SUPERMAN: Rumored Post-Credits Scenes Details Leak... But Can They Be Trusted? - Possible SPOILERS

SUPERMAN: Rumored Post-Credits Scenes Details Leak... But Can They Be Trusted? - Possible SPOILERS

Some rumored details on the post-credits scenes for James Gunn's Superman have been doing the rounds online, but can they be trusted? Here's the latest...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Following the most recent test-screenings for James Gunn's Superman, supposed details of the movie's post-credits scenes have been doing the rounds online.

Just in case this is legit, here's your spoiler warning.

According to Film Threat, the DCU reboot will include two stingers. The first is said to introduce the villainous Brainiac, while the second features an appearance from Lanterns star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan.

There's (understandably) been quite a bit of scepticism about this info, and Daniel Richtman has heard that "none of the Superman test screenings so far have featured the post-credits scene."

As exciting as the prospect of Brainiac being set up as the next threat the Man of Steel will face may be, we wouldn't put too much stock in this. Superman will most likely feature at least one post-credits scene, but be wary of anyone claiming to know what it will entail until much closer to the movie's release.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN TV Spot, First Look At X-Ray Vision, Justice Gang Logos, And More From Milly Alcock On SUPERGIRL
Related:

SUPERMAN TV Spot, First Look At X-Ray Vision, "Justice Gang" Logos, And More From Milly Alcock On SUPERGIRL
Green Lantern's Bowl Cut And Supergirl's Bright Future: Nathan Fillion And Milly Alcock Tease Their DCU Roles
Recommended For You:

Green Lantern's Bowl Cut And Supergirl's Bright Future: Nathan Fillion And Milly Alcock Tease Their DCU Roles

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/20/2025, 12:01 PM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/20/2025, 12:03 PM
Really I'm just waiting for Josh to let us know if Superman dies or not a week before the movie is out.
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 5/20/2025, 12:19 PM
@TheFinestSmack - to be fair, you'd yell at him if he didn't spoiler tag "Superman confirmed to be Kryptonian!"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/20/2025, 12:43 PM
@BaddestOptics -

Why would The Finest yell at Josh about that?
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/20/2025, 12:13 PM
This website should just be renamed to SpoilingMovies.com
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 12:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - that or Rumors.com lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/20/2025, 12:44 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

Liberalhackfraudsspoilingmoviesquality.com
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/20/2025, 12:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Girl, just leave if you legit hate it this much.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 12:18 PM
Honestly , I could see a Brainiac tease for the post credits scene in this…

My pick would be Sean Harris.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/20/2025, 12:19 PM
CBM reporting leaks and spoilers like it’s life depends on it
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 5/20/2025, 12:29 PM
These things are the kiss of death for DC movies. Still waiting for Ryan Reynolds to take on Sinestro or Superman to fight Black Adam. Was the Bruce Wayne Amanda Waller confrontation post credits as well?
mountainman
mountainman - 5/20/2025, 12:35 PM
@GarthRanzz - Shazam got a sequel and they forgot about the Mr Mind post credit from the first one.
bonesmcgee
bonesmcgee - 5/20/2025, 12:38 PM
It should be called “We’ll Post Any News and Won’t Vet Anything”. Literally the scoops are from randos.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/20/2025, 12:42 PM
Meh
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/20/2025, 12:49 PM
Okay.

But will they make really untowards jokes about children?

I'm not feeling this DC reality.

Maybe we should boycott Superman, HBO Max, and Supergirl.

Ans get a better third DCCU going.

One without liberal hackfraud nasty kid jokes making James Gunn.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/20/2025, 12:54 PM
Yeah that makes total sense this film is basically what Ironman was to the MCU.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder