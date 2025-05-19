ANNIHILATORS Project Rumored To Feature Silver Surfer - But Will It Be Shalla-Bal Or Norrin Radd?

ANNIHILATORS Project Rumored To Feature Silver Surfer - But Will It Be Shalla-Bal Or Norrin Radd?

We recently got word that an Annihilators project is in the works at Marvel Studios, and a new rumor is claiming that the Silver Surfer will be part of the team...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Last year, we got confirmation that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce a female take on Marvel Comics' classic space-faring hero, the Silver Surfer - but not the version of the character fans are most familiar with.

Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) will play the movie's Surfer, but will actually take on the role of Shalla-Bal.

Daniel Richtman recently reported that there are big plans for the Silver Surfer going forward, with appearances in a number of projects and a solo movie on the way. Now, the scooper is claiming that the character will be a part of the Annihilators (whether it'll be a movie or series is not clear).

On the page, the Annihilators were a team of the most powerful individuals in the universe, including Quasar, Ronan the Accuser, Gladiator, Beta Ray Bill and the Surfer. With this in mind, the character's involvement wouldn't exactly be a surprise, but will it be Garner's Surfer or Norrin Radd?

Possible (mild) spoilers follow.

Rumor has it that Garner will only appear as the Silver Surfer in First Steps movie, with Radd set to be introduced in the 616 Universe down the line. Garner declined to confirm or deny the possibility of returning at some point ("we'll see") during a recent interview, but did sound excited about the prospect of a spin-off.

"A hundred percent, I would love to do that. The Silver Surfer is such a cool character, and I feel like it's so rare to be presented with any sort of mystery in this day and age. So any kind of energy like that on screen, I know I want to see that, so that would be awesome if that happened."

The Fantastic Four reboot also stars Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

RUMOR: SILVER SURFER Will Appear In Multiple MCU Projects And A Solo Movie After THE FANTASTIC FOUR
Related:

RUMOR: SILVER SURFER Will Appear In Multiple MCU Projects And A Solo Movie After THE FANTASTIC FOUR
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Shows Marvel's First Family Using Their Fantastic Powers
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Shows Marvel's First Family Using Their Fantastic Powers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/19/2025, 7:50 PM
u really tink they gonna go back to silver pen1s? hell no they'll double down first unless ff4 flops like a chicken
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/19/2025, 7:54 PM
Whatever makes @harryba11zack cry. Thank you.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2025, 7:59 PM
Marvel needs to be stopped
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/19/2025, 8:02 PM
Have it as a movie during the Mutant saga. Since it's after SW, it'll be Norrin because variants will be a thing of the past.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2025, 8:07 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I hope it is Norrin but it’s not like Marvel hasn’t done different or original takes on characters before so they could continue with Shalla Bal especially if people like her
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/19/2025, 8:05 PM
None of this dogshit is going to make money.

The highest and best hope was the Dollar Tree Avengers - currently flopping their way out of theaters at this very moment with the hopes of breaking even fading fast...

The FF is going to [frick]ing fail on every level and that sucks.

The World's Greatest Comic Magazine deserved better but Disney [frick]s up boy brands every single time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder