Rumor: Marvel Wants "Proper Send Off" For Thor In DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

A new rumor circulating the internet states that one of the most powerful of Earth's Mightiest Heroes may be killed off within a few movies.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 23, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: CosmicCircus

It seems that dark, Infinity War like ending Anthony Mackie teased may come to fruition. Possible SPOILERS below, but these are just rumors which often end up not being true, so take them with a grain of salt. 

During a question and answer session with the CosmicCircus’s Lizzy Hill, a user asked if she could share any information on Thor's role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars films. What she had to say was very intriguing. It very possibly could foreshadow Thor's role in the MCU being lessened or turned to that of a mentor. I also could possibly foreshadow the death of the God of Thunder. 

Check it out below. 

“From what we’ve heard, Thor will reunite with Loki at some point during these films. And he’ll essentially be one of the last OG Avengers remaining. Our friend Alex Perez did hear a rumor that Marvel wanted to give Chris Hemsworth’s Thor a proper send off in these movies in an epic way, with sources pointing to New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 as the inspiration. Although it could be the end of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor at that very moment, that doesn’t exclude the possibility of the character’s return as he has also been told the Thor Corps, as well as other parts of Thor’s mythology from the comics, will be adapted for Secret Wars and beyond.”

Clearly, Marvel is perfectly fine with killing characters only to bring them back later. Black Widow was killed in Endgame then appeared in a prequel film which didn't actually bring her back, but was an appearance. Tony Stark/Iron Man was also killed in Endgame, and is now being brought back as Victor Von Doom. While he's not technically the same character, they do share a face. Steve Rogers is an elderly man who has passed on the mantle of Captain America, but he's been rumored to come back as Captain Hydra in Doomsday or Secret Wars

Of course, if Thor dies, he could very easily stay dead. There are plenty of other powerful characters for Marvel to use, especially considering the incorporation of the X-Men into the MCU after and during the next two Avengers films. 

There's also the possibility of the entire MCU being rebooted after Secret Wars. If this were to happen, Thor could be completely recast. 

Of course, this could all be entirely false. Rumors are just rumors for a reason. They could be old ideas that left the writers room and are now swirling around the internet, or simply false and untraceable back to their original source. 

However, seeing Doom kill Thor would make the threat much more real. 

What do you think about Thor’s potential death in Doomsday or Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments!

Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 9:58 AM
Josh beat you to it.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/23/2025, 10:02 AM
Once they get rid of Thor, there won’t be any characters left that I really care much about. The incredibly emasculated Hulk is blah.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/23/2025, 10:06 AM
@TheNewYorker - Yeah, this is the point where they drop the Avengers for a while and finish things with the X-Men, or they need to reboot things.

I’d be happy to see a reboot with an early 2010’s Feige type figure leading the charge.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 10:39 AM
@NateBest
@JoshWilding

Is it truly necessary to have two articles on the same story...EXACT same story?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/23/2025, 10:44 AM
@Irregular - No, mine was posted first/correctly, and I've asked Chandler to remove his, but he'd rather make the site look bad, I guess.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 10:45 AM
@JoshWilding - Yeah I agree with you. I wanted to loop in Nate and get his opinion too.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2025, 10:20 AM
Rumor some people will die in doomsday and secret wars.
Look another rumor you can make an article off of.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/23/2025, 10:37 AM
I don't know why they keep killing off their top characters instead of just recasting them when their actors can no longer play them. So we're going to have an MCU without Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and now Thor ? Maybe even Spider-Man after the next trilogy concludes ? How will that even work ?

