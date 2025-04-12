Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Features Cyclops Actor James Marsden And MCU Veteran [SPOILER]

Avengers: Doomsday has begun shooting in the UK, and a possible first set photo is doing the rounds on social media. It was reportedly taken on or near the movie's set.

We should start by pointing out that there's a very strong chance this is fake; then again, if it were AI generated or a clever counterfit, we'd like to think the creator would have dreamed up something a little more exciting than James Marsden and Benedict Wong having what looks like a simple chat between takes (they don't even appear to be in costume).

Still, if the insinuation is that we'll get a scene between Cyclops and Earth-616's Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, then it's a pretty exciting glimpse at what may be to come in Avengers: Doomsday next summer.

Benedict Wong wasn't among the actors announced as part of Marvel Studios' five-and-a-half-hour cast reveal.

Despite that, Wong showing up was surely a given, seeing as he's Sorcerer Supreme and, based on Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' mid-credits scene, working hand-in-hand with heroes like Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner.

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" Wong told us of a possible clash with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom last October. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

We still don't know how big of a role the X-Men will play in Avengers: Doomsday. The prevailing theory among fans is that Earth-616 and Earth-10005 will collide in an Incursion, resulting in the heroes from both worlds going head-to-head as they look to save their respective realities.

Take a closer look at this supposed Avengers: Doomsday set photo in the X post below. There are also rumblings about a spaceship set being constructed for the movie; could that be the life raft that saves certain heroes after the Final Incursion?

James Marsden and Benedict Wong spotted together on what appears to be the set of Avengers: Doomsday!!



Is Wong trying to recruit Cyclops into the Avengers to fight Doom?#AvengersDoomsday #XMen #Wong #Cyclope #Marvel pic.twitter.com/t9QqhYx7MA — I'm always angry... (@Sofianegamer001) April 11, 2025 Avengers Doomsday SPACESHIP!!!!!!



Avengers Doomsday Spaceship is soon to be built! — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) April 12, 2025

The following image is also floating around, though we do believe this is fake. If not, then it offers a first look at Marsden as Cyclops and Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto.

First Look of James Marsden and Ian McKellen in suit has leaked, on what appears to be the set of⁠ ⁠#AvengersDoomsday!!🚨



Will #Cyclops and #Magneto team up?The latest rumors say that the #BrotherhoodOfMutants and the #XMen will unite to face the #Avengers !#Marvel pic.twitter.com/RtyhMGdVqg — I'm always angry... (@BuiltFromSmash) April 12, 2025

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.