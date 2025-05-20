SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Has Peter Parker's Amazing New MCU Costume Been Revealed In Promo Art?

Earlier today, news from a Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas seemingly revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day's three main villains.

You can learn more about that here, but has Chris Higashi also revealed our first look at the costume Tom Holland's Peter Parker will wear when he returns next year?

Many believe that's the case, and if so, it's nothing short of spectacular. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with the hero donning a comic-accurate suit (which borrowed some elements from the costumes worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men), but it would be surprising if it doesn't evolve by the time Spidey makes his long-awaited MCU return.

Disney may not own the film rights to Spider-Man, but the studio does own the merchandise rights; that's likely why Holland's version of this character has rocked multiple styles in each movie he's appeared in.

However, we should also point out the undeniable similarity to previously released Marvel promotional artwork featuring Spider-Man. If that's what is being used here, then chances are this isn't the wall-crawler's next live-action look.

We reached out to Chris, and he told us that sizzle reels were shown for Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the former's case, it was footage of the chairs from the cast reveal mixed in with scenes from previous movies (along with "raw footage" from set and comments from the Russo Brothers).

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, concept art of the movie's three villains was reportedly shown, so we find it hard to believe they won't be who the web-slinger squares off with in theaters next year. For what it's worth, Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman has heard that, "Michael Mando is in talks to return but negotiations were a bit up in the air."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.