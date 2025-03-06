RUMOR: New Details On Captain Marvel And Monica Rambeau's Roles In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed

Captain Marvel was a $1.1 billion hit when it opened in 2019, though it did have the advantage of opening between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvels continued Carol Danvers' story and paired her up with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan. The sequel wasn't a disaster but something about it failed to register with audiences and, with only $206 million worldwide, it ranks among Marvel Studios' biggest flops.

In the closing moments of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau was left stranded in an alternate reality where she encountered a Variant of her mother, now the mutant hero known as Photon, and the X-Men's Beast.

While Ms. Marvel's bangles are likely no longer set to be linked to Kang the Conqueror, that stinger still set the stage for "The Marvels" to be key players in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to The Cosmic Circus, "[Captain Marvel is] currently studying how Kamala’s bangle aka the Kree Quantum Bands work, as well as studying the jump point systems to see how she is able to recreate the events from The Marvels that could allow her to bring back Monica from wherever she went. Problem is, if she does that, she’ll be dooming her universe to a terrible fate."

As for what we should expect to see from Monica and Kamala, the site's report explains, "From what I’ve been told, we can expect both of them to return and Monica Rambeau’s role will be a tad more important to the story for this upcoming film, comparable to the role of the Vision in Avengers: Infinity War."

Captain Marvel's actions could lead to an incursion or might be what opens the door to the heroes of Earth-616 teaming up with Earth-10005's X-Men (including Deadpool and Wolverine, of course).

As for Ms. Marvel, leaked concept art for the upcoming Avengers movies showed her alongside the rest of the Young Avengers/Champions: Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed. It's unclear when or even if Marvel Studios will officially announce Avengers: Doomsday's cast, though all signs point to Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani being among those who assemble next May.

"I love Iman. She’s incredible. I love that character," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said last December. "I will tell you that she’s certainly a big part of the MCU to me. Ms. Marvel is a really important show to us, and without going into great detail, because I don’t want to spoil anything, she is top of mind. So it’s going to be exciting to see where she pops up next."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.