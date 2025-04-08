AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Epic Battlefield; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photo Raises A Big Question

A new Avengers: Doomsday set video reveals a better look at what appears to be a battleground, while another photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 raises more questions than answers...

Avengers: Doomsday is now shooting, and we have a new look at a battlefield covered in small and quite large craters. This looks like it's usually a garden of some sort, though we have no idea what those small white structures are meant to be. 

The prevailing theory is that this is the sight of an Incursion, with pieces of another Earth raining down on the surface as the two worlds collide. If so, we'd imagine some of the movie's leads will soon assemble (though we'd bet on security being tightened when construction finishes). 

The Russo Brothers have claimed they have a plan to deal with the paparazzi, and we're betting the huge walls constructed around this set are at least part of it. They may not have accounted for drones, though. 

You can watch this new Avengers: Doomsday set video in the players below. 

In other MCU news, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has resumed filming in New York. While there's no sign of the cast yet, a somewhat bizarre poster has been spotted with a boxing match advertised for "Mayor Fisk vs. Matter Horn."

We have absolutely no idea what this is for or who Matter Horn is, but perhaps it's meant to be a bout for charity or something along those lines (there's no one in the comics with that moniker).

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ tonight, and until we see next week's finale, this and other season 2 sneak peeks aren't going to make a whole lot of sense. And even then, context for shots like this will be limited. 

However, this poster had, understandably, left most asking, "What the f***?!" Take a closer look below (UPDATE: A closer look shared on X confirms that this is indeed a charity boxing match "for the benefit of the New York: Born Again Revitalisation Project").

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

grif
grif - 4/8/2025, 2:58 PM
i dont think the shipping containers are tall enough
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:58 PM
DoomsDay DoomsDay

I'll just watch and see how this turns out.

Can this turn Marvel’s shit around.

I doubt it but it will be a very sweet two years of epic Cinema going.

For [frick]s sake
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/8/2025, 3:48 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/8/2025, 3:00 PM
X-mansion I presume??? Looks like the battle that takes place there, probably at the beginning.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/8/2025, 3:43 PM
@ThorArms -
It's my back yard! Bitches!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/8/2025, 3:04 PM
They stack roughly 130 shipping containers for privacy only for someone's drone to do this lol
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/8/2025, 3:51 PM
@TheFinestSmack - $2.2 Million of the budget


User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/8/2025, 3:14 PM

I wonder what is inside all those cargo containers.

I want inside there. It may be dead bodies, but it’s probably just where craft services keeps all the pastrami, beer, and sex toys.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/8/2025, 3:40 PM
Looks like epic MINI GOLF
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 3:43 PM
Oh man , Fisk must hate having to do that nonsense…

That dude better pray he doesn’t get pissed off and beat him within an inch of his life lol.

User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/8/2025, 3:43 PM
Great, the damn gophers are back. 😒
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 3:47 PM
@EskimoJ - User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/8/2025, 3:45 PM
I do wonder how they plan to show an Incursion happening in real time. Visually it can be beautiful, horrifying, or horrendous. We saw the aftermath of one in Multiverse of Madness which was pretty cool.
ptick
ptick - 4/8/2025, 3:46 PM
Matter Horn ... is this him boxing Matt with a pseudonym - and presumably a mask? Matter as in Matt ... Horn as in Daredevil? Or perhaps Fisk boxing a stooge with a name meant to be a dig or warning to Matt?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 3:50 PM
@ptick - I thought so too..

Could be a veiled (thinly so) threat to Matt?.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2025, 3:50 PM
@ptick - why the Major of New York is even boxing?!... Politics are not a circus.. Presidents and Majors are serious and responsible people

