusade and the sight of Wiccan and Sped will set her on the righteous path...
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 11/6/2024, 3:15 PM
@BraxtonHicks - speed*
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/6/2024, 3:15 PM
So you mean Trump is awesome and the country is healing.... i just hope this mean Jonathan Majors and Pablo Lyle got back into the MCU at last.
Gambito
Gambito - 11/6/2024, 3:16 PM
Why do people have a problem with her being a bad guy? She started out as a villain in the comics AND the Mcu, it was clear from the start that she was unstable
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/6/2024, 3:17 PM
I mean with Doom becoming the Sorcerer Supreme in the comics it could be possible this version of Doom will have that title as well. It would make sense for Wanda to seek some mentorship from a familiar face, since I doubt RDJ will be masked the entire time. The inevitable betrayal from Doom ala the comics could make for an interesting battle if Doctor Strange decides to come to Wanda's aid.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2024, 3:20 PM
I just got done blocking 20 users and this site is about comicbookmovies again. lol

