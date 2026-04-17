Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Set For Infinity Vision Debut; Includes Deleted Scenes And Surprises

Disney wrapped up CinemaCon last night and announced plans to launch Infinity Vision, a new certification for premium large format (PLF) theaters.

Created in collaboration with global theatrical exhibition partners, Infinity Vision will "signify to audiences which auditoriums offer the biggest, brightest and most immersive cinematic experiences." In doing so, it sets a new benchmark for theatrical presentation, certifying auditoriums that meet rigorous technical standards.

To make the cut, they'll need to have the largest screens for maximum scale, laser projection for superior brightness and clarity, and premium audio formats for fully immersive sound.

With over 75 domestic and 300 global exhibitor PLFs currently available to consumers, the goal of Infinity Vision is to help audiences identify the best theatrical experience.

Beginning with the September re-release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and followed by the highly anticipated December release of Avengers: Doomsday, it's said that "audiences will be able to seek out Infinity Vision-certified screens and see the film on the grandest possible scale, exactly as intended."

During Disney's CinemaCon presentation, we also learned that Avengers: Endgame's return to theaters will feature deleted scenes and surprises for fans. When it comes to the latter, we'd put money on a post-credits scene that tees up Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking to attendees in Las Vegas, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reiterated the importance of the 2019 movie, saying, "This film takes place where Endgame left off, but also goes back to when it all started with X-Men."

Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, said:

"Disney's standards for production quality are second to none, with every single detail of a film finely tuned for an immersive experience. Infinity Vision certification extends that commitment to the theaters themselves, representing a shared effort between The Walt Disney Studios and the exhibition community to help audiences quickly find the very best screens in their area to experience our films in exactly the way they're designed to be seen - on a huge screen with the sharpest, clearest color and sound."

Infinity Vision's launch reinforces Disney and Marvel Studios' longstanding commitment to the theatrical experience. It also marks a major step forward in unifying premium theatrical standards and reinforcing the value of the big-screen experience for audiences worldwide.

Check out the Infinity Version title card reveal below.