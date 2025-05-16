SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY May Be Another Globe-Trotting Adventure Similar To FAR FROM HOME

Spider-Man: Homecoming focused on Queen's Friendly Neighborhood web-slinger, with Far From Home taking Peter Parker overseas (where he swung into action everywhere from Venice to Prague). No Way Home returned to New York, but was also a Multiversal epic.

When it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the hope was that the movie might deliver a street-level adventure. Making that less likely is the fact that this movie will be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day being set on "Battleworld" seems likely, especially with rumours swirling that Sadie Sink is going to play a character with ties to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that the movie will shoot in multiple locations outside the UK (where production will primarily be based), including Italy, a country where the wall-crawler previously battled the Elemental "Hydro-Man."

There could be any number of reasons why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading overseas, but the bulk of the action may still be set in the Big Apple. Remember, Atlanta was turned into Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War's production, and it might just be cheaper to have various spots in Europe double for New York rather than actually shooting there.

Last December, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal hyped up the web-slinger's next solo adventure."We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love Just Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When it was suggested that Spider-Man: Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the hero, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," the veteran producer teased. "That's what the movie is about."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland revealed late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.