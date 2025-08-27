Did Robert Downey Jr. And Ryan Reynolds Clash On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set? New Report Sets The Record Straight

With rumours swirling that Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds are the actors who had a confrontation on the Avengers: Doomsday set, a new report claims to set the record straight once and for all...

By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Source: TMZ

Much has been said this week about a supposed clash between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. The rumour can be traced back to comments from Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, though neither of them claimed that it was Downey and Reynolds who went at it.

The social media scuttlebutt has been receiving so much attention online that TMZ has now decided to debunk it. Noting that "the internet subculture devoted to Marvel conjecture cooked up a story that there was a verbal fight" on the Avengers: Doomsday set, the gossip site has explained why there's no way it could've involved the Doctor Doom and Deadpool actors. 

"A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ, Ryan and Robert know each other, sure, but here's the problem with the rumor," the site notes, "they've never actually met in person!"

Explaining that they have a "friendly" relationship and even discussed the possibility of Downey making a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's said, "Ryan has nothing but respect and adulation for RDJ."

It was pretty obvious that the story was bullsh*t, so this update doesn't come as a huge surprise. Actors clash on set all the time, and it was reported early on that, despite discussions about separating the unnamed duo, they ultimately put their differences aside and quickly moved on. 

There are a lot of bizarre claims about Avengers: Doomsday currently doing the rounds, including stories about Downey reshooting all his scenes as Doctor Doom after they were originally filmed with a stand-in. That's a very specific claim, seeing as no plot details have found their way online. 

We're unlikely to ever be made privy to what's happening on the movie's set, so anything you read is a rumour and should be treated as such. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/27/2025, 6:16 AM
Just a little off topic. I read somewhere that Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson clashed on the set of Red notice. Apparently they really didn’t get along at all and this led to a problematic shoot. Reynolds does come across as a diva of sorts but I could be wrong. As for this report that’s anyone’s guess but what matters is the film. Let’s just hope Doomsday lives up to expectations because if it doesn’t James Gunn might just become the new “Kevin Feige” for the DCU. If you know what I mean.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/27/2025, 6:23 AM
@TheVisionary27 - I think Johnson is the bigger diva. Guy always seems to have some sort of beef with anyone that's on or above equal footing with him.

As for Reynolds, I could see him have a beef with certain people, but I also see him as the kind of guy that has genuine respect for his co-stars.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/27/2025, 7:07 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Genuine respect for his co-stars?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/27/2025, 6:31 AM
lol... and the lesson learned is that when someone on the internet says something vague remember that they're not really saying anything at all.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/27/2025, 6:33 AM
Or that RDJ had a big fight with Ryan Reynolds, Joss Whedon raped that Dawn girl and Matt Reeves is dying of cancer.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/27/2025, 7:08 AM
@ObserverIO - "lol... and the lesson learned is that when someone on the internet says something vague remember that they're not really saying anything at all."

🎯. Especially when TM🐍 confirms it. 🙄
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/27/2025, 6:38 AM
Overpaid fruitcake who can't take a joke, regardless of who it was
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/27/2025, 7:09 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - I need you on a podcast....



IMMEDIATELY!
TK420
TK420 - 8/27/2025, 6:50 AM
The more I see about Reynolds the more of a prick I think he is. Where there's smoke...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/27/2025, 7:11 AM
@TK420 -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 6:52 AM
Lol , you know it’s bad when TMZ of all outlets has to step in and squash a rumor rather then create/report one…

Also it seems like they are saying the story of the fight itself was cooked up then just the rumor that it involved RDJ & Reynolds.

𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞'𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭, 𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡.

Or how about you just don’t report these rumors anymore?.

I understand there’s a possibility that these could be true but is getting traffic or clicks really that important then trying to manage misinformation given that there’s already plenty out there.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/27/2025, 6:55 AM
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/27/2025, 7:07 AM
Honestly... who cares. Just give me a good movie in the end, couldn't care less if they are best friends on set or not.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/27/2025, 7:13 AM
@Urubrodi - This. This is what all of these entertainment companies have forgotten over the years.

What happened to the people that focused SOLEY on making the best product possible?

It'd be nice to get them back to the decision making forefront.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/27/2025, 7:22 AM
@KennKathleen - Well Feige used to be one of those, hopefully he can get back to his best days and stop with the "quantity over quality" and "pandering to the woke crowd" mentality. This year has been a step in the right direction (Iron Heart aside).
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/27/2025, 7:22 AM
Those two names came out because they get traction online, not because of any reputable source. Nobody with a brain ACTUALLY believes it, it's just for the memes.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/27/2025, 7:25 AM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/27/2025, 7:26 AM
Who cares it’s done and over YouTube social media sites stop making big deal out of it unless there’s video let it go ,
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/27/2025, 7:38 AM
Sounds like these "journalists" are running cover for RDJ. The last thing the MCU needs is for their golden child savior to be hit with bad press about being an entitled douchebag.

