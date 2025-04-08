AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Epic Battlefield; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photo Raises A Big Question

Avengers: Doomsday is now shooting, and we have a new look at a battlefield covered in small and quite large craters. This looks like it's usually a garden of some sort, though we have no idea what those small white structures are meant to be.

The prevailing theory is that this is the sight of an Incursion, with pieces of another Earth raining down on the surface as the two worlds collide. If so, we'd imagine some of the movie's leads will soon assemble (though we'd bet on security being tightened when construction finishes).

The Russo Brothers have claimed they have a plan to deal with the paparazzi, and we're betting the huge walls constructed around this set are at least part of it. They may not have accounted for drones, though.

You can watch this new Avengers: Doomsday set video in the players below.

In other MCU news, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has resumed filming in New York. While there's no sign of the cast yet, a somewhat bizarre poster has been spotted with a boxing match advertised for "Mayor Fisk vs. Matter Horn."

We have absolutely no idea what this is for or who Matter Horn is, but perhaps it's meant to be a bout for charity or something along those lines (there's no one in the comics with that moniker).

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ tonight, and until we see next week's finale, this and other season 2 sneak peeks aren't going to make a whole lot of sense. And even then, context for shots like this will be limited.

However, this poster had, understandably, left most asking, "What the f***?!" Take a closer look below ( UPDATE: A closer look shared on X confirms that this is indeed a charity boxing match "for the benefit of the New York: Born Again Revitalisation Project").

Ok, the person I actually trust here is saying that Charlie ISN'T going to be here today but...



I didn't expect Fisk to be the one doing actually doing it himself 😭 #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/lUeyJTAYEt — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) April 8, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.