SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY May Be Another Globe-Trotting Adventure Similar To FAR FROM HOME

According to a new report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day—which will shoot primarily in the UK—is set to return to Europe, similar to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Are we getting another globe-trotting story?

By JoshWilding - May 16, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Spider-Man: Homecoming focused on Queen's Friendly Neighborhood web-slinger, with Far From Home taking Peter Parker overseas (where he swung into action everywhere from Venice to Prague). No Way Home returned to New York, but was also a Multiversal epic. 

When it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the hope was that the movie might deliver a street-level adventure. Making that less likely is the fact that this movie will be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day being set on "Battleworld" seems likely, especially with rumours swirling that Sadie Sink is going to play a character with ties to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that the movie will shoot in multiple locations outside the UK (where production will primarily be based), including Italy, a country where the wall-crawler previously battled the Elemental "Hydro-Man." 

There could be any number of reasons why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading overseas, but the bulk of the action may still be set in the Big Apple. Remember, Atlanta was turned into Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War's production, and it might just be cheaper to have various spots in Europe double for New York rather than actually shooting there.

Last December, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal hyped up the web-slinger's next solo adventure."We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love Just Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When it was suggested that Spider-Man: Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the hero, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," the veteran producer teased. "That's what the movie is about."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland revealed late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

RUMOR: Sadie Sink's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role Revealed - And She's Tied To Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/16/2025, 5:18 PM
I would prefer a New York base movie but....Just make it good.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 5:19 PM
Do people forget what Battleworld is? It's a complete mess.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/16/2025, 5:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - oh the endless tie ins
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 5:21 PM
Interesting , I feel like this may lend credence to my Sadie Sink is Teresa Parker theory…

For people who don’t know , Teresa Parker is a CIA agent in the comics and Peter’s long lost sister whose existence was kept hidden by Nick Fury after his parents death so you could have her show up as someone who comes to New York to investigate Mister Negative whose organization she’s chased around the world while also trying to find her apparent brother who is at a low point mentally unknowingly to her considering he has no friends & family anymore after NWH.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/16/2025, 5:27 PM
Destin Daniel cretton is directing this? How unbelievably uninspiring
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 5:37 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - You mean the same director of the critically acclaimed films like Short Term 12, Just Mercy and the successful debut of Shang-Chi? Nothing uninspiring about it. In fact it's the opposite.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/16/2025, 5:38 PM
@NinnesMBC - 🤣🤣🤣
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 5:42 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - So you're that braindead huh. My apologies, wasn't aware you were that handicapped to back up what you "argue."
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/16/2025, 5:56 PM
@NinnesMBC - yup, straight up braindead
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 5:59 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 5:28 PM
once they shot the spider into space we should have known he'd never touch the ground again.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/16/2025, 6:21 PM
@harryba11zack - So much for the "friendly neighborhood Spiderman"
CoHost
CoHost - 5/16/2025, 5:42 PM
Do people even remember Far From Home?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 5:50 PM
@CoHost - there was nothing about it to remember
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/16/2025, 5:43 PM
Please god no. Is it too much to ask for to have Spiderman in New York City?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 5:57 PM
Best not to jump into conclusions just because of possible locations that aren't even official.

Still crossing fingers Sadie Sink is playing Angelica Jones/Firestar.
Thehumanfixer
Thehumanfixer - 5/16/2025, 6:39 PM
@NinnesMBC - How would people like react a plot of spiderman that where Spidey is in doomsday, but he’s by himself with no team up with the avengers or anything. He basically faces doom himself, gets whooped up. Then doom stops killing him and tricks spidey into thinking he’s a good guy. Spidey agrees. And doom then tells about how he knows that he lost MJ and nobody remembers him anymore. And tells him he can fix that by changing reality. Spidey agrees for him to do so, then Spidey vanishes then the doomsday continues on. Cuts to spiderman BND where he’s back home. Thinking he’s been betrayed and domm just sent him back to his home. He basically just continues on his life as normal. He goes to college and suddenly meets harry osborn and Gwen, who harry becomes his roommate, while they been the new trio. Then Martin li becomes Mr negative. He also fights Silver Sable (Sarah snook… Maybe butchered her name) on the side but eventually they make truce and they help defeat Mr negative together. Peter meets Rio Morales and whatever her husband name, and she becomes a motherly figure after aunt mays death. She helps him with his ongoing depression and PTSD after no way home. Mr negative comes back once more, and then both spiderman and silver sable ends that fool. Then after all of that, in the end of the movie, Peter goes to the store that MJ used to work at, and brings harry as well. He was planning on getting to know her again and then instead of meeting MJ he meets Mary Jane Watson (Sadie Sink). Not only Doom sent him to a random ass universe, but it happened to be Miles universe which nears mirrors MCU but with no avengers, and spiderman. Then the whole donut store shakes, Peter and the whole gang goes outside and seeings a gigantic planet in the sky approaching , singling battle world has begun and the MCU universe has merged with miles own
Thehumanfixer
Thehumanfixer - 5/16/2025, 6:46 PM
@Thehumanfixer - plot ass I know but a good way of introducing characters that happened to not even be in the MCU like Gwen, Norman Osborn etc
Thehumanfixer
Thehumanfixer - 5/16/2025, 6:52 PM
@Thehumanfixer - And fix that Peter universe happened to have literally zero non technology mutant villains
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/16/2025, 5:59 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Flop

Hopefully this one flops the hardest.

Tomdaya will ultimately be the reason why it [frick]s up at the box office.

Nolanite out
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/16/2025, 6:26 PM
Great, just what I liked least about Far From Home...


Just make it good at least. And no SHIELD Spider-Monkey costume. I'd be happy if I never see that costume again.
Pampero
Pampero - 5/16/2025, 7:00 PM
The charm of the character gets lost when every movie has to tie into some massive Avengers event. Let Spidey be your Friendly Neighborhood hero again.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 7:12 PM
I sure AF hope not, I just want a street level NY set movie with the character after how well the last movie set him up being out of Stark's shadow.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 7:32 PM

Cretton has some decent work to his credit, including the very overrated Shang-Chi, but I think he is the wrong director for a film of this scope. I hope I'm wrong.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/16/2025, 7:45 PM
@DocSpock - Shang chi was good until the CGI mess at the end
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 7:49 PM
@AllsNotGood -

I could agree. I thought it was okay, but the last 3rd of the movie crashed and burned.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2025, 7:47 PM
So is it a globe trotting movie or is it a [frick]ing multiverse movie? Lmao why tf does anybody take they Twitter nobodies serious

