CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Anthony Mackie Talks Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom: "[He's] Had His Ass-Kicking Coming"

CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Anthony Mackie Talks Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom: &quot;[He's] Had His Ass-Kicking Coming&quot;

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has talked more about Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom, sharing his excitement to kick the former Iron Man's ass! Read on for more...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 30, 2024 04:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

With Marvel Studios forced to scrap plans for Jonathan Majors to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, this year's San Diego Comic-Con saw Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return confirmed...as Doctor Doom! 

The decision to cast the Iron Man star in that role has divided opinions; between enlisting the MCU's biggest draw and the return of the Russo Brothers, it's clear Kevin Feige hopes to recapture the success found by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

Downey is rumoured to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps but will take centre stage in the aptly named Avengers: Doomsday

During a recent interview with Nerdbunker, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie was asked about Sam Wilson taking on Downey's Doom as the MCU's new Captain America and responded, "Robert Downey Jr. has had his ass-kicking coming for a long time, and I'm very proud to say he [is] going to get it!"

These comments are clearly meant in jest but Downey taking on this villainous role is certainly an interesting move on Marvel Studios' part. Whether the similarities between the villain and Tony Stark are addressed in any way remains to be seen.

It's an exciting time for Mackie and, earlier this month, he also talked about the unique experience of sharing the screen with Harrison Ford (who plays Captain America: Brave New World's villain, the monstrous Red Hulk).

"What was really interesting and it shows the nature and the beauty of Harrison Ford — when he got to set, he pulled me aside, and he was like 'Hey kid,' — and I'm 46 years old. He goes 'Hey kid, this is your movie. I'm here to support you. And I'm here to make sure after this movie comes out, everyone knows your name.' And there are a lot of people on his level that would not do that. There are a lot of people at his scale of work who would not do that."

"But from the first day he was on set til the last day when we wrapped, he literally treated me like I was number one. He literally let me have the set and literally walked beside me every day and showed me the respect that people would. You know, it's still Harrison Ford. Nobody's like 'Hey Harrison, get out of the way. We need Anthony,' but he made it very clear that I was number one on the call sheet. And because of that, everybody else fell in line. So I have nothing but appreciation and admiration for him — for the way he handled himself and the way he handled the set."

Which of the MCU's heroes are you most excited to see Doctor Doom square off with in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr.'s Lead Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY May Stop Him Joining Christopher Nolan's New Film
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/30/2024, 5:02 AM
Ford is why I will watch this regardless of reviews. I'm surprised, but he's really winning me over as Ross/Red
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/30/2024, 5:07 AM
Yes but not by Sam Wilson, i predict the real Cap is coming back

