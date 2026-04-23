Rumor: Steve Rogers Will Not Be The Main Focus Of Avengers: Secret Wars; Endgame Re-Release Details Revealed

Rumor: Steve Rogers Will Not Be The Main Focus Of Avengers: Secret Wars; Endgame Re-Release Details Revealed

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is expected to be the main focus (on the heroes' side, at least) of Avengers: Doomsday, but it seems someone else will be stepping up for Secret Wars...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 23, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

Though the actor denied his involvement for as long as possible, Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday after initially stepping away from the role following Avengers: Endgame.

There have been conflicting reports about the size of Evans' role in Doomsday, but it sounds like Rogers is going to be one of the movie's main characters, along with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who is rumored to be seeking revenge on the former Captain America.

Scooper MTTSH is reporting that Rogers will indeed "lead" Doomsday, but he will not be the primary focus of Avengers: Secret Wars. Who will? We have heard that Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will both have significant roles, but there's also a rumor that Robert Downey Jr. will pull double duty as the returning Tony Stark.

We recently learned that the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame will feature new footage to tie the movie directly into Doomsday. Apparently, the Infinity Saga finale will include a post-credits scene, and we may now have a better idea of what the stinger will entail.

As expected, it seems Marvel Studios plans to use existing footage from Doomsday to create a new post-credits sequence that will expand on the very last shot of Endgame, which saw Steve and Peggy finally get to have that dance. Whether this will involve other characters (Loki, Reed Richards and Doom have been rumored) arriving to warn Rogers about the incursions remains to be seen.

These details may not be accurate, of course, but revisiting Rogers in this timeline as a way to bridge the gap between movies does make the most sense.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/23/2026, 9:45 AM
Yeah no shit.
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 4/23/2026, 9:48 AM
the funny thing about that take ("Nobody asked what that actually did to the timeline"), is a lot of people did, in my experience, but most people didn't care and were happy Steve got a happy ending. I think that's why this is seemingly so challenging for a lot of the MCU fanbase -- Most people are like "I didn't ask for this" and instead wanted a new, interesting story that leaves Steve and Tony alone. Meanwhile it sounds like Feige & the Russos were like "No let's run with that." Recasting RDJ disturbs that Tony peace, and bringing back Steve disturbs that Steve peace. That said, I do think the rumors so far sound interesting, and I am excited to see Steve back and I am curious how RDJ & the Russos are going to pull off Doom. But man, really battling uphill on this one.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/23/2026, 9:58 AM
Steve and Tony are heart and soul of the MCU, so they must stay around or recast. That said, I do want to see Tom’s Spidey and Jackman’s Wolverine (among with Toby) teaming up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 10:14 AM
Interesting if true…

In an ideal world , Reed should be the lead of SW but in this circumstance i could see it being more an ensemble without a clear main character.

Also most likely we will get just a post credits scene to bridge EG to Doomsday so one that is a extension of the last shot we get which is Steve & Peggy in the former makes sense.

User Comment Image

I wouldn’t be surprised if the post credits scene we got in Thunderbolts & FF along with this apparent one were shot for Doomsday (which I know the former 2 were) but won’t be in the film since that way they could shorten the running time whilst giving the audience the context they need such as Captain Marvel meeting some of the Avengers at the end of her solo film but then the first time we see her in EG is her saving Tony & Nebula in space.

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