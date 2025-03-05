RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveal Doctor Doom's Plan, Loki's Role, And How Kang Is Replaced

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveal Doctor Doom's Plan, Loki's Role, And How Kang Is Replaced

We have some huge new Avengers: Doomsday details to share with you, starting with Doctor Doom's plan for the Multiverse, Loki's role in the story, and how much has changed since Kang's role was scrapped.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Cosmic Circus

The recent concept art leak for Avengers: Doomsday has massively increased excitement for the movie and, while Doctor Doom remains a divisive choice of villain, many fans are now happy to sit back and let the Russo Brothers cook.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared some exciting rumours about the movie today, starting with Doom's plan for the Multiverse. 

He explains that the villain sets out to stop the incursions from happening, thereby avoiding a Multiversal collapse. Like Thanos, he sees himself as the hero and is likely on the warpath after He Who Remains silenced his and every other universe by creating a single Sacred Timeline. Now, Doom wants to "take the reins of his timeline and win his freedom."

Perez goes on to explain that, while the Council of Kangs has obviously been dropped from a movie originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it's not as simple as Marvel Studios swapping Kang for Doctor Doom. 

However, "It’s still a very similar story being told: and that’s that the remaining heroes of the remaining worlds of the Multiverse have to find a way to save their own universe and how they’d go about in doing that, even if it means the destruction of the other universe to save their own."

It's also revealed that those who side with Victor Von Doom view him as their saviour, with that just one of several key elements Marvel Studios is looking to pull from the Secret Wars comic. Others include the Multiverse's impending destruction due to incursions and heroes battling their Multiversal doppelgangers.

Doom is, unsurprisingly, expected to be Avengers: Doomsday's lead but the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wong, Bruce Banner, and a "handful of mutants" will all be key. 

As for Loki, he's described as the movie's "MacGuffin" as "the race against Doomsday will be a race to see who gets to Loki first." Don't forget, he's still at the centre of the Multiverse powering those infinite branching timelines. 

Other tidbits in the report include certain characters being missing from the leaked concept art, the New Avengers not forming until Secret Wars, and a Sanctum Santorum set being built in London for Doomsday

Finally, the scooper reiterates that the post-Secret Wars MCU will not be a full reboot; instead, "The idea is to essentially update the timeline/universe into one where the Fantastic 4 and X-Men characters exist."

So, there's a lot to digest here but it's all pretty exciting. In some respect, Doomsday does sound pretty similar to Infinity War, though the Multiverse being in play is bound to lead to some big surprises and a very different feel. Doom is also bound to be a very different big bad compared to the Mad Titan.

While Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars is clearly a major source of inspiration, the Russo Brothers are known to be fans of the original crossover event by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton. So, expect elements of that to crop up in these movies too. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

RUMOR: New Details On Captain Marvel And Monica Rambeau's Roles In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed
Related:

RUMOR: New Details On Captain Marvel And Monica Rambeau's Roles In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Director Says Robert Downey Jr. Is Writing Backstory For His Take On Doctor Doom
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Director Says Robert Downey Jr. Is "Writing Backstory" For His Take On Doctor Doom

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 4:18 PM
This sounds like more or less what others on here have pieces together already…

Plus , Doom viewing himself as the hero isn’t really surprising since he tends to be that way in the comics aswell and RDJ even insinuated such when he was announced.

User Comment Image

I do like the idea of other heroes teaming with Doom since they could believe he has the genuinely only or right solution to save their universe which could lend some complexity to the story.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/5/2025, 4:22 PM
Hoping to be proven wrong, but I don’t think anyone is as excited for this stuff as Marvel wants us to be
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 4:33 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - eh. People said the same about avatar 2 and look how well that did
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/5/2025, 5:08 PM
@Vigor - good point all avatar have is flashy colorful scenes nothing else
Fogs
Fogs - 3/5/2025, 5:19 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Yeah. You're right, unfortunately. I don't think we'll ever again see all the comotion the MCU used to produce.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/5/2025, 5:23 PM
@Vigor - Avatar is 100% money laundering. Noone talked about it, when both films launched. Way too different than what happened when IW and EG were released. Those were everywhere.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 4:24 PM
Doctor Strange will be blamed for the incursions because Feige signed off on him being butchered as a character by helping a bratty teenager feel better about his life and in the process ruining reality.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2025, 4:39 PM
@McMurdo - Doctor Strange is responsible for one Incursion and that's Universe ??? Where he used the Darkhold of the Universe where his evil version was killed by him. Wanda is responsible for the incoming Incursions of Universe 838 and 616.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/5/2025, 5:24 PM
@McMurdo - well if we're getting to the bottom of it it's all Sylvie's fault.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 5:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - the current rumors suggest Strange will be to blame for what takes place in Doomsday hence why he ends up Dooms right hand man to set things right from behind the scenes
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 3/5/2025, 4:30 PM
I read Captain America and got excited!! Then I remembered oh thats right 😔
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 4:33 PM
"Finally, the scooper reiterates that the post-Secret Wars MCU will not be a full reboot; instead, "The idea is to essentially update the timeline/universe into one where the Fantastic 4 and X-Men characters exist.""


Can we please stop acting like this is a surprise from now on. It's been odd seeing the word reboot thrown around when it's been pretty telegraphed from 5 years ago that the most organic way to get xmen and fantastic four in the 616 is via the secret wars storyline
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/5/2025, 4:35 PM
@Vigor - Just don't be surprised when they have to reboot properly 5 years later and it's really weird because they could've done it when there was an actual reboot device in the actual story at the end of their last big movie.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 4:38 PM
@ObserverIO - I don't see why they would have to do that. They designed the movies in a way to never need a reboot. Either recast when an actor ages out of a role or find a story reason for their absence (ie Chadwick passing)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 4:40 PM
@Vigor - or as we have seen with Nat , Steve and Tony…

Pretty much end their stories.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 4:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yep. But I didn't want to say that for fear of pitch forks
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 4:45 PM
@Vigor - ehhh , [frick] em lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/5/2025, 5:50 PM
@Vigor - So you're suggesting they recast with a younger actor. Would you be applying a sliding timescale then rather than having events take place in specific years like they have been doing?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/5/2025, 5:56 PM
@Vigor - And how would this affect characters like Hank and Janet Pym, would you recast Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer with younger actors too and have them be contemporaries of a recast Scott Lang? Hope couldn't be the same age as Janet story wise. And if you bring back Tony Stark from the dead and recast him with a younger actor would Morgan still exist?

Also, if the FF and X-Men are suddenly a part of the universe then they would be intrinsically involved in many MCU events. They'd be in Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame, etc. So it wouldn't be the same universe after all. Endgame wouldn't be specifically canon anymore.

Softboots are problematic.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 7:41 PM
@ObserverIO - gaaaah so many conundrumssss
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/5/2025, 4:33 PM
Everything sounds [frick]ing brilliant except for that bit about not rebooting at the end.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 4:35 PM
@ObserverIO - you really want them to redo all the groundwork they laid ?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/5/2025, 4:43 PM
@Vigor - how the [frick] can you properly introduce the mutants this way? It's impossible. Either they get their own universe or you have to start over.. why not use Secret Wars to create the ultimate timeline?
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 3/5/2025, 4:48 PM
@bobevanz - That's what they'll do. But they'll just weave the FF and X-men into it, as though they've always been there. That's what they did with Miles Morales and his supporting cast after the 2015 comic book Secret Wars event. Reality merger, or re-write. Most things stay the same, but some things get altered. Audiences will roll with it. They don't think too deeply about this stuff. Not as deeply as the comic book fans, but for us there is comic book precedent for a reality re-write or "soft reboot" like this.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 4:50 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/5/2025, 4:50 PM
@Vigor - Caps gone, iron man is doom, assgardians are fishermen, mutants have no history in this world, the infinity stones are paper weights, it doesn't matter if a character dies or a cataclysmic event happens because we have time travel and if that fails we can just pull a race/ gender swapped variant of a fallen hero from another universe. The ground work has been laid and torched.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 4:50 PM
@bobevanz - i think you and I are saying the same thing. That's exactly what's being implied here. After secret wars, there will be a brand new universe. Where most don't remember the previous universe, maybe some will, but it allows all of the characters to be together in an organic way that honors their backstories. And history of the x men, as well as the avengers, as well as fantastic four and spider man

A "reboot" is likebwhat happened between the dark knight rises and Pattinson Batman. New actors. New world

The mcu would have a new world. But same characters we grew to know over 5 phases
Vigor
Vigor - 3/5/2025, 5:01 PM
@Jackraow21 - exactly 💯
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 3/5/2025, 5:02 PM
@Vigor - honestly I would only say use a "reboot" to bring back some fallen avengers with new actors (iron man, cap, etc) that way we can have the X-Men and fantastic four actually interact with those characters which is the fun of the MCU.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/5/2025, 6:01 PM
@Vigor - Would you compare it instead to the difference between Dark Knight Rises and BvS. Similar Batman, but he didn't die/retire and there's a new actor.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2025, 4:43 PM
I feel like Sam's Avenger team will get defeated leaving Wong to form his own team of Defenders which is probably where the Young Avengers concept art came from.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 3/5/2025, 4:45 PM
I am. Sounds great to me. Can't wait to see all these characters interact, and am excited to see how it leads to a fully integrated MCU with the FF and X-men as a part of it going forward. This site seems overly negative in my view, whether that's Marvel or DC. Too many are invested in "the fight" (whether that be anti-woke vs pro-woke, Marvel vs DC, etc.). Feels like we've forgotten how to just be fans around here. Offline, however, I don't think that's the case with general audiences. They just want good movies that entertain them.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/5/2025, 4:45 PM
This is going to be such a long two years with all these rumors.. just reboot it. You need to if you want to incorporate every property you own, or don't idgaf
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/5/2025, 4:48 PM
"I'm hoping this story gets deep because if heroes are siding with Doom because their universes are being destroyed and they believe they deserve a chance, that's valid. But isn't their existence the reason for the destruction in the first place? The creation of the Sacred Timeline was meant to stop incursions and chaos. So, is Doom the hero or the villain? Or was He Who Remains the necessary evil in a cycle that inevitably repeats itself every so often—'See you soon'?"
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/5/2025, 5:24 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I still don't get what triggers an incursion, so would be nice if that gets cleared up.

Think HWR referred to evil variants of himself though, and the creation of them is what he was preventing by isolating the Sacred Timeline. Doom is just an unforeseen side effect of unisolating it I guess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 5:28 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I thought the incursion thing was clear in that a person or thing interfering in or going to a reality that is not their own leads to that.

Also you are right about the HWR thing.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/5/2025, 5:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that was what I initially though as well, but then we saw all these characters hopping universes without any visible repercussions.

Could be we'll see the fallout in Avengers, but right now I think there has to be something more that triggers an incursion.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 5:44 PM
@bkmeijer1 - we haven’t seen the repercussions yet because they are likely saving it for these films but I get yah point (the why of it feels more explained though then it was in the comics I feel).
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/5/2025, 5:46 PM
@bkmeijer1 – It all ties together. Sylvie being a threat to the main timeline could potentially cause an incursion. In a technical sense, anything that poses a threat to the Sacred Timeline could lead to one.

Incursions are caused by multiversal travel, two multiversal beings existing in the same universe, anchor beings being killed, or events that drastically alter a timeline. For example, the Doctor Strange from the Illuminati universe used the Darkhold and dream-walked, which caused an incursion in another universe.

He Who Remains’ rules not only kept the other Kangs in check but also prevented realities from branching, thus avoiding incursions. This is why the TVA believes in their work.

That’s why I’m saying if Doom is taking matters into his own hands and giving universes a chance, then he would be seen as a hero. However, his actions would unintentionally cause incursions due to all the travel required to gather heroes and villains.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 3/5/2025, 5:56 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I'm curious about that cause the TVA in Deadpool 3 made it clear there's ways to move people between worlds without causing an incursion, I imagine they'll use whatever those factors are to hand-wave why Incursions aren't happening left and right with these stories. It's been a hot minute since Photon landed on X-Men world after all), and Wade apparently adopted a Logan and Laura from the other X-worlds without issue.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder