Avengers: Doomsday Synopsis Teases "New Generation" Of Heroes Assembling To Battle Doctor Doom

Disney is bringing Avengers: Doomsday to CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, and while we're in the dark about what, if anything, we'll get, those in attendance will almost certainly be treated to new footage.

After dropping four teasers across December and January, Marvel Studios is under no pressure to share a trailer. Still, a first look at Doctor Doom is so anticipated at this stage that it stands a chance of overshadowing any other CinemaCon reveals.

In the meantime, new promotional material for Avengers: Doomsday from Japan reveals a brief new synopsis for the massive ensemble.

"Robert Downey Jr., who led the Avengers series as Iron Man, makes a shocking return as the evil scientist Doctor Doom," reads the translated text. "Familiar members like Steve Rogers and Thor are joined by a new generation of heroes, hinting at the largest assembly in history."

That new generation of heroes almost certainly refers to Sam Wilson's Avengers and the New Avengers (formerly known as the Thunderbolts). There's been some chatter about the Young Avengers showing up, but none of those actors has been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday as we write this.

Beyond the many rumours, the MCU's Doctor Doom is something of a mystery to us. His sole appearance came five years after Galactus attacked New York, when Victor Von Doom infiltrated the Baxter Building in New York City.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene, we watched as the villain encountered a four-year-old Franklin Richards. Unmasking himself in front of the child, the scene ended just as Sue Storm approached him from behind, readying her powers. As of now, we don't know what he was up to—including why he was holding Franklin's hand to his scarred face—or even if Doom is from Earth-828.

What would you like to see from the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer?

Official ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ flyers have been spotted in Japan



A brief new synopsis is revealed teasing that the film will have the “largest assembly in history.” pic.twitter.com/ou9U3pGKKu — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) April 12, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.