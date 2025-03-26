Elizabeth Olsen Reiterates She's Not Aware Of Planned MCU Return As Scarlet Witch; Kathryn Hahn Responds

Elizabeth Olsen Reiterates She's Not Aware Of Planned MCU Return As Scarlet Witch; Kathryn Hahn Responds

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen has once again addressed her future as the Scarlet Witch, and she remains steadfast that the hero won't return in the next Avengers movies.

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2025
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Elizabeth Olsen recently confirmed that she won't return as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. That's about as believable as Chris Evans claiming he isn't coming back as Captain America, so we'd suggest not taking those - or these - comments too seriously.

During a recent appearance on Jenna & Friends, Olsen was asked about her MCU future and responded, "[Laughs] Well, if someone hasn't seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I did die."

Asked if any sort of comeback is in the works, the actor claimed, "Not that I'm aware of."

Rumour has it the Scarlet Witch will be a huge part of the story told by the Russo Brothers in the next Avengers movies. The character is in desperate need of redemption after the Doctor Strange sequel, and her reality-altering powers will surely be a huge part of Doctor Doom's plan to create a new reality (Battleworld). 

In related news, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn this week and wondered what she makes of Olsen saying her time as Wanda Maximoff is over.

"Oh, no, I don't know anything about anything," she quickly responded. "I'm under a rock. I love her so much." With Billy Maximoff (and potentially Tommy) expected to factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, changes are Agatha Harkness' ghost will join then and perhaps even reunite with the Scarlet Witch. 

WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently spoke to Screen Rant and was asked for her take on what comes next for the characters introduced in those shows. 

"I sort of don't think about it in terms of, 'What is the project?' It's more the characters, and all of these characters in this corner of the sandbox– Agatha, the Maximoffs, the townspeople of Westview, our coven...they all interest me," she said. "I mean, particularly Ralph Bohner. It’s a stable of performers and characters that are so close to my heart, so it's really about them."

"Where they appear, I don't know, but I am interested in being a part of those storylines at some point again," Schaeffer added.

Back to Olsen, and quizzed this week about reuniting with Earth's Mightiest Heroes ahead of production beginning on Avengers: Doomsday in London, she stated, "No, I’m back [in the States]. I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters]." Again, we're not buying it. 

What do you think the future holds for Wanda and Agatha in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and hear more from Olsen in the player below. 

SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/26/2025, 6:20 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 6:38 AM
Granted , I don’t buy Wanda not being in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars but it would be a hell of a thing if she’s indeed telling the truth especially since so much of the rumor mill has been about her supposedly pivotal role in those films…

Anyway , I hope we do see Wanda & Agatha together again since we know more about the latter now and realize how similar both are as grieving mothers at their core that it would be nice to see them acknowledge and talk about that.

