RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Considering Bringing Jonathan Majors Back As MCU's Kang The Conqueror

By now, we're sure you're all familiar with the legal issues which resulted in Loki star Jonathan Majors being dropped from his role as the MCU's Kang the Conqueror.

Being found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment derailed Majors' career and he's since served a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program. In simplistic terms, he did the crime and served his time, so does that mean he should forever be ostracised from Hollywood?

There are plenty of actors who have done much worse and been quickly forgiven so it's a tricky subject that remains up for debate.

Marvel Studios' response to ditching Kang was to rename Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. tapped to make his MCU return as Doctor Doom (rumour has it original plans called for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to battle Kang's Variants and, ultimately, The Beyonder).

Today, Screen Geek brings word that "Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is considering bringing Jonathan Majors back into the MCU. The idea is for Majors to appear in a future Marvel project to wrap up some loose ends with Kang and close the character’s story."

Taking this with a pinch of salt would be best for now but Marvel Studios needs to do something to address Kang's sudden absence. Okay, perhaps casual fans skipped Loki and, admittedly, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania killed Kang.

Plus, the threequel's post-credits scene - featuring countless Kang Variants - wouldn't be the first stinger the MCU has ignored.

Fans first met Kang in his "He Who Remains" form at the end of Loki's first season. It was revealed that following a Multiversal War, he was the last Kang standing and free to then create his own Sacred Timeline to rule over forever more.

Having grown bored with an eternity trapped at the end of time, He Who Remains hoped Loki and Sylvie would take his place. Instead, the latter killed him, though we'd later learn it was all part of Kang's plan as he knew he'd be resurrected after the failing Time Loom destroyed the TVA and branching timelines (all while leaving the Sacred Timeline to thrive).

Loki refused to follow He Who Remains' path and instead created a new Multiverse powered by him, giving everyone free will and his friends at the TVA enough time to prepare for the war to come with Kang's Variants.

One of those was featured in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when it was revealed the Council of Kangs had trapped Kang the Conquerer in the Quantum Realm due to the threat he posed to their plans. And, in Loki season 2's closing moments, the TVA briefly mentioned that they were keeping an eye on Kang's Variants.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.