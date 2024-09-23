Hot Toys Reveals New DOCTOR DOOM Figure...And We Can Only Hope Robert Downey Jr. Looks This Terrifying!

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will star Robert Downey Jr. as the MCU's Doctor Doom.

The news has received something of a mixed response from fans, though this is one heck of a pivot from Marvel Studios given the difficult position Kevin Feige and company found themselves in with Kang the Conqueror and Jonathan Majors.

Today, Hot Toys has unveiled a new Doctor Doom 1/6th scale figure taking inspiration from the comic books rather than a live-action adaptation. It doesn't appear to be based on any one artist's work and, instead, is an amalgamation of Dooms with a little MCU flare thanks to those spells he's casting.

We have no idea what Downey's Victor Von Doom will look like on screen; for all we know, Avengers: Doomsday will give us just the Infamous Iron Man! Still, we can only hope he looks half as amazing as this.

Hot Toys has been producing a greater number of figures based on more than just movies and TV shows of late, including a comic book Spider-Man and lower-priced versions of Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, and more. Given what's included with this Doctor Doom, expect it to be on the pricier side when it arrives next year.

Here are the first official images of this Doctor Doom figure along with the product description from Hot Toys: