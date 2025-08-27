Did Robert Downey Jr. And Ryan Reynolds Clash On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set? New Report Sets The Record Straight

Much has been said this week about a supposed clash between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. The rumour can be traced back to comments from Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, though neither of them claimed that it was Downey and Reynolds who went at it.

The social media scuttlebutt has been receiving so much attention online that TMZ has now decided to debunk it. Noting that "the internet subculture devoted to Marvel conjecture cooked up a story that there was a verbal fight" on the Avengers: Doomsday set, the gossip site has explained why there's no way it could've involved the Doctor Doom and Deadpool actors.

"A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ, Ryan and Robert know each other, sure, but here's the problem with the rumor," the site notes, "they've never actually met in person!"

Explaining that they have a "friendly" relationship and even discussed the possibility of Downey making a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's said, "Ryan has nothing but respect and adulation for RDJ."

It was pretty obvious that the story was bullsh*t, so this update doesn't come as a huge surprise. Actors clash on set all the time, and it was reported early on that, despite discussions about separating the unnamed duo, they ultimately put their differences aside and quickly moved on.

There are a lot of bizarre claims about Avengers: Doomsday currently doing the rounds, including stories about Downey reshooting all his scenes as Doctor Doom after they were originally filmed with a stand-in. That's a very specific claim, seeing as no plot details have found their way online.

We're unlikely to ever be made privy to what's happening on the movie's set, so anything you read is a rumour and should be treated as such.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.