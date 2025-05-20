SUPERMAN: Rumored Post-Credits Scenes Details Leak... But Can They Be Trusted? - Possible SPOILERS

Following the most recent test-screenings for James Gunn's Superman, supposed details of the movie's post-credits scenes have been doing the rounds online.

Just in case this is legit, here's your spoiler warning.

According to Film Threat, the DCU reboot will include two stingers. The first is said to introduce the villainous Brainiac, while the second features an appearance from Lanterns star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan.

There's (understandably) been quite a bit of scepticism about this info, and Daniel Richtman has heard that "none of the Superman test screenings so far have featured the post-credits scene."

As exciting as the prospect of Brainiac being set up as the next threat the Man of Steel will face may be, we wouldn't put too much stock in this. Superman will most likely feature at least one post-credits scene, but be wary of anyone claiming to know what it will entail until much closer to the movie's release.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."