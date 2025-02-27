LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Responds To Rumors He'll Return As LOKI In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Tom Hiddleston first played the God of Mischief in 2011's Thor, later reprising the role in Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers, Endgame, What If...?, and eventually a Disney+ TV series, Loki.

It's been quite the ride for the British actor and one he's strongly hinted could be over following Loki season 2's epic final episode. The God of Mischief has become "God Loki," and is arguably the most powerful being in the entire MCU as he powers the newly recreated Multiverse.

We have to believe that'll make him a major player in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, with Kang the Conqueror off the table, it's possible Loki was just meant to explain the Multiverse's creation and little else.

Talking to fans while singing autographs outside a theatre in the UK, Hiddleston was asked if he'll be part of the next Avengers movies and responded with a simple, "I don't know."

Should you believe him? We'd have to imagine Marvel Studios has contacted him about reprising the role by now, though with the scripts still being written - even Benedict Cumberbatch wasn't sure which of the movies he's in - Hddleston may legitimately be in the dark about his MCU future.

"I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want," Hiddleston said at the end of 2023. "But what's interesting about family as well, this is just me thinking about it, is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be."

"Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way."

"So I think initially it would be really confusing, but also they'd been apart for a long time and no doubt they've been objects in each other's mind. And so yeah, I think I wonder what a reunion would likely be. We'll see," the actor teased.

Only time will tell whether we get that reunion but Doctor Doom is bound to have his sights set on Loki's Multiversal power. With that in mind, chances are the God of Mischief will help guide Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes at some point.

You can check out Hiddleston's reaction to being asked about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in the player below.