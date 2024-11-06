AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Claims To Reveal More About Plans For Doctor Doom And The Scarlet Witch - SPOILERS

Last month, there were rumblings online about Avengers: Doomsday exploring a potential romance between Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Now, Beyond The Trailer is also claiming that we'll see these two team up in the movie; the biggest new detail, though, is the fact Olsen is returning to play Earth-616's Wanda Maximoff, not a Variant.

This means she survived the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it's easy enough to see how her rampage through the Multiverse - which ended with the destruction of every copy of the Darkhold - might put her on Doom's radar.

Fans rejected the notion of Wanda being a villain, so Doom is surely either manipulating the Scarlet Witch or taking advantage of her confused state. Whatever the case may be, these Avengers movies may end up setting the stage for her long-rumoured solo outing.

The channel also claims Scarlet Witch and Wiccan movies are both under consideration at Marvel Studios, while Young Avengers is looking increasingly likely. As for Aubrey Plaza, she's now expected to play Death across multiple film and television projects.

With Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness on the hunt for Tommy after Agatha All Along, we'd bet on them being absent from Doomsday.

In the comics, Avengers: The Children's Crusade saw Wiccan and Speed attempt to find their mother, the Scarlet Witch. In the wake of House of M, she'd lost her memory and was finally found living alongside Victor in Latveria's Castle Doom.

They were very much in love and legitimately happy (the former Avenger had come to him for help; he never forced her to love him), but when Wanda regained her memories, it quickly became clear their relationship was - no pun intended - doomed.

From there, it was revealed that Wanda is a Nexus Being, "a living focal point for Earth's mystical energies," and Doom's attempt to help her get the power she needed to resurrect her children is what really led to her going mad years earlier.

In the present, Doom took the Scarlet Witch's reality-altering powers and refused to give them up even for her. Despite his promise to reshape the world, it didn't pan out for the villain, and we're sure you can see how this could be combined with what we saw in Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars series (where, using the powers of The Beyonders, he created a new Battleworld when the Multiverse was destroyed).

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.