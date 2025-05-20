MCU Rumor Roundup: DEADPOOL Actor Spotted On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set, Feige And Iger Clash Over X-MEN, More

MCU Rumor Roundup: DEADPOOL Actor Spotted On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set, Feige And Iger Clash Over X-MEN, More

We're back with another MCU rumour roundup, and this time, we have some pretty wild claims about everything from Avengers: Doomsday to the upcoming X-Men reboot, and even the Doctor Strange threequel...

May 20, 2025
In this social media age, it's become near-impossible to keep up with the seemingly endless influx of rumours that do the rounds on a daily basis. We do our utmost to bring you only the claims we can vet ourselves, but there are occasionally others that either can't be verified or are too minor to warrant an article. 

That's why we're back with another MCU rumour roundup, and there's plenty here to sink your teeth into; whether these pan out remains to be seen, but they make for undeniably interesting reading. 

The first comes from @UnBoxPHD. While they haven't shared any photographic evidence yet, they're claiming that "[A] Deadpool Cast Member was on the Avengers Doomsday Set." We'd bet on this being Channing Tatum's Gambit, especially as it's been reported that Marvel Studios is currently only working with the actors officially announced for the movie. 

We also have a new shot from the X-Mansion set that appears to have been the sight of a recent battle pitting the X-Men against mutant-hunting Sentinels:

Talking of filming updates, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will shoot scenes in Morocco. This comes after claims production will also move from the UK to Italy.

A newer scooper on the scene, @mainmiddleman, has also made some pretty wild claims about Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. With recent MCU movies underperforming at the box office, it seems Disney CEO Bob Iger is looking for an all-out blockbuster, not a smaller-scale adventure heavy on the sort of political themes the X-Men franchise is known for. 

Here's what they had to say about how the Jake Schreier-helmed project is shaping up:

"[Kevin] Feige wanted a more grounded X-Men story with a plot that really focused on social issues and disagreements about what it means to be a mutant. He wanted a powerful dramatic movie that really showed what the X-Men were all about, with the Brotherhood of Mutants as the bad guys."

"But that's not what Iger and Disney want. Aware of the poor performance of more restrained films (especially the disappointing box office results, like [Captain America: Brave New World] and Thunderbolts recently) the script has been requested to focus on [a] great event film to get a wider audience attention."

"So, expect [the] MCU's first X-Men movie [to be] huge on events, focusing [on] the Box Office, with more action and fan services. Ideological issues will carry on, but they will be less important than dealing with something bigger."

We'd suggest taking that, and our final rumour, with a pinch of salt as these don't come from sources with a trusted track record.

However, someone who claims they leaked many of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot details we got a few years back says the former Sorcerer Supreme's next movie will be titled Doctor Strange in the Incursions of Insanity. We'll see, especially as that "title" did the rounds on social media last year.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below. 

Irregular
Irregular - 5/20/2025, 8:40 AM
I mean if I'm going to be honest, both ideas sounds pretty good for where to go with X-Men.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/20/2025, 9:17 AM
@Irregular - we already have those in foxverse x-men. They could add more depth to the characters while making them badass on screen. I need some fan service-y x-men for a change. take x-men 97 for example.
User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 5/20/2025, 9:28 AM
@Gabimaru - I agree with that. But I believe what it is, when someone hears "grounded" with X-Men, they immediately think of the older films. And rightfully so. But I do think what they mean is that the story is "grounded" but not the characters themselves.

Like for example I think that it would be the X-Men 97 characters right, decked out in costumes, looks just like the comics, but what the "grounded" term where maybe The Brotherhood DOES have a point in what they are doing and maybe the X-Men have to find a different philosophical way to beat the Brotherhood while also proving mutants can be trusted, rather than having an all out punch fest.

However, it would be great to see X-Men treated as an event film on the same level as The Avengers, which honestly IT SHOULD BE.

Despite the mixed bag of a franchise that FOX created, it's a billion dollar franchise. Why the hell would you not make it an epic event film? We still haven't seen The Savage Land, Krakoa, Mister Sinister, I mean so much has been left out to fit a "grounded" story, that other great stuff in the comics are left out.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/20/2025, 8:41 AM
If they do Phoenix again it will be a Sorbo level disappointment
clogan
clogan - 5/20/2025, 8:45 AM
Shows that Iger has a big misunderstanding about what makes X-Men popular in the first place.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/20/2025, 8:51 AM
@clogan - Iger cares about revenue, not getting stories right.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2025, 9:09 AM
@clogan - just goes to show that people are spreading made up rumors as fact lol. What a stupid timeline
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 9:26 AM
@clogan - if this is even true that is considering it’s a new scooper so who knows how their track record is tbh.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 5/20/2025, 8:54 AM
X-Men got rinsed by Fox. We really don't need another origin. Iger's right on this one. Lets get to the action and start building the new MCU.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/20/2025, 9:08 AM
"Doctor Strange in the Incursions of Insanity" is so bad. Nolan's Batman trilogy is the only series to do these creative sequel titles justice. Simple is always better. Fantastic Four: First Steps is also terrible imo.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2025, 9:08 AM
Josh spends more time looking for new "scoopers" than anything
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/20/2025, 9:10 AM
Threequel
gambgel
gambgel - 5/20/2025, 9:14 AM
Im sorry but that supposed Feige idea sounds basically like X-Men 1 (2000) lol.

There is no way Feige do basically the same movie, smaller, dramatic and with the Brotherhood as main villains. Really? lol.

Feige knows damm well that the first X-Men movie has to be huge, so it was always going to look like a big blockbuster with epic action, costumes, big villain and all. Its Marvel Studios, not A24.
EpicMan
EpicMan - 5/20/2025, 9:24 AM
Please Please Please not another Phoenix thing for like 50 more years.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/20/2025, 9:39 AM
@TheVisionary25 - this is the popular phase of upcoming projects where "scoopers" pull shit out of their asses for clicks and views.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 9:37 AM
Nobody watches X-Men for the ideological issues those simply serve as a way to introduce conflict, but with that said, why on earth would people give a damn about a massive event story-line in the first movie. It's the same situation with Fantastic Four, the potential audience does not cares because you are wasting Galactus on the first movie in an irrelevant world with a team that's already been established for years so we've skipped any connection.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 9:37 AM
If the Iger thing is true then what a weird response to the recent underperformances because Cap 4 had a lot of action & such so I wouldn’t call it restrained while one of the reasons Thunderbolts was praised was for its more smaller and intimate story so this doesn’t make sense to me but execs being reactionary wouldn’t be new sadly…

Also idk if I buy this scooper since he said the Brotherhood are the villains while recently , it was stated that Sinister is apparently the main villain if im not mistaken by more “renowned” scoopers so something’s fishy.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/20/2025, 9:41 AM
@TheVisionary25 - this is the popular phase of upcoming projects were "scoopers" pull shit out of their asses for clicks and views.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 9:43 AM
@supermanrex - lol , probably right
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/20/2025, 9:46 AM
It’s a little dangerous and controversial still I think to risk the social issues plotline. The Malcom X vs Martin Luther King side of x-men is brilliant, but risks coming off as social justice pandering currently regardless of how well written simply because the ideas have kinda been done and politically divisive issues just trend divisive now. Wait on that, do a genuinely good event film to show the team and the depth of character the world of x-men has. Big stakes so we invest in people. That way you can pull off the 60s civil rights metaphors with seriousness and pathos later with characters who we know more so we get the struggle that comes with having that experience and argument about society.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/20/2025, 9:49 AM
Sounds like Feige wanted "woke" shit to continue it's propaganda machine and Iger realizes the Company and Shareholders are [frick]ing tired of losing money.

Ditching or at least muting the leftist bullshit is the best choice they can ma

Smart Move Iger

View Recorder