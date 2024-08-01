RUMOR: Here's How Marvel Studios Plans To Write Kang Out Of The MCU Leading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

A new rumour claims to reveal how Marvel Studios intends to move on from Kang and his many Variants and, believe it or not, it may have already happened! You can find more details on those plans here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2024 12:08 PM EST
We first met Kang in his "He Who Remains" form at the end of Loki's first season. It was revealed that, following a Multiversal War, he was the last Kang standing and free to then create his own Sacred Timeline to rule over forever more. 

Having grown bored with an eternity trapped at the end of time, He Who Remains hoped Loki and Sylvie would take his place. Instead, the latter killed him, though we'd later learn it was all part of Kang's plan as he knew he'd be resurrected after the failing Time Loom destroyed the TVA and branching timelines (all while leaving the Sacred Timeline to thrive). 

Loki refused to follow He Who Remains' path and instead created a new Multiverse powered by him, giving everyone free will and his friends at the TVA enough time to prepare for the war to come with Kang's Variants. 

We met one of those in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when it was revealed the Council of Kangs had trapped Kang the Conquerer in the Quantum Realm due to the threat he posed to their plans. And, in Loki season 2's closing moments, the TVA briefly mentioned that they were keeping an eye on Kang's Variants. 

Now you're up to speed, we're sure you'll agree that there's still a lot of stories to tell with the time-travelling villain. However, according to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the idea is for Kang to just be...gone.

It seems we're meant to assume the TVA dealt with his Variants before they could start a war, leaving the Ant-Man threequel's post-credits scene and the villain's story unresolved. Seeing as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are still being written, this could change, but Kang clearly won't factor into those in any meaningful way.

The scooper adds that early plans called for Earth-616's Avengers to travel through the Multiverse, eventually arriving on Earth-100005 because that's where Monica Rambeau is supposed to be. Her presence there was meant to create an Incursion pitting the Avengers and X-Men against each other; whether that's still the plan remains unclear. 

Doctor Doom is set to take Kang's place, of course, with Robert Downey Jr. taking over as the MCU's new big bad from the fired Jonathan Majors. Perez says Doom doesn't exist in The Fantastic Four: First Steps universe but acknowledges that could change following Saturday's announcement.

Do you think Marvel Studios is right to move on from Kang? Let us know in the comments section and many thanks to @ervindsouza for the banner above!

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/1/2024, 12:07 PM
good, he sucked balls.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/1/2024, 12:11 PM
@harryba11zack - where? Why im just hearing this?
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 8/1/2024, 12:27 PM
@Malatrova15 - enunciation is difficult with a jawful of genitals.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/1/2024, 12:08 PM
He’s absolutely going to exist in the First Steps timeline.

They don’t introduce him now, while also stating that the F4 will be in both Avengers movies for no reason.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/1/2024, 12:11 PM
@thewanderer - I am kinda worried they would be stupid enough to not have Doom in the FF's universe or not have a rivalry between Doom and Mr. Fantastic.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 8/1/2024, 12:28 PM
@BobGarlen - they better!
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/1/2024, 12:34 PM
@BobGarlen - fwiw I also don’t think RDJ will be the only Doom we ultimately get. Whether that’s immediate or long term.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/1/2024, 12:37 PM
@thewanderer - if he's not Doctor Doom, thee Doctor Doom, then I feel like it's worse. I already hate Doom getting the hand me Downey from Iron Man. But if he's not at least thee Victor Von Doom who has fought the FF there's no point in him being Doom.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/1/2024, 12:45 PM
@BobGarlen - He should be THE Doom the F4 have had dealings with, however that would mean he isn't THE Doom of the Sacred timeline and thus could get a new actor take on THE prime Earth version after Secret Wars...


