Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Features Cyclops Actor James Marsden And MCU Veteran [SPOILER]

A possible Avengers: Doomsday set photo has started doing the rounds online and it appears to show X-Men star James Marsden alongside an actor with plenty of experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By JoshWilding - Apr 12, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Avengers: Doomsday has begun shooting in the UK, and a possible first set photo is doing the rounds on social media. It was reportedly taken on or near the movie's set.

We should start by pointing out that there's a very strong chance this is fake; then again, if it were AI generated or a clever counterfit, we'd like to think the creator would have dreamed up something a little more exciting than James Marsden and Benedict Wong having what looks like a simple chat between takes (they don't even appear to be in costume). 

Still, if the insinuation is that we'll get a scene between Cyclops and Earth-616's Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, then it's a pretty exciting glimpse at what may be to come in Avengers: Doomsday next summer. 

Benedict Wong wasn't among the actors announced as part of Marvel Studios' five-and-a-half-hour cast reveal.

Despite that, Wong showing up was surely a given, seeing as he's Sorcerer Supreme and, based on Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' mid-credits scene, working hand-in-hand with heroes like Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner.

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" Wong told us of a possible clash with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom last October. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

We still don't know how big of a role the X-Men will play in Avengers: Doomsday. The prevailing theory among fans is that Earth-616 and Earth-10005 will collide in an Incursion, resulting in the heroes from both worlds going head-to-head as they look to save their respective realities. 

Take a closer look at this supposed Avengers: Doomsday set photo in the X post below. There are also rumblings about a spaceship set being constructed for the movie; could that be the life raft that saves certain heroes after the Final Incursion?

The following image is also floating around, though we do believe this is fake. If not, then it offers a first look at Marsden as Cyclops and Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto. 

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/12/2025, 12:28 PM
Wong also has America Chavez under his schools teachings so he now has access to Multiversal Travel with her.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/12/2025, 12:29 PM
NEW MARVEL LEGENDS ON THE WAY!!!!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/12/2025, 12:30 PM
Look! An actual leak! You can see it with your own eyes! This isn't some made up bullshit that the Twitter clowns make up just to attract clicks!
RedFury
RedFury - 4/12/2025, 12:41 PM
I really hope we get to see the OG X-Men cast in more accurate comicbook costumes like we got for Wolverine. Whether they're the classic looks, or more recent designs I'll just be stoked to see them all in costume.

I would absolutely love to see Scott in the costume with the Red X on his head.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2025, 1:00 PM
@RedFury - I’m sure we will…

I can see them having the 90’s animated costumes moreso then anything though I do like the Red X one

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/12/2025, 1:16 PM
@RedFury - or something more Jim Lee.
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/12/2025, 12:42 PM
Hope they do him justice in this one. X-Men 97 was a great showcase of why people actually respect "Cyke" as a leader.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/12/2025, 12:42 PM
It looks like Wong ate Stephen. But seriously the fact that he is the Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU goes to show just how much they've botched Strange as a character in this universe. Despicable. I'd argue Feige signing off on Strange ruining reality for a brat teenager is far worse than obese drunk Thor and coward Hulk. All of the most powerful characters in this universe get ruined by piss poor writing and storytelling. They butchered Wanda's arc so bad she doesn't even wanna return anymore.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2025, 12:42 PM
He ksng
theprophet
theprophet - 4/12/2025, 12:48 PM
If Hugh Hackman got an comic accurate suit I really hope cyclops gets his
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/12/2025, 12:54 PM
I was about to say - if Cyclops doesn’t get the hardest comic accurate suit in this - I’ll be pissed.

If you’re forcing the Fox-Men on us - make it count.
Yellow
Yellow - 4/12/2025, 1:03 PM
@TheLobster - i think general audience (the ones that go to see the movies and actually made the franchise big) will be more familiar with those black leather suits for the fox-men, sadly.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 4/12/2025, 1:01 PM
Looks legit. But in 2025 with all this AI shit..who knows. I just hope they do Marsden's Cyclops justice. I'm ok if Hugh's Wolverine has a smaller role or is completely left out if that give space for Cyclops to be portrayed as a better leader than he was in the FoX-Men movies.

