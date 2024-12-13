RUMOR: We May Know Who Chris Evans Is Playing In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible SPOILERS

RUMOR: We May Know Who Chris Evans Is Playing In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible SPOILERS

We got confirmation that Chris Evans is set to return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday earlier this week, and we may now know which character the actor is playing in the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 13, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier this week, The Wrap confirmed that Chris Evans will make his return to the MCU for Marvel Studios' next big event movie, Avengers: Doomsday. Fans expected Evans to appear as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Secret Wars, anyway, but we still don't know for certain that he will reprise that particular role.

The last time we saw Rogers, he had handed his iconic shield over to his friend Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after first deciding to remain in the past and live out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Avengers: Endgame. We had assumed that, if Evans is playing the hero, that he would be a Multiversal variant, but that's not the only possibility.

Evans appeared as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Deadpool and Wolverine, and there have been rumors that he may not be quite done with his old Fantastic Four role.

So, will it be Rogers, or Storm... or someone else entirely?

On the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider said he heard that Evans will actually be playing Nomad. Though several characters have held this mantle in the comics, the name was originally introduced as an alternate identity that Steve Rogers adopted after he abandoned the Captain America costume and title.

If this is accurate, it remains to be seen which version of Rogers suits-up as Nomad in the movie. It's highly unlikely to be the original (unless he's really upped his Callisthenics regime), so a variant from another timeline/reality makes the most sense.

There's been some speculation that Doomsday might introduce a new team of "Evil Avengers," which could potentially see Nomad join forces with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and some other variants.

All just rumors for the time being, but Evans returning to the MCU - no matter who he plays - is an undeniably exciting prospect.

Avengers: Doomsday  arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

7 Captain America Variants We Could See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Now Chris Evans' MCU Return Is Confirmed
Related:

7 Captain America Variants We Could See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Now Chris Evans' MCU Return Is Confirmed
AVENGERS DOOMSDAY Is Starting To Feel Like A Big Gimmick
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS DOOMSDAY Is Starting To Feel Like A Big Gimmick

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/13/2024, 8:07 AM
Captain America for 300 please
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/13/2024, 8:18 AM
Cash grab
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 8:19 AM
Wasn’t he kinda already Nomad in IW?.

User Comment Image

I mean he could be a more comic accurate design version of the character in this which is fine…

However, I still would prefer Hydra Cap since I feel that would have the most meaning & weight.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/13/2024, 8:54 AM
@TheVisionary25 - That was the first thing that came to my mind was IW.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/13/2024, 8:21 AM
Wasn’t he Nomad in Infinity War?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/13/2024, 8:43 AM
@JustAWaffle - again the waffle strikes
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/13/2024, 8:44 AM
@JustAWaffle - Iron patriot was in Iron man 3 and then in Endgame where it literally did nothing but push a CGI Mark Ruffalo out of the way.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/13/2024, 8:56 AM
@JustAWaffle - that’s what we were told
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 12/13/2024, 8:22 AM
All they have to do to make him young again is to intentionally misuse the quantum tunneler on Steve Rogers the same way Banner accidentally did on Scott Lang.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 8:23 AM
@TheIronDuck - sure but I mean , it would just be easier for them to make him a variant since it ties into the multiverse theme of this saga.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/13/2024, 8:26 AM
@TheIronDuck - as fun as that scene was, it really ruined so much. Not only that they can keep/make characters young now, but it has insane implications for immortality, science and biology.

Yeah they can play it like it was an accident, but a brain like Banner should be able to replicate it with the help of Shuri and other geniuses.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 12/13/2024, 8:40 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Why not both?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 8:46 AM
@TheIronDuck - it just seems convoluted but we’ll see.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/13/2024, 8:23 AM
Like the others said, he was pretty much already Nomad in Infinity War. My scoop is he'll appear as old man Steve and as Hydra Cap. And Deadpool is gonna react to both
Ghoul
Ghoul - 12/13/2024, 8:26 AM
So it seems like there’s a possibility there doing evil avengers? Instead of Ironman we get Dr.Doom from Tony stark, who does mentor spider-man! And now potentially recruits Nomad Cap. Just curious if it ends up being like the Avengers but the darker twisted Morals version type thing
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 12/13/2024, 8:34 AM
@Ghoul - sounds good; give us Doom, Nomad, dictator Thor, Maestro, Ronin and Natasha who never redeemed herself
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/13/2024, 8:45 AM
Cone to think of it, as idiotic as it may be. D&W was the easiest to make money given the focus on the two. It is easy to make sob stories to make people care and just sprinkle it with stupid fanboy delights

On the other hand, doomsday will be so bloated that i think it will backfire if not executed well.

The Russos are hack and were only succesful because of the good momentum from Avengers 1 and the next few movies leading to infinity war.

Now they have no momentum to ride on (unless you count d&w) and no amount of pop culture jokes can save it.

And the 2025 slatw is no assurance. Im mildly looking forward to F4 but the desperation to market that using galactus this early i dont like too.

Interesting to see unfold what happens.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 8:46 AM
Everyone at the premiere of Avengers Doomsday:

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/13/2024, 8:55 AM
I saw online somewhere that an industry insider heard from his old roommates fathers sisters half brother that they’re (Marvel Studios of course) going to have Chris Evans play the gender swapped version of Squirrel Girl, called Captain Squirrel They/Them!
It must be true if it’s on the interweb somewhere.

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/13/2024, 9:08 AM
@slickrickdesigns - If your roommates fathers sisters half brother has a solid track record of breaking news before the trades, I'll write it up.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/13/2024, 9:05 AM
It is way past time for the Multiverse to end so they stop coming up with these convoluted plots.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/13/2024, 9:30 AM
@Forthas - you have the plot already?
Toecutter
Toecutter - 12/13/2024, 9:08 AM
I really hope the Evil Avengers rumor isn't real. That's DCEU levels of stupidity. RDJ as Doom is already irritating enough.
Drace24
Drace24 - 12/13/2024, 9:17 AM
@Toecutter - Depends on how it's executed, really.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/13/2024, 9:29 AM
@Toecutter - not irritating but awesome enough. evil avengers is a gimmick with no soul. i doubt they do it. maybe under Chapek and his conveyor belt of projects or if Sony suddenly took over but not under Iger and Feige where quality is supposed to rule. All parties involved Russos, Evans, Downey have all stated they aint coming back for simple cash grab gimmicks.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder