AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Spaceship Crash Site - Is It X-Mansion, Avengers Mansion, Or...Exiles?

A new Avengers: Doomsday set video puts the spotlight on the location of a spaceship crash, but is it the X-Mansion, Avengers Mansion, or perhaps even something Exiles-related? You can find out more here.

By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Avengers: Doomsday

Another video showing a now near-completed Avengers: Doomsday set has found its way online, but what exactly are we looking at here? As you can see below, it appears to be the site of a spaceship crash, with pieces of it strewn all over the place in craters. 

There's also a partial entrance to something, though the person who took this video has previously suggested it's meant to be the opening of an unknown flying vehicle. 

The criss-cross pattern shown in this garden has led to speculation that we're looking at the X-Mansion. The statues - typically erected to pay homage to a fallen hero - may be further proof of that, though Avengers Mansion also has those. With the Multiverse in play, it's hard to say for sure. 

However, we should point out that the photographer has shared his belief that this "mansion" set is somehow connected to the Exiles. As you may recall, that's the name given to the team comprised of Captain Carter, Kahhori, Storm, and Byrdie in What If...? season 3.

Whatever the case may be, it's clear this will be the location of a huge battle. After all, it's doubtful this much time or effort would have been put in if it were to be used for only a few seconds on screen. 

"We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it," Captain America actor Anthony Mackie recently said of shooting Avengers: Doomsday. "Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great."

He added, "I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

Appearing at CinemaCon earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said that the full Avengers: Doomsday cast hasn't been revealed yet. He also announced that Avengers: Doomsday will revolve around the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and original X-Men fighting Doctor Doom. 

Check out this new Avengers: Doomsday set video in the players below.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/26/2025, 1:57 PM
All this wild peculation and it's probably just from The Fantastic Four's world.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 2:00 PM
Looks like Lobo to me.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/26/2025, 2:03 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - his rent is due
mountainman
mountainman - 4/26/2025, 2:40 PM
Please do not bring the terrible What If Exiles to the MCU. Storm should be in the X-Men, Captain Carter can just be a variant, and we do not need the other 2 characters at all.

