AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Leak May Reveal The Movie's Surprising Plans For Bob/The Sentry - SPOILERS

Over the weekend, a fan managed to break into the Avengers: Doomsday set and shared footage of the cast's trailers and a Madripoor set.

Now, the leaker has taken to Instagram to share a map showcasing the "Annie Reynolds House" at an undisclosed London location. Most interesting is the fact that the house is labelled with "Void Space."

Actress Molly Carden played Annie Reynolds, the mother of Robert Reynolds, in Thunderbolts*. While it's possible Marvel Studios is using codenames, this seems to suggest that Bob/The Sentry will return to The Void and confront his mother.

As we saw in Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers, the way she reacted to her son attempting to stop his father's violent outbursts played a pivotal role in the darkness that surrounds Bob to this day. It's interesting that The Sentry's story will continue in this way, and it could be a way to either take him off the board or something that happens if and when the Golden Guardian attempts to trap Doctor Doom in The Void.

It's hard to make a prediction without proper context, but it sounds like this mysterious set invader has more material from the Avengers: Doomsday set they intend to share in the coming days.

As noted, Bob will return in Avengers: Doomsday alongside his fellow New Avengers, but Pullman recently confirmed that he's in the dark when it comes to his MCU future.

"The only thing that I've read is what we've shot already, which is technically the teaser at the end of Thunderbolts*," the Top Gun: Maverick star confirmed. "Technically, that is a part of Doomsday. That was shot by the Russo Brothers. All I know is that Bob is in a state of idle hibernation."

He added, "I think the Thunderbolts don't want to let him go because they don't know what kind of havoc he'll wreak, but they also want to keep him in case they might have a use for him in the future."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.