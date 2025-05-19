Fan Breaks Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set And Reveals Movie Will Feature Scenes Set In [SPOILER]

Over the weekend, a fan managed to invade the Avengers: Doomsday set and captured footage of the cast's trailers and buildings confirming the movie will take us to a key location from the comic books...

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK at Pinewood Studios. Over the weekend, a fan managed to find a gap in the surrounding fence, snuck into the studio's grounds, and spent some time exploring the set of the next MCU movie. 

This person didn't discover much, but after helping themselves to catering, they spotted a set seemingly confirming that Avengers: Doomsday will take us back to Madripoor. 

The fictional island nation is best known to comic book fans for being where Wovlerine spent time hiding out as "Patch." However, it was officially introduced in the MCU during The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Will the Russo Brothers finally reveal what Sharon Carter is up to as the Power Broker? They introduced the character in 2014, so it's certainly possible. 

They also spotted signage for "The Webslingers Inn," though it's not clear whether that's for the movie or just an inside joke among those working on Doomsday.

While this fan came across trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, there's speculation that the Madripoor set could be for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (with Mister Negative somehow tied to the island). However, the presence of a bar does tie into leaked concept art showing Star-Lord, Wong, and the Young Avengers enjoying a drink alongside Doop

It's also worth noting that scooper @MyTimeToShineH has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will take us to Madripoor. We'll see, but this is a major security breach, and it surely won't be too long before this unnamed fan is tracked down by police for trespassing. 

"You know what? I was really excited, man," the MCU's Captain America, Anthony Mackie, recently said of Avengers: Doomsday. "It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting."

Strongly hinting that the movie will feature an Avengers: Infinity War-style conclusion, the actor added, "You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

1 2
Latverian
Latverian - 5/19/2025, 7:24 AM
Brave lad. Dumb and shortsighted, but brave nonetheless.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/19/2025, 7:37 AM
@Latverian - never happen if no social media tik tok was around
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/19/2025, 7:40 AM
@dragon316 - ehhh, people did stupid stuff before social media. Now we just more of what goes on.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/19/2025, 7:32 AM
Looks like they run a real safe set for cast and crew.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/19/2025, 7:39 AM
So I did see a picture of Cyclops outfit but IDK if it was real or not. But I had to think about this.

What if in Deadpool & Wolverine, when Wolverine explains what happened to them, what if he thinks they are "DEAD" but what if...they are alive but by the time Wolverine said this, the X-Men are in 616 dealing with Doctor Doom and the Avengers?

Maybe some are dead because of what happened, but Logan did say he was coming from the bar and must of saw some X-Men dead. But essentially all he said was it was "mutant hunters" but because he was never there to help, what if this battle is depicted in Doomsday and it was with Doctor Doom?

IMO this will be the same X-Men from Deadpool & Wolverine where its the same actors, but visually look like how fans wanted them to look for the longest.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/19/2025, 7:42 AM
Cyclops outfit that leaked is here BTW. But again, idk if it is real and would not be surprised if its fake.
https://maxblizz.com/marvels-avengers-doomsday-set-photos-reveal-crashed-sentinels-and-cyclopss-comic-accurate-suit/
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/19/2025, 8:11 AM
@Irregular - That looks terrible of its real.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/19/2025, 7:46 AM
Taking one for the team! Hope he doesn't get caught but he did reveal a little of his face (dude, dumb). On behalf of myself and a gracious fanbase though I salute you!
User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 5/19/2025, 7:47 AM
@ObserverIO - I think it's staged lol.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/19/2025, 7:48 AM
@Irregular - Nothing would surprise me these days. Guess they do need the hype after recent pitfalls.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/19/2025, 7:50 AM
@ObserverIO - Yeah I agree. Especially all the drone shots that keep popping up yet no one in security knows when it's happening lol? Guerilla marketing is what it is. Not a bad idea.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 5/19/2025, 7:52 AM

MyTimetoshinehello doesn't "confirm" anything. They're not the studio. They're not part of the movie. They're not even the major trades with real sources. Stop saying they confirm anything except that you'll still write about their loads of crap.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/19/2025, 8:42 AM
@Rexotron -

You win.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2025, 7:54 AM
I find it funny how MTTSH apparently confirms Madripoor being in Doomsday after it was supposedly “revealed” on the set and not beforehand which makes it seem like they are just getting on the bandwagon but we’ll see…

Anyway , it being perhaps for BND moreso then Doomsday would make more sense if Mister Negative is involved and they make his operation more international but I’m fine with it being for the latter if they can work it naturally into the story.

Maybe this is an alternate version of the city from the X-Men’s world that’s more tied to mutants and has a place called “ The Webslingers Inn”?.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2025, 7:58 AM
Oh come the [frick] on.. who believes this shit
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2025, 7:59 AM
So all of the other set leaks were approved, but not this one? Gullible morons
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/19/2025, 8:03 AM
This guy is an a**hole. Period. Hope he's found out and faces consequences.
elgaz
elgaz - 5/19/2025, 8:11 AM
@IAmAHoot - Oh come on, it's a film set. He's not revealing national secrets.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/19/2025, 8:26 AM
@elgaz - As long as you're okay with trespassing take the locks off your doors.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/19/2025, 8:43 AM
@IAmAHoot -

It was me and I hope they don't find me.

Nolanite out
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:18 AM
Josh Wilding is a pansy left wing loon. I interacted with him on X about his uncontrollable TDS and when I was proving him wrong he went unhinged called me names then blocked me. This guy is not well. Needs some serious help. On top of that he's an untalented writer.
Latverian
Latverian - 5/19/2025, 8:23 AM
@Uspatriot77 -

No one with an AI avatar of the orange moron as the Hulk has the right to accuse anyone else of TDS. Know your place.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/19/2025, 8:23 AM
@Uspatriot77 - Whoa, hold up, are you the guy who was crying about Trump accidentally portraying himself as an AI Sith? And you got so mad that you set up an account here just to leave this comment? Oh, that is so tragic, hahahaha.
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:31 AM
@Latverian - sure thing tampon boy. I just did. What is your pansy ass going to do about it? How's Biden doing?
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:33 AM
@JoshWilding - what's tragic is your writing Josh. How much do you get paid to be Disneys stooge? And yes I'm the one you ran your mouth to then blocked like a coward. You going to do the same here soy boy?
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:34 AM
@JoshWilding - what's the matter Joshy can't take some constructive criticism? You that fragile?
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 5/19/2025, 8:36 AM
@Uspatriot77 - Imagine in 2025 being so personally offended that someone doesn't like your chosen politician that you create an account on a comicbook page to get angry and lash out like a 12-year old at them. And soy boy? Jfc, you people are sad. Talk about deranged.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/19/2025, 8:36 AM
@Uspatriot77 - "How's Biden doing?" Regardless of whether you agree with his political views, you're the lowlife taking delight in someone having cancer - too right I'm blocking you, scumbag. Enjoy talking to yourself.
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:39 AM
@JoshWilding - yep. Coward
Latverian
Latverian - 5/19/2025, 8:40 AM
@Uspatriot77 -

How's that totally not real Project 25 coming along?
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:41 AM
@JoshWilding - I'm still here snowflake.
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:43 AM
@Latverian - very well. How's Biden doing?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/19/2025, 8:45 AM
@Uspatriot77 -

Well it looks like Joshua Wilder has me blocked as well seeing as how I can't see his comments...

C'mon Joshua, what did I ever do wrong to you.

Nolanite out
Latverian
Latverian - 5/19/2025, 8:45 AM
@Uspatriot77 -

Is it now? Wasn't your pimp swearing that he'd never read it and would never go along with it? Then again, you hoodies also survive by claiming that "the Klan's dead", so hardly a first for you limp-dicked idiots to do so.

Keep cowering, lil' boy. See you on the street~
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:45 AM
@Juicebox316 - nice retort from your grandmas basement? Has your inflatable doll been delivered yet? Nerd
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:47 AM
@Latverian - hahaha! Okay tampon kid. Real tough on your keyboard. Go cos play with your boyfriend. Dork
Latverian
Latverian - 5/19/2025, 8:50 AM
@Uspatriot77 -

Ooh, touched a nerve there, sugar? That's okay, you have enough doritos and mountain dew to get you through this.

In the meantime, keep acting like a manly macho man's man, while lying like the lil' boy that you are.

I did tell you, didn't I? Know your place, boy~
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 5/19/2025, 8:38 AM
I've been on here for years dumbass. I decided to confront a paid stooge and the left wing BS that goes on the site. So go play with Michelle's ding dong you little dork
GenD
GenD - 5/19/2025, 8:45 AM
Doesn’t seem legit .. he sees some actors and nobody pays him attention?
1 2