...we'll see how it all works out, get folk not liking the idea of RDJ as Doom and all of what that could translate as (on the fence at least myself after initialy being opposed when only a rumour) but till we have seen F4, the two Avengers and what comes after hard to call if it will turn out to be a net good idea or not.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/1/2024, 12:49 PM
@Apophis71 - it doesn't make any sense to me to do a Doom from the Sacred Timeline but not an FF. It doesn't make sense if they had an FF from the Sacred timeline but focus on an FF from a different timeline, and it seems stupid if they do an FF from the Sacred timeline stuck in another universe that deals with a Doom from that timeline and. Ot their original one. I feel like there are limitless ways this could go bad and very very few it doesn't.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 12:11 PM
Monica being trapped in Universe 10005 could work. Especially if they write it where the X-Men were dealing with space issues and whenever Deadpool was around it wasn't serious. I still think America Chavez and Deadpool play an important role recruiting heroes.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/1/2024, 12:11 PM
Was he a kang?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/1/2024, 12:14 PM
Sheesh. Reading that recap of the multiverse saga makes it clear why it has failed so hard. What a mess. Looking forward to a post multiverse MCU
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 12:15 PM
Imo I know people hate the young avengers, but I think it would have made sense to do that, with the iron lad storyline, then do kang movie (Not secret wars) then reboot the mcu.

Too late now.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 8/1/2024, 12:31 PM
@TheRogue - suppose they could still resolve the Kang stuff if they do a Young Avengers before Doomsday, but I don't think there's time now.

No point in Young Avengers post Secret Wars. The only young Avengers I wanna see after that are the real Avengers played by younger actors.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 12:38 PM
@SpiderCop9997 - Imo they [frick]ed up trying to do young avengers. They should have gotten it in phase 4, with Kate, Kamala, and so forth. Now they are too old.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/1/2024, 12:52 PM
@TheRogue - Two or more things could be true at the same time.

They may have ditched Kang and the council of Kangs but COULD still have an evolved version of the Kang we had in a lesser role but as being refered to as the Beyonder...

...and could also have Iron Lad and Rama Tut turn up still as if not called Kang at any point and different actors it could be played in a way it isn't Kang (even though they are) in leaks.

So we'll see, I mean just cos Doom may be elevated to being the main antagonist we see onscreen doesn't mean there won't be something Kang related in the background even if we get VERY little of it in the film (such as one scene of Doom taking down the Beyonder and revealing he was Kang for a brief moment).
Timerider
Timerider - 8/1/2024, 12:19 PM
I’d like to see Kang show up in Avengers Secret Wars post credit scene, like it’s not over yet, maybe have Jonathan Majors’ character change his appearance so he turns into another actor, fixing that issue and knowing it is the new Kang. We get a reboot of the MCU, but Kang becomes the new villain going forward, or maybe Magneto.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 12:21 PM
@Timerider - The Multiverse Saga will end and Kang will essentially be what Ultron was for the Infinity Saga.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 12:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - Ultron shlould be villain for a rebooted mcu. In the shadows
Timerider
Timerider - 8/1/2024, 12:25 PM
@SonOfAGif - yeah, I figured that.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 8/1/2024, 12:25 PM
I think the important take away from the HWR scene is that having a multiverse might doom all reality.

The Kangs were just fighting each other for the survival of their own respective realities. They did the same in Time Runs Out, in the background. So the big takeaway is that incursions are gonna happen and all reality is doomed.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/1/2024, 12:25 PM
Moving on from Kang in this way after seeing Immortus, Rama-Tut and Scarlet Centurion plotting over their warfare with all their Variants + the TVA being on guard of his Variants is literally rushed and an underwhelming exit and ending to the story they had set up. We all have been waiting to see how that would work out, Kang is one hell of a character and all it took was to do the simplest thing: recast.

What is gonna happen as well with Renslayer? She is connected to that character and Loki S2's ending didn't specify what happens to her.

