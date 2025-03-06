RUMOR: New Details On Captain Marvel And Monica Rambeau's Roles In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed

RUMOR: New Details On Captain Marvel And Monica Rambeau's Roles In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed

The Marvels was a flop when it opened at the end of 2023, but a new rumour claims to shed some light on big plans for Captain Marvel And Monica Rambeau in the next Avengers movies. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 06, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Captain Marvel was a $1.1 billion hit when it opened in 2019, though it did have the advantage of opening between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

The Marvels continued Carol Danvers' story and paired her up with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan. The sequel wasn't a disaster but something about it failed to register with audiences and, with only $206 million worldwide, it ranks among Marvel Studios' biggest flops.

In the closing moments of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau was left stranded in an alternate reality where she encountered a Variant of her mother, now the mutant hero known as Photon, and the X-Men's Beast. 

While Ms. Marvel's bangles are likely no longer set to be linked to Kang the Conqueror, that stinger still set the stage for "The Marvels" to be key players in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

According to The Cosmic Circus, "[Captain Marvel is] currently studying how Kamala’s bangle aka the Kree Quantum Bands work, as well as studying the jump point systems to see how she is able to recreate the events from The Marvels that could allow her to bring back Monica from wherever she went. Problem is, if she does that, she’ll be dooming her universe to a terrible fate."

As for what we should expect to see from Monica and Kamala, the site's report explains, "From what I’ve been told, we can expect both of them to return and Monica Rambeau’s role will be a tad more important to the story for this upcoming film, comparable to the role of the Vision in Avengers: Infinity War."

Captain Marvel's actions could lead to an incursion or might be what opens the door to the heroes of Earth-616 teaming up with Earth-10005's X-Men (including Deadpool and Wolverine, of course). 

As for Ms. Marvel, leaked concept art for the upcoming Avengers movies showed her alongside the rest of the Young Avengers/Champions: Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed. It's unclear when or even if Marvel Studios will officially announce Avengers: Doomsday's cast, though all signs point to Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani being among those who assemble next May.

"I love Iman. She’s incredible. I love that character," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said last December. "I will tell you that she’s certainly a big part of the MCU to me. Ms. Marvel is a really important show to us, and without going into great detail, because I don’t want to spoil anything, she is top of mind. So it’s going to be exciting to see where she pops up next."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveals Doctor Doom's Plan, Loki's Role, And How Kang Is Replaced
Related:

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveals Doctor Doom's Plan, Loki's Role, And How Kang Is Replaced
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Director Says Robert Downey Jr. Is Writing Backstory For His Take On Doctor Doom
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Director Says Robert Downey Jr. Is "Writing Backstory" For His Take On Doctor Doom

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/6/2025, 9:44 AM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/6/2025, 9:53 AM
@harryba11zack - I’m crying laughing at this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/6/2025, 9:49 AM
I'm gonna buy this site so I can ban rumors. Give me about a year lol
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/6/2025, 9:54 AM
@bobevanz - can you also ban 30 articles on the same movie or show in the same day like it’s the freaking second coming?
Vigor
Vigor - 3/6/2025, 9:52 AM
This rumor makes sensse
They didn't send Monica to the xmen universe for nothing

And with her powers set that she was still merely learning, she will be able to hang with some of the higher powered multiverse enhanced individuals
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 9:55 AM
@Vigor - I wouldn’t be surprised if she has progressed in her powers since the last time we saw her due to the help of Alt Maria and the X-Men of that reality.

Also I fully bet we get the some of the Fox crew back in those roles with “comic accurate” costumes.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/6/2025, 9:55 AM
Disney just loves losing money I guess.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder