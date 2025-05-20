MCU Rumor Roundup: DEADPOOL Actor Spotted On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set, Feige And Iger Clash Over X-MEN, More

In this social media age, it's become near-impossible to keep up with the seemingly endless influx of rumours that do the rounds on a daily basis. We do our utmost to bring you only the claims we can vet ourselves, but there are occasionally others that either can't be verified or are too minor to warrant an article.

That's why we're back with another MCU rumour roundup, and there's plenty here to sink your teeth into; whether these pan out remains to be seen, but they make for undeniably interesting reading.

The first comes from @UnBoxPHD. While they haven't shared any photographic evidence yet, they're claiming that "[A] Deadpool Cast Member was on the Avengers Doomsday Set." We'd bet on this being Channing Tatum's Gambit, especially as it's been reported that Marvel Studios is currently only working with the actors officially announced for the movie.

We also have a new shot from the X-Mansion set that appears to have been the sight of a recent battle pitting the X-Men against mutant-hunting Sentinels:

Entrance to a house seen on the Avengers Doomsday Film Set.



Behind it is a blue screen. pic.twitter.com/J88rQI4mMn — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 19, 2025

Talking of filming updates, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will shoot scenes in Morocco. This comes after claims production will also move from the UK to Italy.

A newer scooper on the scene, @mainmiddleman, has also made some pretty wild claims about Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. With recent MCU movies underperforming at the box office, it seems Disney CEO Bob Iger is looking for an all-out blockbuster, not a smaller-scale adventure heavy on the sort of political themes the X-Men franchise is known for.

Here's what they had to say about how the Jake Schreier-helmed project is shaping up:

"[Kevin] Feige wanted a more grounded X-Men story with a plot that really focused on social issues and disagreements about what it means to be a mutant. He wanted a powerful dramatic movie that really showed what the X-Men were all about, with the Brotherhood of Mutants as the bad guys." "But that's not what Iger and Disney want. Aware of the poor performance of more restrained films (especially the disappointing box office results, like [Captain America: Brave New World] and Thunderbolts recently) the script has been requested to focus on [a] great event film to get a wider audience attention." "So, expect [the] MCU's first X-Men movie [to be] huge on events, focusing [on] the Box Office, with more action and fan services. Ideological issues will carry on, but they will be less important than dealing with something bigger."

We'd suggest taking that, and our final rumour, with a pinch of salt as these don't come from sources with a trusted track record.

However, someone who claims they leaked many of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot details we got a few years back says the former Sorcerer Supreme's next movie will be titled Doctor Strange in the Incursions of Insanity. We'll see, especially as that "title" did the rounds on social media last year.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.