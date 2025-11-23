SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Posts Touching Message For DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Posts Touching Message For DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran

Superman director James Gunn penned a touching message for his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, whom he’s shared a longtime friendship with.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 23, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios. Together, Gunn and Safran have shepherded the nascent DCU, which is so far comprised of Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. But, long before they started steering the DC ship, the two executives were good friends. The pair are longtime collaborators, with Safran being Gunn's manager since very early in the director's career. 

The duo shares a strong friendship with each other, and in celebration of Safran's birthday, Gunn posted a sweet message about him on Threads. The Superman and Man of Tomorrow helmer detailed their longtime bond and shared pictures of them over the years. The message reads: 

"Happy Birthday to my friend and partner, Peter Safran. Kind, intelligent, and one of the funniest guys I know. I can't imagine running DC Studios—and wouldn't—with anyone else. Some select photos over the years:

The earliest shot of the two of us I could find, probably 1998, on the sets of Humanzee and Sparky & Mikaela, on the set of The Belko Experiment, at Mikaela Hoover's birthday long ago, on the set of Guardians Vol. 2, Peter speaking at my wedding rehearsal dinner, in our ugly office bathroom with the DC brain trust, in Svalbard shooting Superman, Peter putting his life on the line and saving Ozu when Ozu jumped a fence and found himself trapped on the edge of a five hundred foot cliff at a rental in Santa Barbara (really), in the Philippines with the Superman gang, celebrating his birthday a couple weeks ago in the UK with our Jenn and Natalia.

Here's to many more birthdays and many more years of big laughs and great movies!"

Though Safran has largely stayed behind the scenes in his role as co-CEO, Gunn constantly credits him for his contributions to the studio and the franchise as a whole. In fact, he's made it clear that, had the DC Studios position not also been offered to Safran, he would not have accepted the job. During a 2023 appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, for example, Gunn was asked what his reaction was to being offered to run DC Studios.

The director revealed he was initially hesitant to accept such an undertaking, given that it would have only been him running the studio: 

"When it first came up, I was, like... And it didn't come up. Nobody came to me and said, 'Do you want to run DC?' But it came to me very early in the process, 'Would that be something you would be interested in?'—this is very early. And I was like, "Nah, I don't think so." The reasons were because it was me, and it wasn't me and Peter [Safran]. What made it appealing to me eventually was... because they also went to Peter early on, and he was like, same way. But what eventually became appealing to me was doing it with Peter."

Gunn went on to discuss his friendship with Safran, explaining the longtime producer had been his manager since he first arrived in Los Angeles. He also praised their working relationship, stating they never get in each other's way, and that they trust each other's professional opinions: 

"So, Peter Safran has been... He's my manager, he's been my manager since I first moved to LA, back when he was the president of Brillstein-Grey [Management]. We're very close friends, we've traveled together, we hang out with our familities together... close friends. And we've gotten [in] maybe one or two arguments over the past 25 years of working together. We work together exceptionally well, we never step on each other's toes. I respect his opinion completely about many things, and he respects my opinion about creative stuff."

Though James Gunn is the face of the company, and his many accomplishments are well known, Safran himself has an impressive track record as a producer. Throughout his time in Hollywood, he has produced a number of hit films and franchises, including The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Aquaman and Shazam!.

Hollywood is a though business, and finding lifelong friends within it can be a difficult task. As such, it's endearing to know that Gunn and Safran found each other, and have formed a personal and working relationship that now allows them to run a studio together. 

DC Studios' next film, Supergirl, flies into theaters on June 26, 2026. 

What did you think about Gunn's comments regarding Peter Safran? What's been your favorite DC Studios project so far? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Brendan Fraser Talks Almost Starring In SUPERMAN: FLYBY; Reveals X-MEN 3 Director Helmed His Screen Test
Related:

Brendan Fraser Talks Almost Starring In SUPERMAN: FLYBY; Reveals X-MEN 3 Director Helmed His Screen Test
Paramount, Comcast And Netflix Now Officially Bidding To Purchase Warner Bros. Discovery
Recommended For You:

Paramount, Comcast And Netflix Now Officially Bidding To Purchase Warner Bros. Discovery

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/23/2025, 9:02 AM
Is everything just funny to this guy?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2025, 10:10 AM
@JFerguson - I think when you find "jokes" about raping children humorous, everything must be"funny" to you.
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:19 PM
@JFerguson - Get a grip you pathetic neckbeard
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:20 PM
@Feralwookiee - Stay triggered, king basement-dweller
mck13
mck13 - 11/23/2025, 9:04 AM
Gunn IS DONE!
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:20 PM
@mck13 - Cry louder, delusional dork
mck13
mck13 - 11/23/2025, 9:07 AM
Has Zack Snyder confirmed the return of his SnyderVerse?!

Fans have now spotted that Zack Snyder himself “liked” an Instagram post using the same information we reported about the SnyderVerse being restored.
Update: Note: We haven’t been told it’s returning as an animated project.
The post, shared by the account pressplaymex, features the Justice League team alongside text claiming the SnyderVerse is returning.
The “like” from Snyder has instantly kicked off another wave of speculation that the director is quietly signaling what’s coming. It also follows Snyder “liking” other posts, including one calling out James Gunn’s Superman box office collapse.
zack snyder likes snyderverse return instagram
Instagram Post Echoes Our Report — and Snyder Liked It
The Instagram user posted the information only after our article went live detailing what insiders told us: that the SnyderVerse is coming back with Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and “possibly” Ben Affleck.
The timing is not lost on fans. Snyder liking the post is the most public nod he has made so far toward the claims, and it lines up perfectly with the streak of DCEU images he’s been dropping the past couple of months.
zack snyder saudis
Saudis Back Snyder’s DC Return to Rival Marvel
As we’ve been reporting, Snyder’s return is not just a creative decision, it’s tied to the Saudi-backed bids for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Our insiders told us the Saudis want a massive SnyderVerse-level event designed to rival Marvel and the Avengers movies. Their goal is a DC franchise with global event-movie appeal, and Snyder is the filmmaker they want leading it.

With Snyder continuing to release images of Cavill, Affleck, Momoa, Deathstroke, Joker, and Mera, it all fits the plan we’ve been told: the original cast returns to finish Snyder’s story arc.
Gunn Out After WBD Sale, SnyderVerse Restoration Planned
We’ve also reported repeatedly that James Gunn is out once the sale of WBD is finalized. Our insiders said Gunn pivoted away from his original DCU plan toward the “Superman Family Saga” because the writing was already on the wall.
And Deadline recently confirmed exactly what we reported — that Gunn is shifting focus to the “Superman-family” and that an industry insider questioned Gunn’s future at DC Studios outright.

Gunn even questioned his own future at DC following our report.

With Snyder teasing characters, the Saudis pushing for his return, WBD’s sale looming, and now Snyder liking posts about the SnyderVerse comeback, the picture is becoming harder to ignore.
SuperZeroCustmz
SuperZeroCustmz - 11/23/2025, 9:33 AM
@mck13 - So are you one of those kinda people that enjoy seeing someone fail at anything little or small and celebrates in those times ? You seem to have some dislike for someone for having a career .

You get this and the 2nd article or continuation from a social media comment Like ?....
You must have a LOT of free time there . Its just wild
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 12:17 PM
@mck13 - if that trash returns we are merely substituting one form of torture for another
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 9:11 AM
That’s nice…

I know Gunn had said that David Zaslav had actually gone to Peter Safran with the offer to run DC Studios but then it was the latter who contacted Gunn knowing how much he was a comic book fan to help him run it as the creative head.

Anyway , I know it’s only been a few projects so far but I have liked the DCU so far and am looking forward to more!!.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/23/2025, 9:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - with the wb sale, I do wonder how accurate the reports are with the possible return of the Snyderverse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 9:50 AM
@epc1122 - I don’t think much tbh

Hell I wouldn’t be surprised given Gunn & Snyder are fans that maybe he gives him the chance to finish his story.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/23/2025, 9:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I don’t think it’s really up to Gunn. I think maybe Gunn isn’t happy in his role and just wants to go back to concentrating on movies. Finish up the Superman family saga and then move on. I think Matt reeves Batman put a wrench in his plans where he couldn’t do the universe he wanted to do.
mck13
mck13 - 11/23/2025, 9:11 AM
YouTuber Tyrone Magnus, who has 2 million subscribers, ran his own SnyderVerse poll, and the results once again weren’t close.
With more than 9,000 votes, fans overwhelmingly backed the return of the SnyderVerse.

The poll came back with 57% choosing “Yes,” while only 18% said to keep Gunn’s DCU. A surprising 25% chose a hybrid option — restore the SnyderVerse and keep the DCU going.

That third option highlights something interesting: even fans who don’t want Gunn’s universe erased still want Snyder’s story back.

tyrone magnus snyderverse poll
Screenshot via YouTube

Another Poll Undercuts Grace Randolph’s Skewed Results
This is now the second major YouTube poll showing strong support for Snyder’s universe. And like Critical Drinker’s poll, this one wasn’t crippled by blocks or fan filtering.

That puts Grace Randolph’s poll in an even worse light. Because she’s blocked such a large chunk of the Snyder fanbase — including us — her poll could never reflect the real audience. Magnus and Drinker’s numbers show what the fan landscape actually looks like.

When unrestricted polls continue to show similar results, it’s clear Randolph’s poll isn’t useful for gauging fan sentiment.

DC Crisis: James Gunn Teaming With Zack Snyder, Saudis? (Exclusive)
What the insiders have said
As I mentioned earlier, I asked my insiders about running Gunn’s DCU and the SnyderVerse side by side.

Here’s what they told me:

Gunn’s DCU is basically finished internally.
But Gunn himself might not be out.
Gunn could return as a writer and work directly with Snyder.
They even floated the possibility of Gunn writing Justice League 2 while Snyder directs.
That idea hits a perfect full-circle moment. Snyder and Gunn started together on Dawn of the Dead, with Snyder directing, Gunn writing. A SnyderVerse revival bringing them back together would be the most unexpected twist this entire saga has seen and keep a lot of fans happy.

Zack Snyder Drops Epic Ben Affleck Batman Shot as SnyderVerse Push Surges Again
SnyderVerse Momentum Keeps Growing
Between Critical Drinker’s poll, Tyrone Magnus’ poll, the China resurgence, Snyder teasing images again, and acquisition talk heating up, the momentum is all on the Snyder side of the aisle.
Zack Snyder Drops Two New Images: Is He Teasing the SnyderVerse Return?
Fans keep showing up, and every open poll reflects the same result: they want Snyder’s story back
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/23/2025, 9:23 AM
@mck13 - Spam.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 11/23/2025, 9:27 AM
@mck13 - dang, 57% of 9000 people. On a poll made by a youtuber that posts pro-snyderverse videos, with a mostly pro-snyderverse fanbase. That's impressive
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/23/2025, 9:37 AM
@mck13 - so just copy and paste from cosmic book news 👍. Shouldn’t you credit them as your source?
SuperZeroCustmz
SuperZeroCustmz - 11/23/2025, 9:39 AM
@EskimoJ - I picture this guy in my head asking the question he ends those little articles on like the host of Ancient Aliens , Giorgio A. Tsoukalos .
Is He Teasing the SnyderVerse Return?
Is James Gunn questioning his Dc Future?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/23/2025, 9:39 AM
@roboticJohnson - 😂😂😂
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 11/23/2025, 9:40 AM
@mck13 - good luck getting out of your doom loop spiral
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 9:44 AM
@mck13 - We're in the vast majority and people are waking up
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 9:44 AM
@roboticJohnson - Why has no pro gunn channel done a poll yet? We all know why..
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/23/2025, 9:45 AM
@mck13 - Magnus' poll is even more skewed than Drinker's.

And still only got 57%. The cult is breaking.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/23/2025, 9:48 AM
@WalletsClosed - The DCU is the current universe. "Pro Gunn channels" already have what they want. Why do a poll?
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 11/23/2025, 9:58 AM
@WalletsClosed - because they don't have to fear the fanbase slowly forgetting about them with the passage of time?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2025, 10:12 AM
@roboticJohnson - Exactly. Not to mention 50%+ are likely spambots. 🤣
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:23 PM
@mck13 - No one with an actual brain or life gives a toss what a 50 year old grifter and his continuously-dropping dork troll subscribers think about an actual mass-successful Superman movie.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/23/2025, 9:14 AM
I didn't realise they were friends for that long, I guess it makes sense why Gunn got the job despite TSS flopping 😬
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/23/2025, 9:40 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - now hold on a minute there. TSS was actually released during Covid and straight to hbo max, so flopping for this movie is actually really questionable. People generally liked that movie 🤷‍♂️
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 9:43 AM
@epc1122 - Debunked argument. Plenty of movies released during covid and/or straight to streaming were successful that year
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/23/2025, 9:50 AM
@WalletsClosed - first off, just because you say it was debunked doesn’t mean it actually was. Can you provide any kind of source for that claim? Secondly, wb released it straight to Max so there was no point in going to the movies to see it. The movies that did ok at the box office weren’t released straight to streaming and Covid was a scary time then but let’s forget logic.
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:25 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Laughably lie, miserably fail and pathetically cope as always, triggered freakshow
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:27 PM
@WalletsClosed - All this endlessly exposed troll-failing and lie-filled seething you terminally do really can't be good for your cheeto-clogged heart
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 9:20 AM
I feel like people really forget how bad Batman v Superman really was
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 11/23/2025, 9:27 AM
@Wahhvacado - can you blame them? I wish I could forget it too
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/23/2025, 9:40 AM
@Wahhvacado -

It was atrocious. Snyder killed the DCEU in his second film. Why don’t people remember this??
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 9:41 AM
@roboticJohnson - User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 9:42 AM
@Wahhvacado - Even if you thought it was absolute shit (It wasn't), it still doesn't even come close to Supershit
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 9:43 AM
@HulkisHoly - Dude it baffles me
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 9:46 AM
@WalletsClosed - Oh it is far worse. He fundamentally doesn't understand the characters, especially Batman
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder