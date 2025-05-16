RUMOR: Dafne Keen To Return As Laura/X-23; Update On Marvel's Plans For The X-MEN

We didn't expect to see Dafne Keen as X-23 again following her acclaimed turn in James Mangold's Logan, but the young actress was given the opportunity to reprise the role in Shawn Levy's Deadpool and Wolverine as part of a Void Resistance team alongside Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and the late Johnny Storm (Chris Evans).

Laura appears again in the closing moments of the movie, having reunited with Logan and the Merc With a Mouth, leaving the door open for her eventual return.

Hugh Jackman is expected to play Wolverine at least one more time before we see a new team of mutants makes their debut in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and it looks like his daughter/clone will be joining him.

According to MTTSH, Keen is set to return to the MCU. Avengers: Doomsday is possible, but if not, she will likely suit-up for Secret Wars.

Keen has previously expressed interest in playing Laura again, "even for just a tiny, silly cameo."

"I've said this a trillion times, I would play Laura for the rest of my life, and I would be content. She's the most incredible character to play.”

The scooper has also shared some updates on the studio's plans for the X-Men.

Apparently, "no new cast will be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films, because the focus is on giving closure to the original characters. Casting hasn’t started yet because director Jake Schreier hasn’t officially signed on. That’s why Sadie Sink isn’t playing Jean Grey. That said, there are three roles Kevin Feige has specific actors (or at least types) in mind for: Xavier, Magneto, and Storm. The names he’s considering feel a bit too big to actually land, but you’ll see — I’ll mention them soon. Aside from those three, I haven’t heard of any other actors being considered yet."

Take this for what you will, but we have heard that Cynthia Erivo is still the studio's top pick for Storm, and Feige is also interested in enlisting Bryan Cranston (we're not sure if that's for Xavier or Magneto).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America