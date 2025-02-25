Russo Brothers Confirm Next AVENGERS Movies Will Now Shoot Back-To-Back; Promise Fans "Radical" Surprises

Joe and Anthony Russo hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Netflix's The Electric State yesterday evening and, unsurprisingly, the subject of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars soon came up.

Deadline asked the filmmakers how work is progressing on the Marvel Studios movies ahead of a planned April shoot, leading Joe to confirm that they'll be filmed "fairly back-to-back."

He explained, "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see. But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it."

Pushed on whether we'll see characters from the X-Men Universe or Deadpool and Wolverine, Joe teased, "Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know." Anthony then chimed in to joke, "If you close your eyes and use your imagination, you can see anyone you want. Whoever tickles your fancy."

The Russo Brothers reunite with Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Pratt for The Electric State. We haven't seen him in the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's post-credits scene teased the further adventures of the Legendary Star-Lord.

The actor was asked if he'd be down to play Peter Quill again and responded positively. Joe, meanwhile, noted, "Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie."

In a separate conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe shared a few more insights into what they have planned for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and it once again sounds like the movies will vastly differ from those early leaks.

"I mean, that would probably be giving too much away. I think we're always looking for new faces because there's always new stories to tell. I think these movies are gonna be a surprise to people," the director explained. "We found a way into the story that's very exciting to us but very radical. It's going to challenge audiences."

Both movies have been completely rewritten so contrary to popular belief, Doctor Doom hasn't simply replaced Kang the Conqueror in the story.

The pressure is Joe and Anthony to deliver two critically acclaimed box office hits, but after their previous MCU movies, that's surely a given, right? We'll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.