AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Script Reportedly Still Being Worked On Despite Marvel Cracking The Story

It seems The Russo Brothers and Steven McFeely are still working on the script for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, and have until March to complete it...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 10:01 PM EST
Marvel Studios had plans in place for a Kang-focused story in the fifth Avengers movie (FKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), but were forced to go back to the drawing board when actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault.

The decision was then made to pivot to Doctor Doom, who will be played by Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr.

"We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together," co-director Joe Russo said last year when Stephen McFeely joined the writing team. "It's a little bit like getting back on a bike. We have a really codified process that we all work together through. It's very complicated to iron out a story of this scale."

"These are gonna be very, very big movies with a lot of characters in them and a lot of storylines coalescing," added Joe Russo. "We're really happy with how they're coming together right now."

We're not sure exactly how much the original idea was altered, but coming up with a new story almost certainly involved more than simply switching one villain for another, and it sounds like the script still isn't quite where it needs to be.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel has cracked the story, but the script is still not complete and will likely be worked on right up until March, shortly before filming is scheduled to commence.

This isn't as unusual as you might think (the writing process often continues even when cameras are already rolling), and doesn't necessarily mean that shooting could be delayed (though it's certainly possible).

Plot rumors continue to swirl, and there's talk of a new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling to do battle with evil variants of the original six Avengers. This is probably more speculation than anything else, although Chris Evans will be back (as Steve Rogers, not Johnny Storm), and we recently heard that Scarlett Johansson will also return as Black Widow despite Natasha Romanoff being killed off in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 10:51 AM
Amazing, all that text with zero news.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 1/8/2025, 11:29 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I don't want fan art, but I'm tired of seeing that pic of Downey staring at the mask too.
LSHF
LSHF - 1/8/2025, 10:54 AM
The scripts for Marvel Studios are always being worked on, even through the reshoots.

This is normal, and not worthy of an article.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 10:58 AM
@LSHF - exactly

Just trying to create panic for no reason.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/8/2025, 10:55 AM
"and have until Match to complete it..."
"fifth Avengers movie (FKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty)"

Might want to do some spell checking before posting...

Annnnnyways...

I'm confident in the Russos to deliver a strong, great much needed Win, but, i am slightly skeptical cuz Markus is missing and lets be honest, the 4 of them were a wagon and made it go...missing one of the keys to this group might be a bigger hurt than expected... i hope im wrong... but these 2 movies are gonna need top notch work from all 3 of them.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/8/2025, 10:57 AM
THIS JUST IN! Scriptwriter for AVENGERS DOOMSDAY is still writing the script!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/8/2025, 10:58 AM
If they have the OF Avengers as villains, I will be rooting for them.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/8/2025, 11:04 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - what’s the link for the OF Avengers account?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/8/2025, 11:01 AM
Whedon >>> Russos + Markus + McFeely

Also

Gunn >>> Russos + Markus + McFeely
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/8/2025, 11:03 AM
@vectorsigma - sure. tell that to age of ultron
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 11:03 AM
@vectorsigma - What is it that you smoke before writing these? Must be some good shit
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/8/2025, 11:37 AM
@Gabimaru - Tell that to Zod's snapped neck!
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/8/2025, 11:03 AM
“AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Script Reportedly Still Being Worked On Despite Marvel Cracking The Story”

Cracking a story doesn’t mean a script is done. It means there’s a solid idea for a story that needs to be filled in.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/8/2025, 11:38 AM
@philinterrupted - That's exactly what they said. 🫤
rocketracoon01
rocketracoon01 - 1/8/2025, 11:09 AM
@MotherGooseUPus
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/8/2025, 11:13 AM
I still can't see any way that Robert Downey Jr. can pull off Doom. He lacks the ability to be threatening or imposing. Doom is completely devoid of humor, something Downy almost always relies upon. I hope that I am pleasantly surprised, but as of now that casting still seems like one of Marvel's biggest mistakes
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/8/2025, 11:34 AM
@Izaizaiza - I always imagined Doom as a power hungry version of Stark, with that calculating genius about him. So I can see it. Just don’t know how they’ll do it in a satisfying way.
grif
grif - 1/8/2025, 11:18 AM
and this movie comes out in less than a year and a half? yeah right
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 11:21 AM
This isn’t really news since Marvel always works on their scripts all the way up to shooting and even during it…

Hell , they still go back and rewrite certain parts of the script for reshoots & such.

Regardless , hope it turns out well in this case!!.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/8/2025, 11:38 AM
Downey as Doom killed any real interest I had on this project.

Agatha aside, this period has been rather lackluster. Cap 4 and Thunderbolts don't look that good and I'm falling out of interest with FF since it's likely Downey will appear as Doom.

Hopefully things pick up in time for when they start the X-Men

