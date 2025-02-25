Russo Brothers Confirm Next AVENGERS Movies Will Now Shoot Back-To-Back; Promise Fans "Radical" Surprises

Russo Brothers Confirm Next AVENGERS Movies Will Now Shoot Back-To-Back; Promise Fans &quot;Radical&quot; Surprises

The Russo Brothers have confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will shoot back-to-back and drop some intriguing hints about a long-awaited MCU return that will "challenge audiences."

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 25, 2025 03:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Joe and Anthony Russo hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Netflix's The Electric State yesterday evening and, unsurprisingly, the subject of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars soon came up. 

Deadline asked the filmmakers how work is progressing on the Marvel Studios movies ahead of a planned April shoot, leading Joe to confirm that they'll be filmed "fairly back-to-back."

He explained, "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see. But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it."

Pushed on whether we'll see characters from the X-Men Universe or Deadpool and Wolverine, Joe teased, "Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know." Anthony then chimed in to joke, "If you close your eyes and use your imagination, you can see anyone you want. Whoever tickles your fancy."

The Russo Brothers reunite with Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Pratt for The Electric State. We haven't seen him in the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's post-credits scene teased the further adventures of the Legendary Star-Lord.

The actor was asked if he'd be down to play Peter Quill again and responded positively. Joe, meanwhile, noted, "Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie."

In a separate conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe shared a few more insights into what they have planned for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and it once again sounds like the movies will vastly differ from those early leaks. 

"I mean, that would probably be giving too much away. I think we're always looking for new faces because there's always new stories to tell. I think these movies are gonna be a surprise to people," the director explained. "We found a way into the story that's very exciting to us but very radical. It's going to challenge audiences."

Both movies have been completely rewritten so contrary to popular belief, Doctor Doom hasn't simply replaced Kang the Conqueror in the story.

The pressure is Joe and Anthony to deliver two critically acclaimed box office hits, but after their previous MCU movies, that's surely a given, right? We'll have to wait and see. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Officially Commence Production In April
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Officially Commence Production In April
Letitia Wright's Shuri Will Reportedly Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

Letitia Wright's Shuri Will Reportedly Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/25/2025, 3:46 AM
Radical suprise? Like a MAJORS surprise? Iminew it Kang sisters we are so BACK make the MCu great again baby
Yetiman
Yetiman - 2/25/2025, 3:52 AM
@Malatrova15 - is that a celebrity or actress in your pfp?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/25/2025, 4:23 AM
@Yetiman - malatrova is a Trumper troll from Florida who pretends to be borat.... his avatar is hunter Schaffer, a Trans actor
Yetiman
Yetiman - 2/25/2025, 3:52 AM
Hopefully Steve rogers and Tony stank comes back
MasterMix
MasterMix - 2/25/2025, 3:53 AM
What does that mean for Spider-Man 4?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/25/2025, 4:08 AM
Yeah. Because they can always overhaul and reshoot when thunderbolts and f4 fail this year right?

Marvel hasnt been focusing on story and seems to just react on every development they see from their brand.

Disney money has its perks
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/25/2025, 4:35 AM
Don't spoil my cameo

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder