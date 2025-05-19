Fan Breaks Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set And Reveals Movie Will Feature Scenes Set In [SPOILER]

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK at Pinewood Studios. Over the weekend, a fan managed to find a gap in the surrounding fence, snuck into the studio's grounds, and spent some time exploring the set of the next MCU movie.

This person didn't discover much, but after helping themselves to catering, they spotted a set seemingly confirming that Avengers: Doomsday will take us back to Madripoor.

The fictional island nation is best known to comic book fans for being where Wovlerine spent time hiding out as "Patch." However, it was officially introduced in the MCU during The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Will the Russo Brothers finally reveal what Sharon Carter is up to as the Power Broker? They introduced the character in 2014, so it's certainly possible.

They also spotted signage for "The Webslingers Inn," though it's not clear whether that's for the movie or just an inside joke among those working on Doomsday.

While this fan came across trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, there's speculation that the Madripoor set could be for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (with Mister Negative somehow tied to the island). However, the presence of a bar does tie into leaked concept art showing Star-Lord, Wong, and the Young Avengers enjoying a drink alongside Doop.

It's also worth noting that scooper @MyTimeToShineH has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will take us to Madripoor. We'll see, but this is a major security breach, and it surely won't be too long before this unnamed fan is tracked down by police for trespassing.

"You know what? I was really excited, man," the MCU's Captain America, Anthony Mackie, recently said of Avengers: Doomsday. "It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting."

Strongly hinting that the movie will feature an Avengers: Infinity War-style conclusion, the actor added, "You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.