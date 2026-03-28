AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Which Characters Reshoots Will Focus On

Marvel Studios and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are expected to begin Avengers: Doomsday reshoots within the next week or so (if they haven't already), and we may now know which actors will be making their way back to the set.

After previously reporting that additional photography will mostly consist of character-focused scenes, scooper Daniel Richtman believes that Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) will film "at least one scene," while Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and David Harbour (Red Guardian) will also be suiting up for reshoots.

Richtman has also heard that Pugh will "have a big role" in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jackman and Reynolds still haven't actually been confirmed to reprise their roles, but several reliable insiders seem very confident that Logan and Wade Wilson will have a part to play in the movie.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to a rumored plot leak that did the rounds online, Deadpool and Wolverine will be part of Doomsday's opening action sequence, with the pair travelling to Spider-Man's (Tobey Maguire) world. Logan and the wall-crawler are said to face off before ultimately dying when the universe they're fighting in is destroyed.

Apparently, they, along with every other character that's killed, will be resurrected at the end of the movie with no memory of their previous lives.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.