RUMOR: Here's How Marvel Studios Plans To Write Kang Out Of The MCU Leading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

We first met Kang in his "He Who Remains" form at the end of Loki's first season. It was revealed that, following a Multiversal War, he was the last Kang standing and free to then create his own Sacred Timeline to rule over forever more.

Having grown bored with an eternity trapped at the end of time, He Who Remains hoped Loki and Sylvie would take his place. Instead, the latter killed him, though we'd later learn it was all part of Kang's plan as he knew he'd be resurrected after the failing Time Loom destroyed the TVA and branching timelines (all while leaving the Sacred Timeline to thrive).

Loki refused to follow He Who Remains' path and instead created a new Multiverse powered by him, giving everyone free will and his friends at the TVA enough time to prepare for the war to come with Kang's Variants.

We met one of those in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when it was revealed the Council of Kangs had trapped Kang the Conquerer in the Quantum Realm due to the threat he posed to their plans. And, in Loki season 2's closing moments, the TVA briefly mentioned that they were keeping an eye on Kang's Variants.

Now you're up to speed, we're sure you'll agree that there's still a lot of stories to tell with the time-travelling villain. However, according to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the idea is for Kang to just be...gone.

It seems we're meant to assume the TVA dealt with his Variants before they could start a war, leaving the Ant-Man threequel's post-credits scene and the villain's story unresolved. Seeing as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are still being written, this could change, but Kang clearly won't factor into those in any meaningful way.

The scooper adds that early plans called for Earth-616's Avengers to travel through the Multiverse, eventually arriving on Earth-100005 because that's where Monica Rambeau is supposed to be. Her presence there was meant to create an Incursion pitting the Avengers and X-Men against each other; whether that's still the plan remains unclear.

Doctor Doom is set to take Kang's place, of course, with Robert Downey Jr. taking over as the MCU's new big bad from the fired Jonathan Majors. Perez says Doom doesn't exist in The Fantastic Four: First Steps universe but acknowledges that could change following Saturday's announcement.

Do you think Marvel Studios is right to move on from Kang? Let us know in the comments section and many thanks to @ervindsouza for the banner above!