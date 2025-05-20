Is The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Franchise Going On Cruise Control? Tom Teases If LAST RECKONING Is Truly The End

Amidst the glitz of the film's premiere, the burning question put to Tom Cruise was whether Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the series' definitive conclusion.

By MarkJulian - May 20, 2025 10:05 PM EST
Source: ActioNewz.com

For months, Tom Cruise masterfully sidestepped the question of whether Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning truly meant the end of the legendary franchise, leaving many stalwart fans anxious, as he consistently avoided a direct answer.

Back in February, when pressed about Ethan Hunt's ultimate fate, Cruise offered only a cryptic tease: "You gotta see the movie [Laughs]. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience."

However, at the film's premiere, the evasiveness finally ended. As he walked the red carpet, Cruise delivered a much clearer response. When asked if this was indeed the finale, his cool reply was definitive: "They don't call it final for nothing."

It vey well could be the final film, as Cruise (62) is said to now be focusing on making a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick and Days of Thunder.

Approaching from a different angle, an interviewer brought up the emotional atmosphere on set, noting Simon Pegg's tears on the last day of filming. Cruise, ever composed, simply said: "..For me, it's never goodbye. It's like, 'We'll see you again.' Do you know what I mean? It's like we're there, and I just have a lot of joy in making the movie."

In the aftermath of the intense events of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, the stakes have never been higher. An artificial intelligence known as the Entity has evolved beyond its security protocols, wielding terrifying control over the safeguards of global stability.

Against this backdrop, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), now a fugitive, faces a uniquely challenging adversary: Gabriel, a ghost from his past who acts as the human conduit for this formidable AI. To confront this existential threat, Ethan must reunite with his core team – the resourceful Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and the steadfast Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) – all while navigating the relentless pursuit of government forces and Gabriel's dangerous network. Their mission (should they choose to accept it) is clear: acquire the necessary components to neutralize the Entity before it unleashes unimaginable devastation.

The epic cast for the 8th installment includes Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

Also appearing are Pom Klementieff as Paris, Nick Offerman as General Sidney, Hannah Waddingham as Rear Admiral Neely, Greg Tarzan Davis as Theo Degas, and Tramell Tillman as Captain Bledsoe.

Christopher McQuarrie directs from a script he co-wrote alongside Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning officially hits North American theaters on May 23, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/20/2025, 10:30 PM
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Rotten Tomatoes 79% with 195 Reviews

Now tied with Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Rotten Tomatoes Score of 79%

The film is an interminable slog. While flashbacks touch upon all manner of characters from previous MI movies and pains are taken to connect people and places with the stories that came before this one, you won’t care.

After three decades and eight films, the Mission: Impossible series wraps up with a film that’s… okay. Just okay. Not exactly the mic drop we were expecting.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 11:04 PM
Going by what i have heard , it seems like the film concludes in a way where it could be the final one overall or just for now with the possibility for more in the near future which given Cruse’s age however seems unlikely…

I mean the guy is in great shape for being 62 but even then , age catches up to us all and sooner or later he won’t be able to do the physically demanding stuff that franchise is known for so most likely this is the end i feel.

If this is truly it then it’s been a hell of a ride thus I hope Final Reckoning ends this iteration of my favorite action series well!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 11:17 PM
If you watche Any of this movies...all of their missions were kinda possible
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/20/2025, 11:25 PM
Whew. I'm just glad Tom is alive after all of these stunts, for real...I've really been on low-key pins and needles for a long while just WAITING for the "Breaking News" report.

You made it, Tom! Now calm the frick DOWN with the stunts?!!

Look forward to seeing it this weekend.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/20/2025, 11:36 PM
They played it safe and didnt give a clue on where this franchise will go.

This film suffered from Tom being the boss with too much stunts put into the film instead of making it cool narratively.

There was one scene which was obviously shoehorned for the sake of checking the box of "is it a spy film?" which is not, unfortunately.

Characters were paper thin especially Esai ehich ended up as a typical Bond villain after an intriguing set up of the previous film.

I wanted this to be great but it wasnt.

