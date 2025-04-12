Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Features Cyclops Actor James Marsden And MCU Veteran [SPOILER]

Avengers: Doomsday has begun shooting in the UK, and a possible first set photo is doing the rounds on social media. It was reportedly taken on or near the movie's set.
We should start by pointing out that there's a very strong chance this is fake; then again, if it were AI generated or a clever counterfit, we'd like to think the creator would have dreamed up something a little more exciting than James Marsden and Benedict Wong having what looks like a simple chat between takes (they don't even appear to be in costume).
Still, if the insinuation is that we'll get a scene between Cyclops and Earth-616's Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, then it's a pretty exciting glimpse at what may be to come in Avengers: Doomsday next summer.
Benedict Wong wasn't among the actors announced as part of Marvel Studios' five-and-a-half-hour cast reveal.
Despite that, Wong showing up was surely a given, seeing as he's Sorcerer Supreme and, based on Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' mid-credits scene, working hand-in-hand with heroes like Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner.
"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" Wong told us of a possible clash with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom last October. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."
We still don't know how big of a role the X-Men will play in Avengers: Doomsday. The prevailing theory among fans is that Earth-616 and Earth-10005 will collide in an Incursion, resulting in the heroes from both worlds going head-to-head as they look to save their respective realities.
Take a closer look at this supposed Avengers: Doomsday set photo in the X post below. There are also rumblings about a spaceship set being constructed for the movie; could that be the life raft that saves certain heroes after the Final Incursion?
The following image is also floating around, though we do believe this is fake. If not, then it offers a first look at Marsden as Cyclops and Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto.
Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:
- Chris Hemsworth - Thor
- Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
- Anthony Mackie - Captain America
- Sebastian Stan - Bucky
- Letitia Wright - Black Panther
- Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
- Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
- Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
- Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
- Kelsey Grammer - Beast
- Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
- Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
- Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
- David Harbour - Red Guardian
- Winston Duke - M'Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki
- Patrick Stewart - Professor X
- Ian McKellen - Magneto
- Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
- Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
- James Marsden - Cyclops
- Channing Tatum - Gambit
- Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
- Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.