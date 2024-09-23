Hot Toys Reveals New DOCTOR DOOM Figure...And We Can Only Hope Robert Downey Jr. Looks This Terrifying!

Hot Toys has revealed a new Doctor Doom figure and, while it's not based on Avengers: Doomsday, we can only hope Robert Downey Jr. looks this formidable as the iconic comic book villain in 2026 and beyond.

By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will star Robert Downey Jr. as the MCU's Doctor Doom.

The news has received something of a mixed response from fans, though this is one heck of a pivot from Marvel Studios given the difficult position Kevin Feige and company found themselves in with Kang the Conqueror and Jonathan Majors.

Today, Hot Toys has unveiled a new Doctor Doom 1/6th scale figure taking inspiration from the comic books rather than a live-action adaptation. It doesn't appear to be based on any one artist's work and, instead, is an amalgamation of Dooms with a little MCU flare thanks to those spells he's casting. 

We have no idea what Downey's Victor Von Doom will look like on screen; for all we know, Avengers: Doomsday will give us just the Infamous Iron Man! Still, we can only hope he looks half as amazing as this. 

Hot Toys has been producing a greater number of figures based on more than just movies and TV shows of late, including a comic book Spider-Man and lower-priced versions of Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, and more. Given what's included with this Doctor Doom, expect it to be on the pricier side when it arrives next year.

Here are the first official images of this Doctor Doom figure along with the product description from Hot Toys:

Doctor Doom debuted in Fantastic Four No. 5 back in the summer of 1962 and quickly establishing himself as a formidable foe for Marvel superheroes. As a brilliant scientist, a skilled warrior, and the absolute monarch of the fictional Eastern European nation of Latveria, this egotistical and maniacal villain employs his scientific genius to pursue power and control.

Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Doctor Doom collectible figure based on his appearance from the Marvel Comic book. He’s a statement of dominance that will elevate your collection.

The meticulously detailed Doctor Doom figure features a head with separate rolling eyeballs and two styles of signature face mask that highlight his imposing presence. His armor boasts metallic silver accents with a finely tailored fabric robe with embedded wiring for customizable styling. The figure also includes interchangeable hands for iconic gestures, as well as hands with mystic power effects, also a two-way display diorama base with banners and pole designed to evoke the essence of the comics.

A Special Edition available in selected markets will include an additional face mask and Darkhold as bonus accessories exclusively to enhance your display. 

Embrace the power and prestige of one of Marvel’s most formidable villains. Reserve the figure of Doctor Doom today and let him dominate your collection!

TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/23/2024, 11:54 AM
Looks pretty cool i have to admit
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/23/2024, 11:54 AM
The Doom costume is one that is VERY important that they nail
Vigor
Vigor - 9/23/2024, 11:58 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - costume yes. Also his brain, cunning, and ego

He doesn't have the best armor or magic. But what makes doom is how he brings everything together in his own unique soup
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/23/2024, 12:10 PM
@Vigor - Absolutely, all of that AND them bringing a major fan favorite actor and protagonist to play him really puts a lot of pressure for them to get this right. Let's hope they pull it off
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/23/2024, 11:59 AM
Dr Doom is Marvel premier villain

I just feel that they are rushing him

We will see him be the main guy in about 1 year 1/2

with supposedly just a cameo in F4
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/23/2024, 12:03 PM
Love the cloak's folding and the chainmail under his armor.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/23/2024, 12:06 PM
Doctor Doom is such of a silly character, as far as comic book villains go. His name is the most ridiculous part to him. And he's not even a doctor.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/23/2024, 12:27 PM
@HermanM -
He's a product of his time and has evolved over the decades. One would imagine that he got his Phd at some point.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/23/2024, 12:07 PM
Looks super terrifying. Lol
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 9/23/2024, 12:24 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - pmsl, pic 5, not going to be able to sleep with how scary he is
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/23/2024, 12:31 PM
Doctor Doom looks comic book accurate but never thought he never looked terrifying just man with an Iron-Mask.

User Comment Image