Moving on so quickly to Downey Jr.'s return in this way is an unearned cope out solution that shouldn't even happen. And seriously calling him as the "greated actor in the world" to portray Doom as Joe Russo said has to be one of the most overhyped things I've heard. It's like Marvel Studios forgot about the amount of criticism and heat they got 10 years ago about the casting of Elizabeth Olsen and Aaaron-Taylor Johnson as Wanda and Pietro for erasing their Romani ethnicity. Do they REALLY want to go through that again? Just that in this case it's even more blatant that ever.

They should've stuck with Kang, who has as much important ties to the Fantastic Four as well. And his Variant of Rama-Tut is as well linked to how a certain despot and evil Mutant from ancient Egypt will eventually rise to power once it is time to do the Mutant Saga. Ditching the character of Rama-Tut like this when his character's impact during the Kang Dynasty (BTW, that title > Doomsday) could perfectly set up Apocalypse's future is what I called wasted potential.

Tdlr; Kang should't be replaced and forgotten like this. Colman Domingo could've played him and he's a great actor that can play antagonists well enough. Or if not go for a rising talent like Damson Idris who can also play against himself as easily as Majors did.



I like RDJ and the Russo as much as the next guy, but this decision isn't the solution and hype generator they thought it would be, at least for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 12:27 PM
@NinnesMBC - I agree!!.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/1/2024, 12:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Thanks. I needed to get that out of my chest. It sucks when the tools to fix this as easily as possible were there all along and yet they went in a totally different direction.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 12:30 PM
@NinnesMBC - agree

I would rather they have stayed the course and finish the story they were in the midst of telling even if I’m intrigued by this RDJ Doom pivot to an extent.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 12:25 PM
If you are going to write off Kang (which I don’t agree with personally), best to have them be wiped out by Doom to establish him as a threat then them being just gone imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also I hope RDJ’s Doom is from the FF’s universe , it woukd streamline things more imo.
PC04
PC04 - 8/1/2024, 12:27 PM
I'm really hoping they recreate that panel where DOOM grabs Thanos' spine, but they can do it with Kang instead. What a freaking way that would be to introduce DOOM and the threat he is to the Avengers/Xmen/F4.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/1/2024, 12:28 PM
Magneto will probably be the new villain in the rebooted MCU after Secret Wars.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/1/2024, 12:28 PM

Like the Edsel, he was a failed model.

They have dumped that line and moved on.

Good.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/1/2024, 12:29 PM
Just have an intro scene with Doom destroying the council of Kangs and go from there.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/1/2024, 12:31 PM
The Marvels was such a crucial film. 🔥🤧
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/1/2024, 12:31 PM
I was wondering about this last night (the credits scene of Quantumania) and what was going to happen with that. That will honestly be really stupid if they never follow up with it again at all. I haven't minded this phase at all, and think it has actually been pretty good (imo) EXCEPT Quantumania - such trash.
Order66
Order66 - 8/1/2024, 12:32 PM
Show Doom killing off all the Kang variants in a cold opening like how Thanos killed the Asgardians. Simple.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/1/2024, 12:42 PM
Nah, that'd be too easy. I'm gonna assume their plan is for Doom to get rid of them all in an in media res fashion (similar to the Thanos siege at the beginning of IW). Basically, he's gonna pull a Ganondorf.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/1/2024, 12:43 PM
Doom seems like an upgrade when it comes to a crossover threat anyway.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/1/2024, 12:43 PM
I hope kang comes back. Not fussed who plays him. I really like the character.
NGFB
NGFB - 8/1/2024, 12:44 PM
When the Fantastic Four are in space, they should be drinking Kang instead of Tang.
Deckacards
Deckacards - 8/1/2024, 12:48 PM
What sucks is that we never got to see Kang "The Conqueror" - maniacal, aggressive, etc. We got simpering variants who were relatively easy to defeat for a couple of MCU characters. I wanted to see the Conqueror level threat that required an entire MCU gathering of heroes to defeat.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/1/2024, 12:51 PM
Even if some people preferred a recast, I think it's too late. Between Quantumania being the worst movie and Majors name being dragged through the mud, Kang simply has too much baggage for people to get excited.
User Comment Image
1 2

