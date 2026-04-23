Rumor: Steve Rogers Will Not Be The Main Focus Of Avengers: Secret Wars; Endgame Re-Release Details Revealed

Though the actor denied his involvement for as long as possible, Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday after initially stepping away from the role following Avengers: Endgame.

There have been conflicting reports about the size of Evans' role in Doomsday, but it sounds like Rogers is going to be one of the movie's main characters, along with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who is rumored to be seeking revenge on the former Captain America.

Scooper MTTSH is reporting that Rogers will indeed "lead" Doomsday, but he will not be the primary focus of Avengers: Secret Wars. Who will? We have heard that Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will both have significant roles, but there's also a rumor that Robert Downey Jr. will pull double duty as the returning Tony Stark.

We recently learned that the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame will feature new footage to tie the movie directly into Doomsday. Apparently, the Infinity Saga finale will include a post-credits scene, and we may now have a better idea of what the stinger will entail.

As expected, it seems Marvel Studios plans to use existing footage from Doomsday to create a new post-credits sequence that will expand on the very last shot of Endgame, which saw Steve and Peggy finally get to have that dance. Whether this will involve other characters (Loki, Reed Richards and Doom have been rumored) arriving to warn Rogers about the incursions remains to be seen.

These details may not be accurate, of course, but revisiting Rogers in this timeline as a way to bridge the gap between movies does make the most sense.

This is essentially correct. But it's all in DOOMSDAY (at least, as it was shot). Like THUNDERBOLTS, with it's post credits scene which is an actual LIFT from DOOMSDAY, they could extract other scenes shot for the film, and move them into ENDGAME to cut down on the running time. https://t.co/rACK7XnZob — Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) April 23, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.