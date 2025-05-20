SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Has Peter Parker's Amazing New MCU Costume Been Revealed In Promo Art?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains were seemingly revealed earlier today, but does promo art reveal the suit Tom Holland's Peter Parker will wear in the movie? We also have news on those sizzle reels.

News
By JoshWilding - May 20, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Earlier today, news from a Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas seemingly revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day's three main villains. 

You can learn more about that here, but has Chris Higashi also revealed our first look at the costume Tom Holland's Peter Parker will wear when he returns next year?

Many believe that's the case, and if so, it's nothing short of spectacular. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with the hero donning a comic-accurate suit (which borrowed some elements from the costumes worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men), but it would be surprising if it doesn't evolve by the time Spidey makes his long-awaited MCU return.

Disney may not own the film rights to Spider-Man, but the studio does own the merchandise rights; that's likely why Holland's version of this character has rocked multiple styles in each movie he's appeared in.

However, we should also point out the undeniable similarity to previously released Marvel promotional artwork featuring Spider-Man. If that's what is being used here, then chances are this isn't the wall-crawler's next live-action look. 

We reached out to Chris, and he told us that sizzle reels were shown for Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the former's case, it was footage of the chairs from the cast reveal mixed in with scenes from previous movies (along with "raw footage" from set and comments from the Russo Brothers). 

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, concept art of the movie's three villains was reportedly shown, so we find it hard to believe they won't be who the web-slinger squares off with in theaters next year. For what it's worth, Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman has heard that, "Michael Mando is in talks to return but negotiations were a bit up in the air."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

image host
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/20/2025, 1:18 PM
I love the big eyes.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/20/2025, 1:19 PM
Hopefully they raceswap Scorpion.

And don't raceswap Tombstone and Boomerang.

And no genderswaps or sexualityswaps.

We don't need a Scorpombstonerang throuple.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/20/2025, 1:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - race swap tombstone he’s whole character can be used as makeup
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/20/2025, 1:47 PM
@dragon316 - Tombstone is in Grayface.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/20/2025, 1:20 PM
Big eyes FTW
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 1:26 PM
That would be great if that is the suit but I feel like I’ve seen that image before so it’s likely just a generic promo pic for marketing purposes..

Hell i wouldn’t mind if we just get the outfit from the end of NWH as it was , i liked the shiny-ness of the material!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , it would be great to have Michael Mando back as Mac Gargan/Scorpion…

He would kill it!!.
AC1
AC1 - 5/20/2025, 1:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah I've definitely seen that image on generic Spider-Man merch too so highly doubt it's official movie artwork. And I agree, REALLY hope we get the NWH Final Swing suit as the main Spider-Man costume going forward. Don't mind if they make minor tweaks here and there (kinda like how the Raimi suit changed slightly in each movie) but the only time I wanna see him in a vastly different suit is if it's temporary and there's a legit story reason like the symbiote suit. We really don't need any more random variations of the same suit like they do in most MCU movies, if it ain't broke don't fix it!
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 1:27 PM
I don't have much faith in the writing, but it's neat that Scorpion is included. He mentioned having a group/gang go after Spider-man, so that's presumably why Boomerang is here and Tombstone is probably a rival mob boss who Scorpion overthrows.

Still hope it adapts the symbiote storyline though. Seems a real waste to not capitalize on Peter throwing his life into being Spider-man, neglecting his responsibility of everyday life.

Could include Black Cat as a way to explore Peter's options of normality and of his options of just being Spider-man all the time.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/20/2025, 1:32 PM
He saw Andrew Garfield’s suit and thought, “that’s more like it.”
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/20/2025, 1:41 PM
Like it even eyes
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/20/2025, 1:46 PM
@dragon316 - Yoda?
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/20/2025, 1:43 PM
Likely not. That Doom photo also isn't revealing what RDJ will look like, so I don't know why that standard stock photo of Spidey is supposed imply this will be Holland's new suit.

If anything it'll look closer to the one we last saw him in at the end of NWH.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/20/2025, 1:45 PM
Ehhh… it’s nothing we haven’t seen before
Yellow
Yellow - 5/20/2025, 1:51 PM
I think is the same suit from the end scene of No Way Home, so...i don't think this will be the final suit of the new movie.

Also in the recent MCU movies Spidey uses at least 2 different Suits (gotta milk those toys)
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/20/2025, 2:20 PM
@Yellow - You think so? The NWH suit looked shinier with a lighter blue.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/20/2025, 1:53 PM
Bro just debunked himself an hour later.
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/20/2025, 2:18 PM
@TheFinestSmack - LMAO, did he really?

