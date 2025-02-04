RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Considering Bringing Jonathan Majors Back As MCU's Kang The Conqueror

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Considering Bringing Jonathan Majors Back As MCU's Kang The Conqueror

This has to be one of the wildest rumours we've shared in quite some time, but if a new report is to be believed, Marvel Studios is considering bringing Jonathan Majors back to conclude Kang's story arc.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Screen Geek

By now, we're sure you're all familiar with the legal issues which resulted in Loki star Jonathan Majors being dropped from his role as the MCU's Kang the Conqueror. 

Being found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment derailed Majors' career and he's since served a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program. In simplistic terms, he did the crime and served his time, so does that mean he should forever be ostracised from Hollywood?

There are plenty of actors who have done much worse and been quickly forgiven so it's a tricky subject that remains up for debate.

Marvel Studios' response to ditching Kang was to rename Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. tapped to make his MCU return as Doctor Doom (rumour has it original plans called for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to battle Kang's Variants and, ultimately, The Beyonder).

Today, Screen Geek brings word that "Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is considering bringing Jonathan Majors back into the MCU. The idea is for Majors to appear in a future Marvel project to wrap up some loose ends with Kang and close the character’s story."

Taking this with a pinch of salt would be best for now but Marvel Studios needs to do something to address Kang's sudden absence. Okay, perhaps casual fans skipped Loki and, admittedly, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania killed Kang.

Plus, the threequel's post-credits scene - featuring countless Kang Variants - wouldn't be the first stinger the MCU has ignored. 

Fans first met Kang in his "He Who Remains" form at the end of Loki's first season. It was revealed that following a Multiversal War, he was the last Kang standing and free to then create his own Sacred Timeline to rule over forever more. 

Having grown bored with an eternity trapped at the end of time, He Who Remains hoped Loki and Sylvie would take his place. Instead, the latter killed him, though we'd later learn it was all part of Kang's plan as he knew he'd be resurrected after the failing Time Loom destroyed the TVA and branching timelines (all while leaving the Sacred Timeline to thrive). 

Loki refused to follow He Who Remains' path and instead created a new Multiverse powered by him, giving everyone free will and his friends at the TVA enough time to prepare for the war to come with Kang's Variants. 

One of those was featured in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when it was revealed the Council of Kangs had trapped Kang the Conquerer in the Quantum Realm due to the threat he posed to their plans. And, in Loki season 2's closing moments, the TVA briefly mentioned that they were keeping an eye on Kang's Variants. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Details On Plans For Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Loki, More
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Details On Plans For Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Loki, More
RUMOR: THE MARVELS Star Kelsey Grammer Will Return As Beast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: THE MARVELS Star Kelsey Grammer Will Return As Beast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/4/2025, 5:50 AM
This one is going to be an interesting discussion.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/4/2025, 6:43 AM
@NoDaysOff -

Ecclesiasticus 21:2
Flee from sin as from the face of a serpent: for if thou comest too near it, it will bite thee: the teeth thereof are as the teeth of a lion, slaying the souls of men.

This 👆🏽. This is what he did. They made him out to be a monster for doing the right thing.

He deserves an apology.



🪙 🪙
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/4/2025, 5:52 AM
Yes, do it. He was farking great as Kang, and deadending his story would be stupid
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/4/2025, 5:58 AM
They can't just leave his story unaddressed. If Doom is to take over at least have the Council of Kangs being defeated first. Even if that means having Doom wiping them out quickly in the beginning of Doomsday. As for the actor's issue, it seemed quite clear that no one was innocent in that story and if we can "forgive" other actors for worse, why not him? Dude has a lot of talent.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/4/2025, 5:59 AM
Do it. He was great. Mistakes were made and seem to be rectified.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 2/4/2025, 6:09 AM
I’m usually of the mindset of if they did their time then yes let’s move forward and let them live their lives and don’t make forever pariahs of them. That’s just going to reinforce bad behavior.

And I’m always of the mindset that I want more Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. I hate the feeling we were robbed of him because of things outside the movies.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 2/4/2025, 6:26 AM
I'm not still sure of what he really did, but it seems that he is a guy with a, let's say, complicated personality, but the girl he was dating was not exactly an angel either?

I hope after this he has at least learned some lessons, that he knows how to behave now and how to be surrounded by people who won't get him in any more problems.

If Marvel could give RDJ a chance to be a huge star after all his personal and legal problems, maybe they could do something similar with Majors.

I also think Kang was a character with a huge potential and I wouldn't like that he was just left behind, forgotten and replaced by Doom, why not keep both, even if Doom takes the place of the bigger threat for the next Avengers movies (which I still think it would be a mistake if he is just a Tony variant with a rushed introduction).
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/4/2025, 6:27 AM
I know it wasn’t terribly popular, but Give me more of that Loki S1 finale Majors! 👌🏻

User Comment Image
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 2/4/2025, 6:36 AM
I was looking forward to Kang Dynasty but what's done is done. I feel they wrapped his story up adequately in Loki S2 but maybe just a shot in Doomsday of Doom walking away from a destroyed Coincil of Kangs building would be a good way to make it definitive if they wanted to do so.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/4/2025, 6:39 AM
Okay it's obvious what's going on here.

Malatrova has confused the algorithm.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/4/2025, 6:41 AM
Jonathan Majors is back Kang bros!!!! Hunter Schaeffer as Mystique and Pablo Lyle as the new public domain MCU Batman!!!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/4/2025, 6:42 AM
@ObserverIO - I don't know about that. Our comments so far show a consensus opinion
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/4/2025, 6:57 AM
@ObserverIO - 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 6:46 AM
While I would love this to be true as someone who wanted a proper ending to the Kang storyline and was enjoying Majors varied performances as versions of the character , I don’t think it is given the source tbh…

I feel ScreenGeek has never been right but there’s always a first time for anything so we’ll see.

User Comment Image

Personally , i honestly expect them to just start Doomsday by having the Kang variants be already wiped out by Doom which closes that plot thread and establishes the latter as a real threat.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/4/2025, 6:50 AM
It's about [frick]ing time.
I was thinking about this last week.

That chick dropped all the charges and the whole thing was just a set-up as far as I'm concerned.

It's just another black man trying to make it up and he gets humbled. Maybe that's my ignorance but from what I understand America has a limit for successful black men.

Anyway, back to the point.

Since the charges were dropped and he didn't get any jail time it's fair to say he should have another crack at Kang stardom, at least he now knows don't [frick] around with white girls when you're moving up lol.

But seriously, if James Gunn can get fired and come back, he should have a chance, but again as a black man, can that happen?

If they do, then my hat goes off to them.

I saw the magazine Dreams trailer, looks the shit, if that came out last year, Jonathan would have got a nomination.

Anyway, let's see if Marvel does this great feat by bringing him back.

For [frick]s sake
RedFury
RedFury - 2/4/2025, 6:52 AM
I don't buy it.

I guess it sort of depends on how re-accepted he is into the Hollywood limelight once his new film hits. But I just can't see them backtracking on all of that drama. They did it for Gunn, but he wasn't charged and dragged through the legal system like Majors was. This is likely a rumour conjured up by his team, or some hopeful fans to get it out into the ether.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 2/4/2025, 6:54 AM
Can’t say I’m bothered about the Kang storyline at all.

But if Hollywood can dish out an Oscar to Roman Polanski (who still hasn’t served time for what he did to an underage girl in Jack Nicholson’s jacuzzi and has evaded arrest by never re-entering the US) then I’m sure they can get past Majors actually paying the penalty for what he did.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder