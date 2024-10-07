DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Wong Shares Hopes To Face Doctor Doom In Upcoming AVENGERS Movies (Exclusive)

Benedict Wong made his MCU debut as Wong in 2016's Doctor Strange, playing a far more realistic version of the character than the one typically seen on the page.

The actor has since appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stephen Strange's demise in Avengers: Infinity War meant Wong became Sorcerer Supreme, a title he still holds. Heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, that's bound to make the hero a key figure in the fight against Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. will play the villain who, along with technology, utilises magic while battling Earth's the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

Talking to us about his standout role in Bad Genius, Wong confirmed he's ready and willing to join the fight against Downey's Doom.

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" the actor teases in the video below. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

Early plans called for the Doctor Strange sequel to end with the Scarlet Witch accidentally killing Wong and we're all relieved that the Sorcerer Supreme survived to fight another day. After all, had he died, then he'd have never met Madisynn!

Assuming he survives a run-in with Victor Von Doom, Wong will likely be back as the character he shares a name with in Doctor Strange 3. According to recent rumours, Sam Raimi is in talks with Marvel Studios to return for the threequel.

Elsewhere in our conversation, Wong also talked about why it's important for him to balance those big Marvel projects with smaller movies like this one. You can hear from the actor on that below (we'll be sharing a full transcription of the interview later this week along with our chat with stars Callina Liang and Jabari Banks).





Bad Genius is a gripping thriller that follows Lynn, a brilliant scholarship student, who devises an ingenious cheating scheme to help her friends ace their exams. As their underground cheating operation expands, Lynn finds herself at the center of a high-stakes game that tests her morals and pits her against the American education system.

Bad Genius releases day-and-date in theaters and on Digital on October 11.