Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Gets New Title As Marvel Studios Reveals Plans For Extra Scenes

Marvel Studios brought Avengers: Doomsday to CineEurope in Barcelona today, showing off footage from the highly anticipated blockbuster (unfortunately, like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, no descriptions of what was shown have been revealed).

The studio's biggest priority at the event was hyping up Infinity Vision, a new certification for premium large format (PLF) theaters meant to "signify to audiences which auditoriums offer the biggest, brightest and most immersive cinematic experiences."

Infinity Vision makes its official debut with this September's Avengers: Endgame re-release, and Disney is said to have received more than 7,500 applications from global exhibitor screens looking for certification. It's also been confirmed that the movie has been rebranded as Avengers: Endgame Encore for its return to theaters.

According to the trade, "Avengers: Endgame Encore will include a custom introduction, additional new footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX releases."

Disney has also launched InfinityVisionTickets.com, which hopefully means tickets for Avengers: Endgame Encore will go on sale soon. Either way, it's clear now that, by September, Marvel Studios will be going all-out to build hype for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December release.

What is an Infinity Vision screen? As this report explains, "they have to meet the following standards: the screen needs to be a minimum of 45' wide, have an Immersive sound system like Dolby Atmos or 7.1. Brightness levels need to reach either 14 footlamberts in 2D and/or 6 footlamberts in 3D."

The newly launched website above is full of praise for the idea, with various theater CEOs offering praise for the concept. That's a stark contrast from IMAX, which has largely dismissed it as a gimmick meant to make up for the fact that Avengers: Doomsday won't be released on IMAX screens because of Dune: Part Three.

Avengers: Endgame opened to an unbelievable $1.2 billion worldwide six years ago. It broke countless records at the time, many of which it holds to this day. For a time, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever with $2.799 billion worldwide. However, Avatar's re-release during the pandemic saw the James Cameron-helmed blockbuster return to the top spot.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie features an epic ensemble which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

If you can't wait until next September, Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.