AVENGERS: ENDGAME Co-Director Reveals Original Plan For Iconic "Portals" Scene

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has revealed that the iconic "Portals" sequence was originally going to play out very differently, and he had to fight for the version we saw in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Avengers: Endgame had its share of memorable moments, but one sequence in particular will go down as one of the most iconic and enduring scenes in MCU history.

During the climactic battle, Thanos manages to defeat Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America - but Steve Rogers isn't about to stay down. As the Sentinel of Liberty dusts himself off and prepares to fight until his last breath, he hears Sam Wilson's familiar "on your left," and turns around to see Black Panther and the rest of the recently-revived heroes assembling through Doctor Strange and Wong's mystical portals.

The "Portals" sequence has had such a lasting impact that it might be difficult to imagine it playing out any other way, but co-director Joe Russo has now revealed that the original idea for the scene was quite different - and he had to fight for the version we saw in the finished film.

"There was probably some debate regarding the most famous moment, I think, of all the Marvel films, which is the portals opening at the end of Avengers: Endgame," Russo tells Empire.

According to the filmmaker, instead of witnessing the heroes arrive through the portals, we'd have seen "the camera rotate around Steve Rogers and everybody was collected behind him."

"I remember fighting that one for months in the edit room," Russo added. "I'm not going to say who was one what side, but that was a grinder. I remember [Anthony] and I going, '[frick] it, we're going to shoot it during reshoots."

It seems writer Stephen McFeely was one of the people involved with bringing the film to the screen who wanted to stick with the first version of the scene, as he "thought the first cut worked pretty well."

"One of the lessons I've learned over the course of working with these guys and working with Marvel is emotional-logic trumps logic-logic. It's not a cop-out. It's what the movie wants. It's what your audience wants," he added.

You can have another look at the scene in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 8:23 AM
I think logic-logic actually trumped emotional-logic here. First question I would've asked if they were all there all of the sudden is ''where did they come from?'' Actually made sense to show how everybody arrives at the field (and how nice of Thanos it is to wait).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 8:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - i guess it was after Banner used the gauntlet still to bring everyone back right?.

If so then it would be a reveal with everyone behind Steve just standing already and being back.

However I think the way it worked out was for the best since it just helped smooth things out in my brain since everyone was at different locations so seeing them come together was better & more impactful
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/17/2025, 8:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - lol, Thanos sat back down and got his popcorn out.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 8:26 AM
If were talking emotion, it should have been Bucky being the first one Steve saw coming through that portal, that was his closet friend and also the first person he saw getting the snap, he was also his last connection to the old world. He had no emotional connection with T'Challa.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 8:27 AM
I hate these silly articles

No offence @MarkCassidy

I just hate it when they tell us what could have been and maybe was better than what it was.

For [frick]s sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/17/2025, 8:42 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - sometimes it’s in reverse order concept is better to finsih result
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 1/17/2025, 8:49 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - some people like to read these stuff... If you don't that's fine. But to Bword about it then you have dognutter issues.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 9:03 AM
@dragon316 - right
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 9:05 AM
@Lokiwasright - B word?? Dognutter?

Yeah, clearly someone has issues.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 1/17/2025, 8:49 AM
Can't wait for the portal scene in Secret Wars with the muggas, gosh i loved it in Endgame! :')
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/17/2025, 8:54 AM
Went with the right decision, it was more emotional for Cap to see everybody coming back and his plan worked.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 8:54 AM
I’m glad the Russo’s won out because it was the better idea imo…

Seeing them all come together was a more triumphant , emotional & grand moment then them already being there so I’m glad it’s the version we got.

It’s honestly not even a case of emotional logic over logic-logic since it works both ways since it also shows how everyone got to the battlefield after some were snapped in different places at the end of IW.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 8:55 AM
whale first he should have said "avenger assemble" and then have everyone ...you know..assemble? maybe then that line would have actually made sense in the scene.
User Comment Image

